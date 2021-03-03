‘Wall of white’ ruins Roberts Bay view
To the Editor:
To Mayor Ron Feinsod and Venice City Council Members:
Higel Marine Park is a city-owned, county-operated, park adjacent to the public boat launch at the west end of Roberts Bay. It has a pavilion and a parking area for cars and boat trailers.
Until recently, if you stood at the east end of the park, you could see the full length of the Roberts Bay.
Not anymore.
Now, all you see is a 6-foot “wall of white,” a solid, white plastic fence stretching the full width of the park.
The fence bears the inscription: Venice Youth Boating Association, funded in part by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
A peek over the fence reveals a few small sail boats on trailers plus four larger power boat trailers. The sail boats fill only a tiny fraction of the space.
While I don’t mind the Boating Association taking some space for boat storage, I do mind them blocking the public view of the bay.
The value of the view is evident from the position of the picnic tables. While the picnic table in the public side is crammed up against the fence. the picnic table on the Association’s side is a far as you can get from the fence, out on the end of the point to better enjoy the sea breeze and the lovely view.
Public parks should not go the highest bidder even when the bidder is a worthy nonprofit.
William Huber
Venice
Going to the dogs?
To the Editor:
I had to laugh when a reader wrote a letter recently complaining the dog beach area had been reduced and questioned why. It was a totally unnecessary concern because people don’t seem to care where the dog beach boundaries are.
This has been a growing problem for years and frankly the recent article in the Gondolier on how great our dog beach is will only bring more dog owners from up and down the coast.
And that’s fine I suppose if they actually went to the dog beach and honored the boundaries.
Early in the year, we often saw people bring dogs to the north side of Sharky’s, which is not remotely close to the dog beach. There is absolutely no enforcement or policing.
I was chatting with a young lady one day who walked by and in a friendly way after we had been talking, just as an FYI I mentioned this is not a dog beach and she seemed shocked, telling me she thought dogs were allowed anywhere on Venice beaches.
So we have a combination of genuine ignorance and wanton disregard. Let me say I am not anti-dog — we have a dog and occasionally utilize the dog beach. Our dog happens to sleep under the umbrella the whole time there so we go right up to the edge and keep to ourselves.
There is a sign but is too far back toward the dunes for people walking along the shore to see so I’ll give some the benefit of the doubt that they simply didn’t know where to stop. The answer to that is to have sign much closer to the water, and make it much bigger.
As for others, sitting where we did on the edge to the rear we saw countless people walk right up to the sign, read it, and walk right past it. We heard that the day before there had been someone giving out tickets but never saw anyone all day Saturday when they could have burned through their entire ticket book.
I have lived here for 12 years — I have never seen anyone patrolling the beach, either city or park police or anyone else. So the message is to put a sign closer to shore, a bigger a more forceful sign at the entrance to the dog beach, and to go out there on a weekend and issue some tickets — many of the weekenders are young locals and they know there is no enforcement.
Tony Douglas
Venice
Conservative running for North Port seat
To the Editor:
Joseph Garren is a conservative running in the March 9 special election for North Port’s District 1 Commission Seat.
He represents a more prioritized, creative approach to the needs of North Port. First, infrastructure needs should learn from the past, but plan for future needs – being proactive rather than reactive.
Working with the Economic Development Department, some rezoning of residential land to a Unified Land Development Code may be required to attract new companies that will infuse needed tax dollars into the economy. He supports finding funding sources for critical sewer/water projects rather than pass those costs onto the homeowner. Actively searching for a hospital to build a facility in Florida’s fastest growing city is yet another of his planned innovative approaches for North Port.
Tourism in Warm Mineral Springs/Myakka needs a two-fold approach – promote the tourist venues better and then use a portion of those tourism dollars to expand the tourism of the area. In cooperation with the other District Commissioners, he plans on expanding/upgrading select North Port streets utilizing alternative funding rather than raising taxes.
Joseph Garren will infuse new ideas into realistically producing North Port’s needs, rather than just the wants of a few, and provide the 28,000 jobs within North Port rather than providing labor for neighboring communities. The third largest city in Florida deserves to be a completely integrated, self-serving city. As District 1 Commissioner, Joseph Garren is not just promises made, but promises kept. Vote for him.
Randy Wedin
Venice
Rush Limbaugh was a patriot
To the Editor:
Anger was my first reaction to today’s editorial letter, “Rush was often wrong.” But that quickly became sorrow as I realized that the writer probably didn’t know Rush and certainly hadn’t listened to his radio program.
I’m genuinely sorry he missed knowing one of the great men of our age.
His litany of alleged Rush sins were obviously culled from the many scurrilous comments of those who spent over 30 years trying to destroy the man. (“Who says these things they say I say?”)
But it’s not too late to join the millions of us who actually knew and loved Rush. Just go to his website and listen to a few past shows. You won’t find anything that verifies the screed of wrongs in your letter.
You’ll find only a truly compassionate patriot who loved this country and wanted the best for everyone in it.
Charles Ames
Venice
Careful what you wish for? Absolutely
To the Editor:
In answer to Mr. Birkel’s Letter to the Editor: I appreciate Mr. Birkel’s “Be Careful What You Wish For” response to my Letter to the Editor, but I sure don’t know anyone who ever voted for anyone running for office who they didn’t believe would do the best job.
But sometimes, just like the Democrats in Florida unfortunately did, they put up candidates, like Andrew Gillum who have troubling current or past issues.
Did the Florida Republicans do better in putting up DeSantis? You could flip a coin on that one. We’ve sure had a lot better governors.
I have never voted based on the party. I vote for the person, just like I did when my first vote in an election back in the 50s was cast for General Dwight D Eisenhower, a Republican…and I also voted for Ronald Reagan, and ion 2016 I voted for what I considered the lesser of two evils, Hillary Clinton.
Better be careful what you wish for? Absolutely.
I wonder if Mr. Birkel got what he wished for with DeSantis or maybe even with Donald Trump? I sure didn’t.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Lower flags for abortions
To the Editor:
It was a nice gesture to lower flags for the lives lost due to COVID, though I wonder if we will ever see lowered flags for the innocent babies killed annually by abortion.
The CDC reports in 2018 (latest stats available), that 619,591 abortions were performed in the United States. That number should break our hearts.
Let’s also not forget the Democrat Party now in control pushes for even more relaxed abortion killing of the unborn. I’m very sorry for the lives lost due to COVID, and hurting families, but seriously, 619,591 babies in one year?
Not judging a woman’s situation, but there are better options than ending a life. Just stating here that those little ones are worthy of everyone’s sympathy as well — if only politicians recognized their innocent souls with similar respect. Sigh.
Barbara Pifer
Venice
Vote against Fine bill
To the Editor:
Yet again, Rep. Fine wants to punish newspapers, for the third year in a row, for their perceived negative coverage of him. He has again proposed a law removing legal notices from newspapers.
The fact is that many Floridians do not have access to the internet. While that is an issue that should be addressed in itself, those people would be unaware of tax increases, zoning changes, and other valuable information about their community should this law pass.
A 2019 poll indicated that 83% of Florida residents support keeping the requirement to post legal notices in newspapers. There is not a single citizen that is lobbying for this change. This is at Mr. Fine’s behest alone.
Luckily, this bill has not been passed in prior years. Why does it continue to be re-introduced, especially in light of these facts? The true answer is to attempt to deliver a blow to what Mr. Fine sees as his enemy — a free and open press.
I request that my legislators, Sen. Gruters and Rep. Buchanan, vote against this measure.
Jason Cachia
North Port
Make democracy a priority
To the Editor:
The American people have found themselves in a precarious position—Democrats, who have won a trifecta, seem powerless to enact much of their agenda. We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority, and Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to entrench their rule over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections. Even now, following historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters in states like Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to accessing the ballot box.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people—before it’s too late. We need Congress to pass H.R. 1, the For The People Act, to get money out of politics, expand voting rights, combat corruption, secure our elections, and much more. These reforms to our democracy are pivotal to preventing future tyrants. The Democratic House passed H.R.1 last year, with every Democrat voting yes. It’s time for them to do the same and for the new Democratic majority in the Senate to do the same.
Americans took the first step to heal our democracy by overwhelmingly voting Trump out of office. Now Congress must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass H.R. 1, the For the People Act.
Kerry Mack
Englewood
Rigged election a repeated lie
To the Editor:
The “election is rigged” is a long-standing Trump gambit. He first used it in the election of 2012 when Obama won a “rigged” election.
In early September 2016 Trump raised the “rigged” subterfuge again. It continued throughout the campaign. It was part of every campaign speech, accompanied by raucous cheers from his adoring, but unwitting, fans.
Little did they know they were being conditioned like Ivan Pavlov’s dogs. Like the ‘brainwashed” Manchurian candidate they responded to mind embedded stimuli. They heard “election,” they thought “rigged.” They were played like a Stradivarius
It continued right up to the last minute. On the evening of the day before Election Day, when it seemed that he was going to lose the election, Trump called it a “rigged” election.
Trump won a “rigged” election. Evidently the election was “rigged” so that Trump would win.
Early in the 2020 campaign before a single vote was cast, Trump returned to his tried and true ploy. He banged away on the “the election is rigged” drum from September to the day before Election Day. He said it every day, many times a day.
On Trump’s unsubstantiated say so many people came to believe the election would be “rigged” is the truth. It was all part of Trump’s machinations. His fans ate it up. They did not and do not realize, to this day, they have been duped.
He told a big lie and repeated it often.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
