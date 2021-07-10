Let all residents vote on Wellen Park
To the Editor:
This is a very late response to the June 8 article: “Wellen Park group claims victory in Monday decision.”
This paragraph caught my attention: “Lirot demanded that North Port place contraction or de-annexation of all land west of the Myakka River before affected voters — in this matter, property owners in Wellen Park.”
I agree. Except the “affected voters” will be all property owners in North Port, not just Wellen Park. Wellen Park does not operate in a vacuum. What affects any part of North Port, affects all of us.
Yes. Put it to a vote ... but to every voter in North Port.
Susan Cunningham
North Port
We have destroyers and the destroyed
To the Editor:
Ninety-five percent of all wealth is owned by 20% of the people. Executive salaries have gone up 1,000% since 1978, worker wages have increased 11%. In 1975 I bought a house for $38,000, today, it’s $400,000. Hamburger was 25 cents, today, $3. Family yearly income is $35,000. Statistics have been manipulated, 60% of eligible workers called dropouts.
In 1930, 40% of Americans were farmers, others were craftsman or employed in small businesses. Today, 2% live on farms, thousands of towns are ghostly relics.
Americans were free, masters of their destiny, now, they grovel for handouts, sell their souls for employment.
It is slavery, a devastating destruction of people.
Corporations, the coalescence of capitol and power, have destroyed democracy. Technology, in almost every instance, is destroying people.
In “Grapes of Wrath” is written the demise of people, what made America great. With the increase of technical, efficient, farming billions of people have been driven off the land into urban areas, crime, drugs and destitution are rampant and these rootless people are migrating across the globe destroying homogenous societies that are collapsing because of modernization.
It is not systemic racism, it is a total failure of human philosophy. It is evil, divorced from God. These rulers of Mammon do not care for their neighbor, they are destroying people. There are two classes of people the destroyers and the destroyed.
These evil people control all the soundbites, control minds, the masses are confounded.
Xavier Narutowicz
Nokomis
Trump last in presidential qualities
To the Editor:
In a C-SPAN survey published in June 2021, 142 distinguished presidential historians ranked our 45 presidents, starting with Washington through Trump.
Presidents were ranked based on 10 leadership qualities, such as public persuasion, moral authority, crisis management, vision and administrative skills.
Trump does not have much to brag about. Trump received the lowest scores for leadership by any commander-in-chief who has ever served in the White House in nearly 170 years, since Franklin Pierce in 1853.
Trump received his best score on public persuasion in which he came in third out of 45. On moral authority and administrative skills, he was ranked dead last.
Since 2009, presidents Lincoln, Washington, FDR and Theodore Roosevelt have been ranked as the top four presidents without change.
Meanwhile, Pierce, Andrew Johnson and Buchanan have been ranked as the bottom three.
This year, Trump received the same total score as Pierce, the third worst president in our 231 year history of presidencies.
So, for those who continue to support the twice-impeached president, you might want to think about how a nonpartisan group of expert presidential historians view his presidential qualities.
Harold Bruyere
Port Charlotte
You bet, I sure miss Donald Trump
To the Editor:
I would like to thank the POTUS for the following things. The highest gas prices in seven years. Shutting down the Keystone pipeline costing thousands of high-paid jobs and also helping to make us energy dependent on countries that hate us and our way of life again.
Shutting down the border wall allowing thousands of illegals to cross into our country bringing disease and crime with them. And allowing many to die and be abused by the coyotes. Also allowing the wall already built to rust away and the unused material to go to waste. Giving money to the unemployed so they have no incentive to go back to work.
Making us the laughing stock of the world by just speaking and showing an old, confused, failing man. Putting our country in the hole for many trillions of dollars. There are so many other problems that his administration has caused, I’ve run out of space to write them. Do we miss President Trump? Darn right.
Robert Palermo
North Port
Reporter’s story on rally fair, unbiased
To the Editor:
Compliments to Staff Writer Morgan Simpson for writing a most accurate and fair account of the Trump rally in Sarasota on July 3.
It was most refreshing reading an unbiased account of what happened at the rally without negative remarks or personal opinion.
Keep it up, Morgan, we need more truthful reporting.
Thank you.
Regina Brown
Englewood
Trump supporters: Please get vaccine
To the Editor:
There is growing evidence of correlation suggesting supporters of former President Trump are less likely to have taken the COVID-19 vaccine than those who did not vote for Trump.
This finding was confirmed in a recent Florida Gulf Coast University study reported in the Daily Sun/Venice Gondolier which indicated that whether or not people voted for Trump was the strongest indicator of who took the vaccine.
The local chair of the Republican party disputed the claim saying the study may be flawed while citing the unscientific observation that “I know no one, whether it be Republican or Democrat, who hasn’t gotten vaccinated.”
Data on vaccination rates suggest otherwise.
The irony here is, of course, that former President Trump was vaccinated before he left the White House but did so privately, unlike most public officials — including President Biden and Vice President Harris — who were photographed taking the shot.
By not taking the vaccine from what appears to be blind loyalty to a twice-impeached former President, Trump loyalists are risking not only their health, but the health of others.
Perhaps rather than deny the facts, local Republicans would better serve fellow Republicans by spreading the word: Take the vaccine. Save your life and the lives of those around you.
Sandra Walker
Port Charlotte
We need to fight for voting rights
To the Editor:
As I heard the tragic news about the Supreme Court decision eviscerating key elements of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, I thought of the iconic photo of John Lewis and the other peaceful protesters being beaten at the base of the Edmund Pettis bridge in Selma.
How could I dare sink to despair when Lewis and others were willing to be clubbed to preserve voting rights?
The Supreme Court decision is a major setback for voting rights, but those of us who believe in a multi-racial democracy will not be deterred. We will continue to fight to be sure all voices are heard.
John Lewis would expect no less.
Mady Pennisi
Englewood
Michigan GOP official says election was fair
To the Editor:
Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom, a conservative Republican from the Upper Peninsula, serving with two other Republicans and one Democrat, undertook the task of finding fault with the Michigan election process and results.
What they found is consistent with what our own supervisor of elections reports: The 2020 election was fair and honest, administered faithfully by diligent public servants and devoted volunteers.
After all the testing, counting, checking and re-checking, McBroom and the others found that the original Election Day tabulation in Antrim County was 99.9 percent accurate. The few errors they found were quickly addressed and fixed. Nonetheless, McBroom reports that there has been an “…avalanche of fantasy, fever dreams, grifter fiction and blatherskite.”
“Blatherskite,” by the way, means “blatant nonsense.”
While I suspect Senator McBroom and I likely differ on a number of policy issues, his willingness to stand for the truth makes him a hero in my book.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
Support your local police
To the Editor:
Lawlessness, gun violence, and other violent crime are spiking throughout our nation. We are bombarded with daily reports of drive-by shootings, road rage shootings, and random attacks on innocent people and business establishments.
Could this all possibly correlate with the defunding of police doctrine that is being pushed by the Left?
This attack on law enforcement is not the norm; it is being pushed by BLM, MSM, and the Left. What we are experiencing is the result when police power is curtailed while hostile citizens express hatred toward them. It is an escalation of violence.
Contrary to what we are told about the bloodbaths occurring in many of our urban centers.
Protests, demonstrations (albeit, mostly peaceful), and riots encouraged by BLM, Antifa, and many Democratic controlled urban centers continue to undermine the authority of law enforcement.
The Black Lives Matter movement may have been a good concept at first. Then they received funding and donations. The leaders bought themselves homes and luxuries while doing little for their own people.
Communities throughout the country are now minimizing the consequences of committing crimes in the name of racial justice. In an attempt to appear neutral, many of our prominent public figures remain silent as this crime wave soars.
America has always had the least biased justice system in the world. Proactive policing can help prevent crimes. Want to stop crime? Enforce the law.
Support our police.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
Free fruit not good enough?
To the Editor:
I am somewhat annoyed and disappointed with the people who cry they can’t find food for their families while unemployed or underemployed (due to COVID?) but they are unwilling to take the trouble to pick free fruit when offered.
I have a tree producing delicious Jamaica cherries and I can’t keep up with them myself. I have told people I meet and left word with a church food program but nobody is willing to pick the fruit for themselves.
How can you claim you are “desperate” to feed your family due to unemployment but you can’t pick free fruit for yourself?
I also offer greens and a limited supply of home-grown sweet potato or Seminole pumpkin. Aside from what I have picked and delivered to the church programs, no takers. This kind of makes me a little cynical.
Michael Knowlton
Englewood
A kind gesture from a kind stranger
To the Editor:
On Saturday, June 19, we were on our way to Bonita Springs to celebrate a family member’s 90th birthday and his upcoming move to another state in the next week.
We stopped at the Murdock McDonald’s for a quick breakfast to eat on the way. When we pulled up to the window to pay, the cashier told us that the car in front of us paid for our meal.
We were astonished and very grateful. The person in that car made our day with their act of kindness.
We want to say, “Thank you, nice person.” We will definitely pay it forward with pleasure.
Bernie and Ginny Torr
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.