Blessed Floridians appreciate DeSantis
To the Editor:
Yes, it has been quite a year with all the sadness and uncertainties about our health, our future and families — and yes, our government.
Reading, watching and listening to all the news and the corruption within our government, we, Floridians, are blessed for sure to have our governor, Ron DeSantis, doing the fabulous job he has done for all of us.
Gov. DeSantis dove into the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly came up with a plan to help us through this. There are those who circulate untruths and totally without checking facts write editorials that are grossly untrue about our governor. Climate change is not a subject that carries much weight and should not be blamed on the governor.
DeSantis has not blocked the wishes of Floridians as one wrote — but listens and acts. He took a strong stand on our economic freedom all across Florida and has ordered all public schools to reopen.
How would you like to have Cuomo or the governor of Illinois, J.B. Prtizker, take the place of our beloved governor, DeSantis?
Listen up, people, if you feel that our governor is so bad and not ethical than perhaps you should move to another state like New York, or Illinois, where I came from (and so blessed to be her in Florida.
Trust me, you would be begging to come back to Florida.
No, Governor DeSantis did not allow the wealthy supporter to jump in line ahead to get vaccinated, as I have read, which is bull.
His heart is for us all here in Florida, young and old alike.
We all want our voices to be heard, but let your voice tell the truth.
Nancy Miller
Venice
Steube is unnecessarily inflammatory
To the Editor:
Thank you for confirming my feelings about Rep. Steube’s Saturday’s newspaper.
I, too, find his language unnecessarily inflammatory and many statements more opinion than factual.
Our government was formed with the ideal that, once elected, our representatives would represent all citizens of the U.S., not just those who voted for them. Apparently this is not the ideal of Representative Steube or many others elected in the U.S.
It is increasingly obvious among elected lawmakers who refuse to recognize the Jan. 6 insurrection and the divided nation Trump’s presidency spawned. They have chosen not “the good of the people,” but their own personal gain.
Republicans refuse to work with Democrats toward the health of our nation; instead, they are blocking any progress we might make as a nation in the hopes of getting re-elected by Trump’s supporters.
True statesmen work across the aisle for the good of all the people, not just themselves or their party. President Biden is trying hard to be a “true statesmen” and he is being thwarted by Trump loyalists.
Politicians today seem to have forgotten that there are many Independent voters who, after studying issues and candidates, select both Republicans and Democrats on their ballots with the hope that agendas will be shared and, through conversation and compromise, we will have laws that benefit everyone, not just those in a particular party.
I keep pleading with Representative Steube to recognize this, but so far, he’s still catering to the “highly right-wing authoritarian Americans,” described as: “voters who submit to a chosen authority and become aggressive toward whomever that ‘authority’ says should be targeted.” They don’t reason or think for themselves. A survey reported in The Week magazine found that 26% of Americans can be described this way. Scary.
Claudia O. Holmes
Venice
Steube editorial was not good
To the Editor:
Your editorial of last Saturday about U.S. Rep. Greg Steube was at best lame and poorly researched.
Let’s take just a few points in rebuttal.
Interesting to ponder where you might “draw the line” between political “sales talk” and some of what you see in Steube’s newsletter. You obviously don’t agree with his point of view and that’s fine — that’s American — but you don’t seem to apply the same standards to the Democrats who use their franking privilege to spout their totally unproven “hyperpartisan” opinions.
I find it a bit puzzling that you contend that “in none of the counties that make up (his) district are Republicans in the majority of registered voters.” To me, that is outstanding testimony to the intelligence of District 17 voters. You don’t have to be of his political party to appreciate the way he serves our district.
Then, there’s the very serious issue of the exploding crime rate. No, there is not just one cause but the congressman named the top cause. And, sadly, too many communities who “talked about defunding the police” have actually done it and one by one they’re having second thoughts as their crime rates skyrocket. Check out the statistics of a few major cities, comparing the same six months of 2020 (during Trump’s term) with the first six months of 2021. Portland, for instance has had a 534% increase in homicides; Seattle’s crime rate is way up, likewise Philadelphia, Atlanta, and, of course, Chicago. And, may God protect our elected officials and other citizens, Washington D.C. has the highest crime rate in the country.
And, then, of course, there’s the issue of revolving door arrests. Judges don’t even hear cases anymore and virtually no one who’s arrested actually serves time for their crimes. They pay no bail then go back on the street and commit the same crime over (and sometimes over) again. And, by the way, street thugs and hoodlums don’t go to gun stores or gun shows to buy their weapons. Only honest citizens do that.
And, if you’re looking for our outnumbered House and Senate members to “take action to address the problems he raises,” just wait till both Houses are flipped in the 2022 elections. Then, we’ll see action — that won’t be overturned by the courts.
Barbara M. Vaughn
Venice
You miss Trump? That’s a problem
To the Editor:
As I read July 10, I couldn’t help but reflect on the current political mindset dichotomy in this country.
One letter from a Mr. Bruyere commented on a study by “142 distinguished historians” which concluded that Donald Trump was one of the worst presidents in U.S. history.
This study was based on such factors as moral authority, crisis management, vision and administrative skills. It was non-partisan.
Another letter by a Mr. Palermo, expounded on how much he missed Trump, because:
1. “Gas prices highest in seven years.” True. It’s called supply and demand. Many stayed home throughout 2020 and now are driving again.
2. “Shutting down Keystone costing thousands of jobs.” That figure is disputed by reasonable sources. Since January, millions of jobs have been added. Unemployment is down. “Help Wanted” signs abound.
3. “Energy dependent on other countries.” U.S. has been a net exporter of oil for the last two years. Even Trump touted our independence in 2020.
4. “Illegals, border wall, crime, disease.” Same old boogey man, racist story replayed. Wall rusting away already? Must be pretty cheap metal, huh? (Illegals) “abused by coyotes.” What?
5. “Making us the laughing stock of the world.” New surveys show the world has a more positive view of and confidence in U.S. under Biden.
My point is: The intentional Trump cult brain washing is a tragic attack on America’s very foundations. Truth, honor, patriotism, integrity, compassion, decency and respect have taken a beating over the past four years.
If you “miss Trump,” you’re part of the problem.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
Michigan GOP official says election was fair
To the Editor:
Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom, a conservative Republican from the Upper Peninsula, serving with two other Republicans and one Democrat, undertook the task of finding fault with the Michigan election process and results.
What they found is consistent with what our own supervisor of elections reports: The 2020 election was fair and honest, administered faithfully by diligent public servants and devoted volunteers.
After all the testing, counting, checking and re-checking, McBroom and the others found that the original Election Day tabulation in Antrim County was 99.9 percent accurate. The few errors they found were quickly addressed and fixed. Nonetheless, McBroom reports that there has been an “…avalanche of fantasy, fever dreams, grifter fiction and blatherskite.”
“Blatherskite,” by the way, means “blatant nonsense.”
While I suspect Sen. McBroom and I likely differ on a number of policy issues, his willingness to stand for the truth makes him a hero in my book.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
More electric spots than handicapped?
To the Editor:
At the most recent Venice Friday night concert which rightfully fills the parking lot, we arrived an hour early to find parking.
Right in front of the Gazebo, there are three spaces of free plugins for electric cars, all filled with out of state plate cars.
Absent were any “Handicapped only” places to park.
The lot was already near capacity.
In the interest of its citizens, I think our city needs to revisit their decisions on both of these points.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
