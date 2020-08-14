Recommendation leads to questions on candidate
To the Editor:
Your editorial (on Karen Rose) led me to examine who was supporting this candidate, who surprisingly, for a teacher, has contributed tens of thousands of dollars to her School Board campaign — more than $20,000 at quick scan.
I found a number of $1,000 contributors from real estate, builders, PAC manager Eric Robinson, etc. This raises the question the Gondolier should have asked, how would a School Board member attracts such donors. Future construction? Coincidence?
Here are a few from the public files at Election Office, available to public and editorial board.
Eric Robinson, 2/17/19. $1,000.
D.G Miller, Real Estate Investment 2/18/19. $1,000.
Highland Property Real Estate, 2/18/19. $1,000.
PAC, Protecting our Students, $1,000.
Martin, R. LLC. property Management, $1,000.
Perhaps that is enough to make the point. You have recommended a candidate with strange backers. Why? Did you not do your homework?
Ed Martin
Venice
Questions on Rose, Robinson
To the Editor:
Protect Our Public Schools and Suncoast NEA-Retired were privileged to host a forum with all four candidates for the School Board.
There was a Q &A with questions submitted via chat box. The goal for all candidates is to do what is best for our students. The pathway toward that goal may differ but we owe it to ourselves and our community to be civil, respectful and to listen to and learn from each other.
The forum did not address several issues circulating within the community. Those include Karen Rose’s leaving during Hurricane Irma and resigning as a top administrator following the Parkland shooting.
Eric Robinson is on the School Board, supports public schools but his children attend a private school.
Of course this is a personal family matter but as a school board member it would be helpful if he explained the rational for this choice.
He also serves as treasurer for multiple PACs that support legislators who vote in Tallahassee for issues he, as a School Board member, does not support. Is this a conflict of interest? I respectfully request that Ms. Rose and Mr. Robinson be forthcoming with answers to these questions.
Rhana Bazzini
Sarasota
Big bucks buying School Board seats?
To the Editor:
It’s extremely disconcerting that Sarasota County School Board elections have become a purchasable commodity by multi-millionaire partisans.
Until recent years, elections had successful candidates whose campaigns cost in the $20,000s, still high for School Board races in general.
Robinson and Rose’s campaigns are many times that amount Robinson raised $143,595, Rose $71,495 to Edwards’ $29,915 and Graham’s $23,345.
Robinson self-funded his campaign $25,000 monthly.
Easy for multimillionaires; impossible for most people.
Robinson holds the purse-strings as agent, chair, and treasurer for more than 30 active PACs pushing Republican pro-developer, anti-tax, anti-impact fee agendas in a tangled web of dark money.
Robinson’s also served as Sarasota Republican Party Chair, hardly nonpartisan. Robinson and Rose blanket voters with expensive mailers, cost prohibitive to most school board candidates.
Robinson sends his kids to private school, a slap in the face to our public school teachers.
Rose, residing on Siesta Key, purchased another place for appearances of living in district.
David Graham and Tom Edwards want to keep teachers safe and working virtually during this dangerous pandemic. They want to increase Sarasota’s abysmal teacher salaries and per capita student spending.
They’ll fight for well-funded public schools and against privatization and vouchers.
Elaine Carlson
Venice
Failing our friends, family, with COVID
To the Editor:
Ann C. Sullivan was in my graduating class of 1970 at Falls Church High School.
She was a kind girl who liked most everyone. She was rewarded with her large loving family.
Ann was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She lived in Spring Hill Florida.
Ann was 67 when she died Aug. 3, 2020 from COVID-19 complications.
Sadly, Ann was failed by us…
• who refuse stubbornly to wear a mask,
• who allow their children / grandchildren to socialize with their friends and return this hideous virus home
• who insist on gatherings with family and friends,
• the state, local and national (officials) who make confusing statements about the availability of testing/timely reporting and the promise of vaccinations, treatments and cures coming but most likely not in time for many of us and most of all never to Ann,
• officials who implemented and continue to operate an ineffective testing, tracking and isolation program,
• who we trust to lead us at the local, state and federal government levels but who refuse to acknowledge the seriousness of this monstrosity and set a proper thoughtful example to protect us from ourselves and our friends and family.
We all failed Ann and the other official 7,871 Floridians / visitors who died as of Friday, 8/7/2020, and the total dead in the U.S. (more than 160,000) and worldwide (more than 716,000).
We failed them because we watched silently.
Rest in peace sweet Ann. — Victoria Bischof, Venice
Thanks to the Venice Museum and Archives
To the Editor:
We’ve lived in Venice for over 30 years. A newcomer told us the hospital used to be a hotel. We were shocked. We contacted the Venice Museum and they encouraged us to work with the Laning Archives and Research Center on Milan Avenue, across from the library parking lot.
Jon Watson, curator and collections manager for the city of Venice/Division of Historical Resources, turned our request over to Clarke Pressly, a research volunteer.
Clarke collected old newspaper articles, photos and other pertinent data that we perused at LARC while wearing anti-virus gloves. Clarke’s thoroughness and professionalism are to be commended. We learned the hospital was previously a hotel and an apartment complex.
We also visited The Venice Museum. Outside the entrance we encountered a volunteer working in the Children’s Garden. The zinnias were spectacular. Thank you to the volunteers who maintain this lovely site.
What a treat walking through the museum’s rooms, reviewing Venice’s history. The exhibits were well done and thought provoking. We especially enjoyed the one on area fossils.
Kudos to the Venice Area Historical Society for its work in providing these facilities for residents and visitors. If you’re tired of staying home and worrying about COVID-19, get yourself over to the Museum. The safety precautions in place were more than adequate and we came away thankful for the wonderful morning we experienced. — Bob and Sybil Hoffmeyer, Venice
