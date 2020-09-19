Messages of hate must be shunned
To the Editor:
We, the members of the Venice Interfaith Community Association, feel it is vitally important to speak out for respect and understanding between people of different faiths, particularly in these days, when some religious institutions, nationally and sadly one locally, are sending out messages of hate and intolerance.
We are blessed to live in a country that protects the right to worship as we please and to speak our minds as people of faith.
When that right is abused, however, and messages that divide and insult are publicly displayed by religious institutions for all to see, then those religious institutions must be marginalized and shunned.
Religion has an important role to play in bringing this country together, in standing up for justice, love, and understanding.
We will never be silent and allow those who preach a gospel of hate and intolerance to hijack the true message of religion.
We call on all people of conscience, whether religious or not, to speak out always for, as Abraham Lincoln called it,”the better angels of our nature”
The Venice Interfaith Community Association includes: Baha’i Faith of Sarasota County; Center for Religious Tolerance; Emmanuel Lutheran Church; Jewish Congregation of Venice; Mary Mother of Jesus Inclusive Catholic Comm.; St. Mark’s Episcopal Church; SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church; Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice; Unity Church of Venice and Venice United Church of Christ
Rabbi Benjamin Shull
Venice
What president said, knew, were different
To the Editor:
On a March 19 Woodward recording, Trump said the coronavirus was much worse than the flu with a 5% mortality rate (flu is less than 1%).
Publicly Donald told us it would go away like magic, that it was just like the flu. Donald responded “I wanted to play it down …I don’t want to create a panic.”
Playing down a pandemic is like saying a hurricane is just a storm. Trump lies, people die.
Now Trump says we need to let the virus run its course to gain herd immunity. Perhaps because COVID-19 strikes disproportionately against people of color, seniors, health impaired individuals, obese and poor people, he can live with 300,000 or more American deaths.
The long-term effects of coronavirus on brain impairment, heart disease and kidney failure is now emerging, even among the young.
Trump ordered the CDC and health leaders to remain silent so he could spout nonsense about ingesting bleach, opening the body up to sunlight and taking hydroxychloroquine (which poisons people). He had CDC reports rewritten to water them down. Why can’t our medical experts speak freely without government censorship?
While countries who contained COVID-19 took steps like mass testing, tracing contacts, containment and isolation, he is trying to reopen states to save his flagging campaign.
Donald endangers our children, demanding schools reopen as child infection rates soar. Mr. President, you have the blood of 200,000 Americans on your hands because you knew the truth, and refused to lead us out of this hell.
Dennis Higdon
Venice
Time to reopen Florida, end mask wearing
To the Editor:
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fantastic COVID statistics released last week contrasts with New York Democrat Cuomo’s bungling mandate, which forced nursing homes to take senior coronavirus patients and resulted in more than 6,400 deaths.
DeSantis tweeted: COVID+ patients currently hospitalized is down more than 70% since July. Daily hospital admissions for COVID have declined by 74% since July. Hospitalized COVID+ patients represent less than 5% of total licensed beds in Florida. 24% of all hospital beds are empty; 22% of all ICU beds are also empty. COVID+ patients in ICU have declined by almost 65% since July. The number of percentage positive of diagnostic tests for 9/10: 4.87% in Miami-Dade/3.19 % in Broward.
Floridians want restrictions ended, Florida to open, end mask wearing, to get working by restarting their businesses and rehiring employees, and quit caving to the left.
Gladys Green
Venice
God bless the frontline in health care
To the Editor:
God bless the frontline.
You, protesting to reopen the country, suit up. Put on protective gear, if you can find it; if not, plead with this administration to get it (that won’t happen). Take a “crash” course in nursing (as if that’s possible), put a garbage bag (clean one) over your clothes, fashion yourself a protective mask. Go off to the hospital.
Do what doctors and nurses do for 12-plus hour stretches.
Don’t go home to your family — you don’t want to contaminate them. Isolate yourself, alone, in a hotel room, a shed in your backyard or a basement.
Then get up at daybreak and do the best you can to help the patients infected with the coronavirus.
You’ll be too tired to reopen the country because you’re now the frontline.
Diane Cline, R.N.
Venice
President deserved COVID-19 Death Wall, Statue
To the Editor:
We all know Donald Trump loves walls and statues — he asked about having his likeness placed on Mount Rushmore.
Let’s give him a Donald Trump COVID-19 Death Wall and Statue.
The wall would be near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, which is 494 feet long representing 58,318 deaths.
Trump’s COVID Death Wall, matching it in design, would be over a quarter-mile long (1,646 feet), representing 194,000 COVID-19 deaths.
When we reach the predicted 415,000 deaths by January, the wall would be over two-thirds of a mile long.
Contrast this to Japan’s Prime Minister Abe’s handling of the virus with only 1,448 deaths: His wall would be only 13 feet long.
Trump’s statue would stand in front of the wall. It would be sized according to his empathy and intelligence, the height of a very small child, facing away from the wall.
One hand would be holding bleach and the other a golf club.
The base would have his statements regarding COVID-19 chiseled in marble:
“I don’t take responsibility at all.”
“It is what it is”
This can easily be paid for (without Mexico’s help) with money saved from Medicare and Social Security payments due to early deaths of 330,000 seniors by year’s end.
We need to forever memorialize Donald Trump’s catastrophic failure — a reminder to never again elect an incompetent leader.
We can still save lives by wearing masks, social distancing and not gathering in large groups.
Arnold Eick
Venice
Vet resents putting life on line for president
To the Editor:
A recent letter writer (Sept. 12) “resents putting his life on the line for socialistic agenda.”
I am also a veteran and I resent putting my life on the line for a president who ridicules a handicapped reporter on national television; who claims a war hero isn’t a hero at all because “he got caught;” who berates a Gold Star family; who tells our active military personnel he gave them a raise like no one else which was exactly like and in some cases less then previous administrations.
A president who when told his pal Putin possibly put a “bounty” on or soldiers heads, treated it like nothing or his famous “fake news;” who makes the perfectly believable (based on all the other things that have come out of his mouth) statements about our veterans who’ve made the supreme sacrifice and blows off a visit to their burial site because of the weather.
Those are the things that writer should resent not the imaginary and often made-up issue of socialism or “socialistic agenda.”
Larry Basta
Venice
Combat veteran ‘appalled’ by Trump’s slurs
To the Editor:
As a combat veteran of the Korean War, Vietnam, Dominican Republic incursion and Desert One (in Iran), I am totally appalled by our commander-in-chief using derogatory slurs toward those who have served the country.
My background has now reached the quadruple champion level of being recognized by five slurs. Two for being a military veteran (“loser” and “sucker”); and three more for being a Christian by faith (“fool,” “idiot,” “smuck,”) coupled with an opinion that religion is “bulls---.”
I am proud of my 27 years as an Air Force pilot in service to our nation. I am not proud of a commander-in-chief voicing slurs voiced in statements demonstrating his true feelings about those who choose to protect our nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic; and those who don’t consider Christianity as being a “bulls---” faith.
John Halbert, U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, retired
Nokomis
Snowbirds hoping Florida will be ready for season
To the Editor:
We are perennial “snowbirds” from Colorado.
We spend two months in the Sunshine State in January and February. We are anxiously watching the positivity rate in Florida, hoping that the state we love second to Colorado can get the positivity rate below 5% so we feel safe to come in 2021.
Colorado’s positivity rate is below 3%. If Florida has a rate below 5% then we would feel safe to visit restaurants, amusement parks, beaches, museums and other visitor attractions. Or, in other words, spend our money.
I wonder if we are the only snowbirds that feel this way?
Larry and Becky Roberts
Watkins, Colo.
Local governments need to worry about global concerns
To the Editor:
According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, if we do nothing we are on a pace for global temperatures to increase 1.5 C by 2030.
NOAA is projecting an 8-inch sea level rise for our area by 2030. At 8-inch, half of Siesta Beach will be underwater. The Center for Climate Integrity estimates that rising sea levels will create the need for $3 billion dollars in new sea walls in Sarasota and Manatee counties by 2040.
Now is the time to enact policies at the state and local level to rapidly decarbonize our electric grid and transportation systems while at the same time create more clean energy sector jobs that will enable us to recover faster from the COVID-19 economic crisis.
As volunteer organizers for the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100% Clean Energy Campaign we have been working with a dedicated team of volunteers since 2017 to get our local elected officials to put us on a path to 100% clean energy.
We recently sent out a pledge to all local candidates and Brian Kelly www.briankellyforvenice.com was the first to sign our pledge that if elected he will add the city of Venice to the growing number of over 165 cities and counties, including the city of Sarasota, and eight states that have passed 100% clean energy commitments since 2016.
He understands that we can address the economic crisis by addressing the climate crisis.
Lynn Nilssen and Sean Sellers
Sarasota
- Nilssen and Sellers are organizers of Sarasota Ready for 100
Promote true citizenship through education, insight
To the Editor:
In his book “We Hold These Truths,” Father Murray addresses the founding principles our country.
It is essential that, in our discussions, we have a level of virtue leading to positive action while restricting prejudice and self interest. That we promote true citizenship through education and honest insight.
That we reject leaders that undermine rational judgment through doubt and bewilderment that our role through self-government transforms facts into forward action while standing united with honesty and integrity rejecting moral corruption, political oppression and social instability.
Sinclair Lewis wrote a novel “It Can’t Happen Here” depicting the results when we fail to stand for the principles in our founding documents...based on fear and the promise of extreme wealth the country has elected a demagogue as president.
Using false promises to honor the principles of our republic, he brings in a regime of suppression, deceit and totalitarianism. It is only after a lengthy brutal struggle that the democratic freedom of our country is restored.
We must maintain and live by the principles of truth written in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
In a movie, Indiana Jones — when facing confrontation with totalitarianism — must make a choice — and he made it wisely. Hopefully when we cast our vote we will choose wisely for the results unlike movies will have a real impact on our present and our future.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
‘Shameful’ behaviors revealed in investigation
To the Editor:
This morning I read an article in the Venice Gondolier that I found to be frightening and shameful that demonstrated extremely egregious behaviors by management in the DPW.
It was about the $195,000 settlement the city must pay for racial discrimination. The money represents wages and compensatory damages for James Williamson, a
Black man who labored for the Venice DPW for 30 years.
As upset as I am, I don’t have the editorial space, nor have I the endurance to list all the forms of racial animus Mr. Williamson tolerated at the hands of Parks’ division foreman, Mr. Warren Pettit — who unbelievably is still employed as the supervisor of Parks.
This sweet little city on the Gulf has a deep, dark problem — a cancer called racism that has yet to be treated, but rather allowed to metastasize.
When the U.S. Justice Department has to order our city “not to engage in any act or practice that discriminates against any employee or applicant on the basis of race,” that is a damn shame.
The mayors under whose watch Mr. Williamson suffered should have their pictures removed from the hallowed halls of our administration building. Fred Hammett, Ed Martin, and John Holic: Shame on you!
Furthermore, a full investigation should be initiated immediately to root out anyone who was in a position to have curtailed, and/or influenced, this disturbing circumstance.
I call upon Mayor Feinstein to act immediately.
Robert A. Conover
Venice
Why is not more done after investigation?
To the Editor:
I was stunned when I opened my newspaper and saw the headline “City to pay $195K to settle case” — and especially during this pandemic time when who knows what’s going to happen to Venice’s budget with the possible decline in tourism this season.
Taking $195K from the city’s funds to pay for such obvious violations is stunning.
Why didn’t Assistant City Manager Len Bramble and Alan Bullock Director of Human Services do a thorough investigation of an employee’s complaint by talking confidentially with other Public Works department employees to find out what was going on?
You can’t keep stuff like that hidden for very long, because people talk.
Having been in high management with any number of major Florida citrus processing companies for many years, I am amazed that either one is still working for the city of Venice. If either one of them worked in any company I managed, they would be long gone. One thing we knew was: “One bad orange can spoil a whole box full of oranges.”
And even worse in my opinion is when any director of human resources tells an employee’s union representative that, if they challenge the PIP as a violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act, that employee will be terminated. (That) is one director of human services who needs to be either reeducated or is in the wrong business, period.
Sorry Alan Bulloch, you and our assistant city manager cost Venice a whole lot of money by being stupid.
And we wonder in amazement why we are having such racial issues these days?
Ross Benjamin
Venice
