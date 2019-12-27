Was it bias or was it slow Democrats?
Give the Gondolier a break on bias because they covered the Republicans at the impeachment rally, while the Democrats’ carpool and buses were slow arriving.
As the nation witnessed from the Mueller Russian hoax to the unsubstantiated impeachment, nothing is more biased than the Democrat socialists. One letter writer wants us to believe (according to her math) that 100 to 1, or 5,000 protesters showed up. Not even close. I saw maybe 150-200.
The enthusiastic Republicans were volunteers.
Funny: The House Intelligence Committee hearings offered no hard evidence that President Trump committed any impeachable offenses. They were politically motivated. Rep. Schiff created a “misleading public narrative” based on “hearsay, presumption and emotion.” Not one witness testified for a clear quid pro quo or to bribery.
Yet Democrats blunder ahead demanding power and taking a dumbed-down citizenry with them. What do leftists want? Democrats want to take away power from We the People and power-up elitists who will shred our Constitution to institute socialism. Democrats in Venice have sworn at me and given me the finger because I support the Constitution and our president who loves America. They are just so filled with anger and hate because Trump won, they can’t appreciate the personal benefits America provides, and the liberty and exceptionalism they will lose if the Democrat socialists win in 2020.
When Pelosi stated that "no one is above the law," I laughed out loud at the irony. The DOJ should prove her correct. - A. M. Young, Venice
Congress should remember: ‘we’re all Americans’
To the Editor:
I truly enjoyed your editorial in (Dec. 21st's) paper, especially the part that read “How many times have we heard — or read — ‘we’re all Americans.’ And we are. We all should, at least, love our country, Land of the free. Home of the Brave.”
If I were granted one wish for Christmas, it would be that every member of Congress, both the House of Representatives and the Senate, read those lines. Too many of those members on both sides of the aisle have placed love and loyalty to their party before their country.
They have somehow forgotten they represent their constituents, not the president, and those constituents are sorely divided.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Birds are our canaries and it looks like trouble
To the Editor:
One of the things that first attracted me to Florida in the 1990’s was the plethora of large birds that coexist with us throughout the state. I remember taking my family to Shark Valley in the Everglades and joyously watching hundreds of giant birds of various kinds. Their beauty enriches our lives the same way that all wild things and many wild places do. Equally fun is to watch them strut along our suburban yards, making their daily caravans.
Last year I went back to Shark Valley and was surprised to find only a few anhingas and black vultures now remained. Where had all those birds gone to? I reported this to an Audubon Society member friend, and he sadly informed me that Florida’s bird population had indeed plunged precipitously in the last few years.
Many species of Florida birds are now in danger, according to Audubon Florida.
"Most are considered imperiled because their habitat has been fragmented or eliminated by human development and agriculture," the society notes. "The remaining habitat, in many cases, is affected by human disturbance. Whether resting on a mangrove island or nesting on a barrier island beach, these birds need their space, which is increasingly difficult to find."
A recent study revealed that bird populations have declined by 30% throughout North America in the last 50 years.
During this same period, the world’s human population has doubled.
In 1962 Rachel Carson published her landmark book, “Silent Spring,” which told of a drop in bird populations, largely caused by the widespread use of the insecticide DDT.
At that time, the threat to our treasured birds led us to take bold steps to ban dangerous insecticides and to increase the protection of wetlands and other bird sanctuaries. Where are our leaders now, to take more bold steps to protect our feathered friends.
Now you may think that all this doesn’t matter, but please consider this: when miners used to go deep into mines, they carried a canary with them to let them know if the air was safe - If the bird died, you might still have enough time to escape with your life.
We are all now the miners in this world, our wild birds are the canaries, and there is no other place for us to escape from this home we all share.
If we don’t protect our environment so that all creatures can thrive on this planet, what chance do humans have when all life shares the same genetic heritage? - Dennis Higdon, Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.