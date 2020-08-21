Time to rename Fort Hood; make it Fort Robinson
Aug. 28 will mark the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s initial meeting with Branch Rickey, general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, who signed Robinson to a professional contract.
Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color line on April 15, 1947 when he stepped onto Ebbets Field to play first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
In late July, both houses of Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes the Department of Defense to rename 10 military bases that are now named after Confederate officers. One of these bases is Fort Hood, in Texas, named after John Bell Hood who resigned his commission in the United States military to join the Confederate army.
Jackie Robinson is the most significant American to have ever been stationed at Fort Hood, where he served in 1944. While stationed there, Robinson encountered severe racism and discrimination, culminating in his court martial for refusing to move to the back of a military bus. This was 11 years before Rosa Parks. Later Robinson wrote, “I learned that I was in two wars, one against a foreign enemy, the other against prejudice at home.”
Please consider signing a petition to rename Fort Hood the Jackie Robinson Army Base. Doing so would be a modest but important step toward racial reconciliation. It would also offer the Army the opportunity to acknowledge an American icon, a military veteran who served his country with honor and distinction.
The link to the petition is: http://chng.it/fgjHgXvdxp.
Richard Zamoff
Venice
Demolition of ‘Original’ is failure to community
To the Editor:
In approving the demolition of 233 Pensacola Road, one of the “Originals” built by the BLE in 1926-27, according to the John Nolen Plan, the Architectural Review Board has failed the community.
Rather than “maintaining standards toward historical preservation,” as required by its ordinance, and protecting the Historic District where “historical preservation and architectural review are necessary and appropriate to preserve or enhance the valuable historical, architectural and aesthetic qualities of the area,” the ARB failed.
The board did not require the applicant to establish economic hardship or that the property could not be put to reasonable beneficial use without the approval of their request. Instead of requiring evidence to support the demolition request, the ARB permitted unsubstantiated, conclusionary claims the house “just needs to go” (the contractor), “it’s been altered too many times to be an historical asset” (a landscape contractor) or would be “nonfunctioning” even with repairs (the owner).
Stating conclusions without providing evidence to back them up is worthless. Relying on such conclusions to demolish an historical building is an abandonment of ARB’s responsibilities.
A preservationist would ask: “Is the building in danger of collapse?” “Is it a public safety risk?” “Has an expert examined the property and opined as to the economic feasibility of rehabilitation?”
He would not accept the unsubstantiated assertions of non-experts.
I urge the ARB to reexamine its decision, or failing that, the City Council should reverse the board.
Frank Wright
Venice
‘Gobsmacking stupidity’ of Venice City Council
To The Editor:
The article on August 5, headlined “City rejects masks” revealed gobsmacking stupidity on the part of the City Councilors,specifically Newsom and Moore.
Moore doesn’t want to “see re-chewing this again and again.”
Well, here’s something to chew on: Your civil liberties end where my health begins. People are dying here in Sarasota County. Your attitude shows you don’t care about the community. In New Zealand they have few-to-no cases because everyone wears masks. There’s no reason we can’t do the same here. Smarten up. — Erika Veit, Venice
Nice to hear the opinion of a Venice child
To the Editor:
How nice to read a letter to the editor from an 11 year old ... Logan Porter.
It shows community interest and engagement from a member of an upcoming generation.
Moreover, he reminds us of our responsibility to others rather than selfishly focusing on ourselves and our individual preference.
Wearing a mask along with hand washing, social distancing etc would benefit the whole community, young and old, and ultimately the country. While a few cannot wear a mask for health reasons, most people can.
Glad to hear the viewpoint of a much younger citizen. — Tina King, Venice
