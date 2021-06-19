Becoming a cop is a tough decision
To the Editor:
In the Gondolier every week are tragic stories about accidents, road rage etc. The speeding, erratic driving, motorcycles weaving from out of nowhere, happen each day in and around Venice.
Just take notice of the rubber tire circles at almost every intersection made by the stupids getting their kicks. Driving in traffic is totally out of control on Interstate 75. There are no limits to some driver’s aggressiveness.
Where are the police in all this? They are far and few between, either attending accidents, or purposely avoiding giving tickets for fear of winding up being shot or abused by some “all about me” characters.
I support all police but can really understand why becoming a policeman in this unruly environment would be a tough decision. God bless the men in blue.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
Voting and H.R. 1
To the Editor:
Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams accuse Republicans of bringing back “Jim Crow” laws that Democrats initiated after the Civil War.
Democrats support the H.R. 1 bill that would prohibit voter ID on absentee ballots, force states to count votes arriving up to 10 days after Election Day; permit “ballot harvesting,” ban the purging of inactive and ineligible voters from the rolls; allow “automatic” voter registration leading to the registration of noncitizens — federal law prohibits a noncitizen from voting in federal elections.
President Jimmy Carter’s Commission on Federal Election Reform stated, “Voting by mail without an ID is the form of voting most likely to lead to fraud.”
Biden’s Delaware forbids no excuse absentee voting, never allowed early in-person voting, has limited mail-in ballots, only four drop boxes state-wide, mandatory ID to register to vote, ID mandatory to vote and felons can’t vote.
Comparing some states with days of early voting: Texas — 21; Georgia — 17; Florida 11-15; New York — 10; New Jersey — 7 and Connecticut — 0. Voter suppression?
Thirty-six states must show some form of legal ID and 75% of Americans support voter ID.
Democrats complain that Florida’s new law makes it harder to vote by mail. Previously it was one phone call for two election cycles, but now, one every election cycle (two years). Suppression?
The headline-grabbing provision in the Georgia law was banning water and food within 150 feet at polling places, but that’s only if supplied by partisans. Water is still available.
The question becomes: Is our Constitutional Republic precious enough to ensure a fair and free election, or do we allow the abuse of power to become law?
Rich Mazur
Venice
Situation is like the 1950s, 1960s
To the Editor:
With all the talk about tightening up the polling process and squaring away the way race is to be addressed in our schools, a story I heard in the 1950s or 60s comes to mind.
To make sure voters knew what they were voting about, a requirement to be able to read was established in a Southern state.
On Election Day, a Black man appeared at a polling site and was asked to read a newspaper headline — the paper was Chinese. The hopeful voter said: “I can read that — It says ‘No Black folks voting here today.’”
This reminded me of an earlier tale which starts: “They came for my neighbor and I did nothing ...” Related in someway, can’t happen here; you figure it out.
What to do? Well, I write letters — and I vote.
John Myers
Nokomis
Natural immunity is real, effective
To the Editor:
The Cleveland Clinic studied over 52,000 employees, some of whom are vaccinated and others who are not but have had the virus at some point in the past, and found that the incidence of infection and spread among the two groups is basically identical. In short, natural immunity is not only real, but it’s highly effective.
This means what many of us have been saying for a long time is correct. There is simply no scientific need for people who’ve got natural immunity to run out and get vaccinated, especially when there are places around the world that desperately need doses to fight current outbreaks. That’s not to say a person who has had COVID can’t get vaccinated. It’s a free country, after all, but there’s no reason to force people to do so
What this means in relation to vaccine passports is that they are arbitrary and nonsensical. There are estimates of more than 50 million people in the country who enjoy natural immunity due to prior infection, and I’d speculate that’s on the low end given how many asymptomatic cases probably exist for every positive test.
There is zero justification for discriminating against them by requiring vaccine passports. Science says they are protected and can protect others in the same way vaccinated people can.
William Loader
Venice
Harris is worst VP since Quayle
To the Editor:
It is unfortunate that we have the most unqualified vice president to be president since Dan Quayle.
Kamala Harris displayed a total lack of finesse when she answered Lester Holt by saying she was never in Europe. It reminded me of the SNL skit where Tiny Fey was playing Sarah Palin and said, “I can see Russia from my house.”
I hope SNL does a similar job on Harris. Maybe she can see the border from her house.
I can understand the administration’s reluctance to even talk about the border. It will be their cross to bear.
Everything the Democrats said about Trump’s handling of the border is now 10-times worse, or more. Drugs and thousands of migrants are flooding the nation.
President Biden is the major culprit in the fiasco, He has turned left faster than a ballplayer rounding first after hitting a ball down the line for a double.
I can just see the people in Central America reading about free health care, free housing, free food, free welfare checks, not to mention stimulus checks, free education, and a $15 an hour pay for flipping burgers at McDs. etc.
Good God, with Biden and the AOC’s of Congress in charge, if I wasn’t already here I would join the horde.
Ron Kutkowski
Venice
Commissioners cave in to urban sprawl
To the Editor:
The next time you are stuck in traffic at rush hour, you should visualize your county commissioners dishing out exceptions to their developer friends to allow more urban sprawl.
They did it again last week by abandoning the long-standing 2050 policies and regulations for protecting the Miakka community and rural areas like it.
Sarasota County’s 2050 plan established land use restrictions and 12 carefully worded policies to protect rural areas and traditional communities from urban sprawl.
But when it came to Hi Hat Ranch’s proposal to put high density villages out past the farthest residential development on Fruitville Road, the (County) Commission just caved in.
How they applied the 12 carefully written standards reveals how seriously the Commission considers urban sprawl. They applied a brand-new standard that was proposed by Hi Hat Ranch: sprawl that would add thousands cars to the traffic on Fruitville Road is OK, so long as it provides “flexibility in responding to market demand.”
How is that any different than saying urban sprawl is OK if the developer can make more money?
Growth management decisions should not abandon carefully crafted policies in favor of making money for developers. Preservation of long-standing rural communities is more important.
Of course houses should be built for the large numbers of people moving into Sarasota County — but developments have to be located so they don’t jam roads with miles of stop-and-go traffic. The County Commissioners apparently don’t think that’s important.
They need to do better.
David Guest
Attorney for the Miakka Community Club
Great bodily harm to child
To the Editor:
An article ran June 5 regarding arrest and charges against a Venice couple for child neglect without great bodily harm.
What part of great bodily harm has to happen before parents can be charged with this?
According to the report, the child overdosed after putting a fentanyl and cocaine polluted spoon in his mouth.
Guess my opinion of great bodily harm to a child is different from the system. Shame.
Rebecca Carter
Port Charlotte
Fried pronounces her name correctly
To the Editor:
This is in response to the person who thinks that Nikki Fried hates her last name. I do not know much about the candidate, Nikki Fried, but I do know she is correctly pronouncing her own name. The writer is the one who isn’t pronouncing Nikki’s last name correctly. It is pronounced “Freed.”
“Fried” is a name of German descent. In the German language, when the combination of “ie” is in a word, it is pronounced with the long “e” sound. When the combination of “ei” is present, then the word is pronounced as a long “i” sound. This fact is one thing I learned when I took German in high school. Also, the surname “Fried” is in my family tree along with other German names.
Kathleen Bryce
Arcadia
FPL can help stop discrimination policy
To the Editor:
Did you know one of the biggest companies in Florida is a discriminatory company against small business and senior citizens and veterans.
I am talking about their air conditioning rebate program. The only way you qualify for their rebates if you use one of their “PIC” companies. This discriminates against small business because if you don’t sell so many air conditioners in a year you can’t be one of their PIC contractors.
They changed this policy about four years ago. At that time all companies was eligible for the rebate, but they stopped that practice because they were sending out too many checks every month.
I did my homework and selected a contractor to do my air conditioning for a price. When I asked about the rebate they said they are no longer in the program because they didn’t sell enough units to be in the program. I checked with two companies who are PIC contractors and one company was $1,800 more and the other company was $3,600 more. So much for choosing a PIC contractor.
This is nothing less than discrimination against small businesses and the consumers (seniors and veterans) who seem to shop around for the best quality and price for their money.
This discrimination must stop now, and bring back the rebates to all that qualify.
Again, Florida Power and Light, stop this discriminatory practice.
Larry E. Cluck
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.