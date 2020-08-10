I don’t want to spend childhood wearing masks, so wear one now
Hello, my name is Logan Porter, 11, and I just wanted to tell you how I feel about people wearing masks.
I think wearing masks should be a law and if you don’t wear one you will be ticketed or fined. The reason I’m hoping for this law to be passed is that I want things to get back to normal.
I don’t want to live my whole childhood wearing masks and socially distancing. If everyone wore masks now, we could stop the spread of this virus. I just want to get my life back on track and to get rid of COVID-19.
Logan Porter
Venice
Why does City Council ignore voices wanting mask rules?
The mayor of Venice reported that a vast majority of his emails are from people who support a mask ordinance.
Our first responders always wear them, as do all medical personnel. Even the big box stores are finally requiring mask wearing inside their premises.
So, why does the Venice Council ignore the large volume of voices who want a mask mandate?
The health and welfare of Sarasota County residents really is important. But not important enough for Misters Pachota and Neunder, elected officials, to even bother to attend.
If they truly don’t care enough about public health in our area, maybe they should consider resigning from the City Council and let someone else take their place who does care and is not too busy to vote.
Needless to say, I will not be shopping in Venice or eating at any of the restaurants as long as they choose to keep the place unsafe.
Rita Leaver
Englewood
It’s not President Trump who is coming for you
I laughed when I read in the “First they came” letter that asked, “When is Congress going to speak out against the tyranny of Donald Trump … in Portland, Oregon, pulling citizens into unmarked vans?”
Oregon Gov. Wyden called rioters that we watched loot, “peaceful protesters” and called federal officers protecting a federal courthouse “secret police.”
Leftist Olympia, Washington, mayor flipped her stance on BLM when vandals spray painted her home door. She called it “domestic terrorism” and “unfair.”
ESPN reporter Chris Martin Palmer cheered rioters burning buildings until they came to his neighborhood. He yelled, “Get those animals TF out of my neighborhood. Go back to where you live.” “Tear up your own s---, but stay away from where we live.” Amazing hypocrisy.
About 100 BLM and other protesters broke a gate and entered a St. Louis neighborhood to demand the mayor resign. Stopping at the McClosky home, they made death threats. The McCloskys feared for their lives and defended themselves with guns as protesters trespassed on their private property. “Expect Us” organized this protest. They’re telling you they are coming for you.
Radical Democrat mayors and governors are accommodating and supporting lawlessness not President Trump. Make that distinction.
Looters and arsonists were identified as Antifa, BLM radicals and white supremacists. Hardly conservatives. Antifa, BLM and other groups promote violence toward police and defunding them. They are demanding of America that if change doesn’t happen, then “we will burn down this system.”
Remember that when they come for you.
A. M. Young
Venice
