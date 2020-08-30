Feinsod should resign because of Indivisible Venice
To the Editor:
As I was reading the article in which former Mayor Holic was critiquing the current Mayor Feinsod, something very interesting stuck with me.
It was the statement that Feinsod was not only a member, but founder of an anti-Trump protest organization called Indivisible Venice. The name itself is an oxymoron, as the meaning of indivisible is unable to divide or be separated.
He is obviously separating himself from the citizens who are for Trump. So how can he be bipartisan in any of his decisions regarding all of the citizens of Venice? He has already shown by his actions that he doesn’t have to follow the rules pointed out by Mr. Holic.
And then to publicly criticize on Facebook another council member who has the responsibility of going to work is reprehensible.
I can only hope that he is voted out before he ruins our beautiful city.
Vicki Eggleston
Venice
Holic’s assessment on Feinsod is laughable
To the Editor:
I am responding to your article regarding former Mayor Holic’s assessment of Mayor Feinsod nine months in office.
I find Holic’s armchair quarterbacking laughable.
I attended many hours of all day council meeting lead by Holic just be be allowed 3 minutes to voice my concerns.
I witnessed the city attorney having sidebars with developers attorneys during breaks in his meetings while citizens were not allowed to ask direct questions because the issue at hand was considered “quasi-judicial.”
I witnessed how special exceptions where made for those pro-developer advocates allowing them to come in and speak right after the meeting started because there time was more valuable than the citizens.
This sort of decorum is not what is needed.
Mayor Feinsod is trying to govern during a pandemic, the likes of which our country has not experienced in a hundred years. He has every right to call emergency meetings as necessary to protect us. In these trying times, it is incumbent on all City Council members to take this seriously, show up and vote.
It is obvious the old guard wants nothing more than to delay or obstruct him. Calling “point of order” to rehash past grievances is not what Roberts Rules of order is for. If we need a non-biased parliamentarian to help all council members so be it.
Holic needs to look back at his tenure and conduct before casting dispersions on Mayor Feinsod.
Linda Roe
Venice
Please don’t take my newspaper away
from me
To the Editor:
Please don’t take my newspaper from me.
I would miss: The puzzles; obits; information about candidates running for office; results of elections, the TV guide, business ads.
I enjoy the sports editor, Scott Zucker, and his articles. I’m a former fan of the Tigers and now I root for the Rays. He’s the only writer to have ever reported on Major League Baseball.
I would also like to see “Sound Off” return. A person could state an opinion without concern of being threatened because of it. I don’t always agree with the articles written by others but I have learned from and agree with most.
I look forward to Wednesday and Saturday mornings and spend half those days reading. I have done this for 30 years and hope to have several more.
Mildred Eeles
Venice
How do Trump supporters defend pandemic response?
To the Editor:
With America leading the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, can those of you who support Donald Trump tell us how you would defend Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic if you were given the opportunity to speak to the family and friends of the 178,000+ Americans who have died from COVID-19.
Sally Effron
North Venice
All K-12 educators should be teaching respect
To the Editor:
I would have all teachers grade K-12 to write this word on the chalkboard: Respect — to honor, to show esteem to — then turn to the students and ask to whom and to what we should show respect.
I would hope they would say their parents; their teachers; the police who protect us; the military for putting their lives in jeopardy for our liberties; the flag of our country; our national anthem; our neighbors, but most of all your God.
Frances Gonyer
Venice
Holic embarrassed city with his own misbehavior
To the Editor:
John Holic — who embarrassed the city and his family when he misbehaved as mayor, shown, facetiously or not, “groping” a woman, and having to involve the Venice Police Department in responding to the husband of a woman he was involved with extra-maritally — is the last one who should be lecturing anyone on proper behavior.
Holic, also ignored the appearance of conflicts of interest when he did not recuse himself from voting on city actions involving Sharky’s, when he and his wife had been business partners with the Pachotas.
Further, he worked while mayor at the Pachota’s leased Snook Haven, “teaching barbecuing.”
Holic is considering running for County Commissioner, withdrawing after public announcement this time, but with no indication he would not run for office in the future.
His attack on Feinsod, who tried repeatedly to save illnesses and lives with a mask ordinance ignored by the partisan politicians at federal, state, county, and local levels, is clearly politically motivated, to appeal to the right-wing support he is seeking.
Ed Martin
Venice
Nonprofits should save Venice heritage, not property owners
To the Editor:
The Aug. 26, 2020 editorial and Letter to the Editor addressing the proposed demolition of a house on Pensacola Road both neglect to address the rights of the property owners who have maintained the property and paid real estate taxes thereon for years.
And the same is true of the other “historic buildings” to which both articles refer.
Perhaps efforts should be made by those who seek to preserve such buildings to acquire and move them to a collective location for all to enjoy at the expense of those who feel this is vital.
It is not the obligation of a tax-paying property owner to make such property available for public display.
My wife and I have lived in Venice since 1960 and enjoyed the many things it has to offer but never felt we had the right to expect others, at their expense, to preserve their property for our enjoyment. That’s either a government obligation or that of a nonprofit charity.
The subject property, which would need substantial work to be habitable, is across from our home and it’s removal would be a substantial improvement to the area.
Roger Isphording
Venice
Mandating masks overstep Constitutional freedoms
To the Editor:
With reference to letter published Aug. 22 by Laraine Bortner: It has been recommended that masks be worn in public as well as appropriate spatial distancing.
To mandate such activities could be overstepping Constitutional freedoms. In Venice, several businesses have posted this regulation and monitor those entering their places of business.
Some business and store owners/managers have chosen not to. Therefore, if a private individual prefers to adhere to the recommendations, they have the right to not patronize those places.
If this reduces the profitability of the business not requiring masks, they can either institute a regulation or not.
A privately owned business has the right to set its own rules unless they conflict with national, state or local laws. We must respect their rights also.
Dr. Will Lyons
Venice
How do Dem supporters defend mocking Melania Trump?
To the Editor:
Bette Midler had the audacity to mock America’s first lady, Melania Trump’s accent, the day after her uplifting speech at the Republican convention.
Midler’s response to her speech was, “Oh God, she still can’t speak English!” Well, not only can our first lady speak English, she speaks other languages.
And the Democrats are calling the Republicans racist and xenophobic? The names and phrases the liberals used to mock and attack our first lady are horrible and unacceptable and only work to portray how angry and miserable the Democrat liberals have become.
We, as Republicans, had to stomach eight years of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. The Democrats and the media put that first lady on a pedestal, which she has yet to come down from and if the Republicans had said even half of what the democrats are saying, a war would have broke out against us.
It’s no wonder why Michelle Obama is depressed, because she realizes this first lady of our United States of America outshines her for miles.
The bias liberal media just won’t let America know that.
Kudos to Melania Trump for her wonderful speech and for being the best first lady America has seen in quite a long time.
Cathy Abel
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.