Dangerous with falsehoods in letter to editor
To the Editor:
You do a dangerous disservice to your readers in printing the letter today from Mr. Tony Spahn of Venice.
I know you are dedicated to presenting a balance of viewpoints on your editorial pages but the few misguided people who are parroting Trump’s old line that the current crisis is some kind of media hoax have been clearly proven wrong. Even Trump himself is beginning to come around to seeing the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Spahn does not state an opinion. He states a clear falsehood and a falsehood that could be very dangerous if heeded. COVID-19 deniers come from the same sea of non-scientific ignorance as do the climate change denies. Both present a threat but the one represented by this letter is of grave and immediate danger. Each person who refuses to abide by the behavioral guidelines increases the risk of spreading this virus measurably and your spreading this misinformation makes you complicit.
For some odd reason, Mr. Spahn points to North Carolina as some kind of safe haven from the pestilence. As of this evening, there are 935 cases of confirmed COVID-19 with 4 dead and 87 hospitalized in North Carolina. Check the figures tomorrow. They will be higher.
Michael Hirtle
Venice
Be thankful you don’t know anyone with virus, that may change
To the Editor:
For Tony Spahn: You should be very thankful if you don’t know anyone with this virus. But just wait a bit, the situation may change — especially if doubters like you insist on congregating.
Take a look at this website, and see if you feel the same. https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
Grace Gagliardi
Nokomis
Computer donations needed for students
To the Editor:
I’m reaching out to see if anyone has old unused (working or not as I can fix them or use the parts) laptops or computers that they would like to donate so that I can refurbish (erase hard drive and clean up) and pass them on to school children that will be needing them in the coming weeks.
As you may have heard all Sarasota County Schools are closed until at least April 15 and classes are being moved online.
Some local families do not have access to a computer and those families will be receiving the refurbished systems so their children can communicate with their teachers and finish up the fourth quarter of school.
Please contact me at (941) 966-1356 if you are able to contribute and feel free to pass this message around. Thank you.
Claire Emanue
Venice
A different viewpoint on COVID-19
To the Editor:
I have a different viewpoint about (COVID-19). I think it’s here for a good reason … kind of a planetary housekeeping.
We as a world have become so driven with the advent of technology oh so long ago. Every year I know the pace cannot become faster, but it does. Talking to one another is like trying to grab fleeting syllables as they fly by. We seem to have left the spiritual, grounded side of life by the wayside.
We’ve experienced some pretty horrific times like 9/11, the 2008 recession, but nothing stopped us dead in our tracks until now. We are being forced to stop, look inside, re-assess, find who we really are without the spin of daily life.
It’s an incredible time that I have looked forward to my entire adult life. Yes, it has loss and death and pain but we only get it with this type of emotional turmoil.
I hope humanity is able to encompass this great gift that is before us. I hope we can go inside and find what has been hidden for so long and revive it. That we can remember what quiet and soft and sweet is like.
The penetrating warmth of a hug from a loved one or even a new friend, now that touching has been replaced by a 6-foot void.
The voice inside that knows why we are on this Earth and how to access its amazing gifts. Are we up for it? Only time will tell.
Marilyn Sullivan
Venice
Editorial was right, we need to help one-another
To the Editor:
Well said: “It often takes a crisis to bring people together.” (Editorial from March 28).
My daughter and granddaughter are both ER coronavirus triage nurses; one in Southern Ocean County Hospital in N.J. and the other in the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. They both are experiencing the shortage of masks and are being asked to wear the same one for their entire 12-hour shift instead of the manufacturer recommended six hours.
To their rescue have come very thoughtful school nurses and local clinics bringing their meager supply to help out with the shortage.
Unfortunately, we have clinics here in Florida which not only ignore the governor’s Executive Order and continue to operate under the guise of “essential health care” but also provide their nonessential volunteers with masks.
These are the clinics which engage in the termination of human life; while nurses and doctors on the front lines of saving human lives do without the much needed protections. Shame on them. — Margaret Yerman, Venice
T-shirt has thoughts on health efforts, economics
To the Editor:
To those who feel that economic considerations Trump (pun intended) health efforts, I submit the inscription on a T-shirt I purchased while in Costa Rica:
“Only when the last tree has died and the last river has been poisoned and the last fish has been caught will we realize that we cannot eat money.” — Dr. John J. Yurosko, Nokomis
$500 billion to corporations is dangerous
To the Editor:
The $2.2 trillion stabilization (it’s not a stimulus) bill is absolutely necessary to help American workers and businesses get through the early part of the shutdown of the economy. I hope this dysfunctional government can get the money efficiently to those who need it.
But the $500 billion earmarked for big corporations is dangerous. In the original Republican bill, this money was to be distributed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin with no oversight. Senate Democrats were able to put restrictions on how this money was to be spent — no bonuses, stock buybacks, etc. — and provided Inspector General and House Committee oversight.
However, when signing the bill, President Trump added a signing statement that asserted that he was not bound by any of those oversight provisions. The reason for doing this is obvious. From the beginning, these $500 billion was to be used by Republicans to buy the 2020 election. Much of the money would go to their friends and supporters, and a lot of it would come right back in the fall to reelect Trump and keep control of the Senate.
Citizens United allows this to happen and billions will shift any election.
Republicans know that they cannot win in a fair election. That’s why they have spent so much time and energy on voter suppression. Their latest ploy is to use our national emergency to get the resources to buy the 2020 election. So much for democracy in America. — David Workman, Venice
Thanks to Venice Regional for their help
To the Editor:
In all the turmoil in our world today, Russell and I experienced and witnessed some very special and precious people at the Venice (Regional Bayfront Health) emergency hospital.
All the nurses as he entered the emergency room with pneumonia; everyone was so kind and patient. He met some wonderful nurses, doctors and aides that took care of him.
As I sat outside for several hours, waiting for his test results, I witnessed the valet attendants gently helping people arriving in their cars to enter the hospital. They were so busy and patient with everyone.
Several nurses called me to let me know how Russell was getting along. They took time from their busy day without me asking them to do this.
So thankful for his wonderful care. How thankful for Venice hospital and their wonderful staff. They were super. — Bonnie and Russell Beard, Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.