Democrats abused power, not president
To the Editor:
The Democrats have finally achieved their goal: No, not to grow the economy or jobs, but to impeach our president.
For over three years since Trump was elected, the media and many Democrats have been calling for him to be impeached for trivial reasons, such as disrespecting the NFL players or downright false reasons, such as colluding with Russians to win an election.
For three years President Trump has been investigated by several Congressional committees and Mueller’s Report costing taxpayers over $25 million.
Now we have an impeachment, although a faux one since there was no crime (high or otherwise), no treason, and no misdemeanors as stated in the Constitution. There also was no evidence of quid pro quo, then bribery or extortion (the reasons kept changing) so the Democrats had to look elsewhere and settled on two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Their rationale was that the president refused his aides to testify by declaring executive privilege. The Democrats could then have gone to the court to resolve, but they claimed they had to rush because Trump was a “clear and present danger” to the next election.
Yet these urgent time-sensitive articles of impeachment have yet to be submitted by Speaker Pelosi to the Senate for trial. Does she not want a trial because she and the Democrats believe Trump will be exonerated? Or is their goal only to label Trump an “impeached” president with a strictly partisan vote except for the two or three Democrats who voted against this faux impeachment.
The House Democrats are the ones who abused their power, not President Trump, and many voters will remember this in November.
Carol Caprio
Sarasota
Measles outbreak should send message to use vaccines
To the Editor:
The World Health Organization and our own U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both found that measles cases between January and November this year have risen three-fold compared to the same period in 2018. This is a quote, as this is too serious.
I know that many have skepticism on this issue of vaccines.
In any event, the above listed organizations estimate that more than 140,000 people died from measles in 2018, up from an all time low of 90,000 in 2016, as reported by both NPR and the Foreign Policy Association!
Measles outbreaks are occurring all over the world, including 4,000 cases this week in Samoa. Just consider that for a second. Just to note measles is the most contagious of all vaccine preventable diseases. Again that sentence is from the above organizations.
We need to advise and reassure the public of dangers of vaccines. Just look at the above statistics. We need to lay all the facts on the table, as countries like the U.S. and UK are seeing increasing rates on measles and like diseases.
I do believe vaccines work, but we must reassure parents.
Bill Weightman
North Port
President won’t be convicted on impeachment
To the Editor:
Donald Trump will not be convicted on impeachment for reasons not associated with his obvious guilt. For one, Republicans, really Mitch McConnell, are writing the rules for the trial for conservative Chief Justice John Roberts to apply.
For another, while Trump and minions could testify and defend him, they will not. He will use “absolute immunity,” which doesn’t exist, to block his current and former employees from testifying, even if subpoenaed, saving them from perjuring themselves.
The main reason for acquittal is that it would take 20 Republican senators to vote to convict; there will be none. Voting to convict would risk being “primaried” or Trump-tweeted.
GOP senators know that their jobs depend on voters who believe that Trump is, in his words, “The Chosen One,” the leader of a devoted cult that sees him as an imperfect, yet infallible vessel. Even with a lifetime of dishonesty and worse, Trump is their Second Coming. They revel in Trump’s worst aspects and celebrate his every unthinkable action. They believe the unbelievable and defend the inexcusable.
So, challenging Trump’s lies would be career ending for Republican senators. Given the unshakable dedication of Trump’s followers, for GOP senators, including and especially ours, no evidence could be strong enough to make them vote to convict.
Doing so would require them to put country above their reelection and they lack the necessary courage, selflessness and patriotism for that. The most momentous vote of their careers will find Republicans trembling in fear and shirking their duty. — Tom Butler, Port Charlotte
