Developer can help fix Grand Palm
To the Editor:
Let’s try to fix Grand Palm.
Grand Palm developer Pat Neal sets the HOA rules for his Sarasota flagship community. When more than 350 residents raised questions concerning the fairness of the specific rules in force, Mr. Neal met with a subset of them but then slammed the door on resolving the issue.
The issue: Although all have equal access to the facilities, payment for them is unequal. Some pay as much as 21/2 times more than others. Florida law requires the HOA to be fiduciary stewards for all. Ideally, that would entail treating members fairly. It is difficult to see what’s fair about this arrangement. Neal’s response: That’s the way I’ve always done business, so I’ll continue.
As a resident, I agree that our community has some unique and desirable features for which Neal deserves praise. It is welcoming and spacious with a bountiful sampling of Florida’s delightful flora, fauna and ponds.
But the payment burden does not fall equally. Mr. Neal saw to that and wants that to continue. We don’t seek complete equality but a modicum of fairness that does not currently exist. In the end, greater shared burdens would serve to unite, not divide us.
Richard Porter
Venice
Pass the American Recovery Plan
To the Editor:
This Tax Day our elected leaders need to finally do right by our community and economy by passing tax policies that lift up working families, women, and communities of color, not the super wealthy and mega-corporations. It is long past time for those who have the most to pay their fair share.
The super wealthy and mega-corporations are flourishing more than ever, while working families are struggling with unemployment, lost wages, and the ravages of a public health crisis.
Rather than cut supports that families turn to when times are tough, we should raise revenue to invest in our shared success by making the super-wealthy pay their fair share in taxes. Passing President Biden’s American Recovery Plan and American Family Plan would go a long way to start to fix our unfair tax code and provide the funding we so desperately need for programs like universal childcare, paid leave for all, healthcare, and nutrition programs.
Struggling families need these programs and need money in our pockets, which is why Congress must also make the improvements to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit passed in the American Rescue Plan permanent. These temporary improvements to the Child Tax Credit alone cut child poverty in half. We need to keep that momentum going so our families can thrive.
This isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s how we boost our economy for everyone.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
State not great in mental health care
To the Editor:
I have been a licensed clinical social worker in Sarasota County for more than 28 years.
And since receiving my license I have known about the state of Florida being considered number 50 out of 50 states for mental health resources.
My license number is in the 4000s with the Department of Health. We are only up to the 15000s for this very important license which allows mental health availability. And over 22 million residents now in Florida. For shame.
Many residents have moved here with their mentally ill adult children believing Florida must have improved mental health resources. Sorry, only if you have excellent insurance, wealthy extended family or “an in” with one of the few mental health facilities.
I have tried my best to reach out and assist DCFS with completing pro bono Baker Acts and am now on the path to semi-retirement. However, I still volunteer with Help-Pro, first designed to assist the military in the early 2000’s, who had no availability for mental health assist.
Help Pro was recently purchased and is available for anyone seeking assist at a lower cost and/or pro bono.
So, all of you panelists at the Tiger Bay Club, admit that selling G.Pierce Wood to the jail system was an error and how we desperately need to get out of No. 50 and improve our rating for those 22 million new residents.
Sue Scott
Nokomis
Lack of respect by politicians appalling
To the Editor:
I am a relatively new resident of this state and have to say that I am appalled by the lack of respect for our democracy by the local politicians.
Sarasota County voted by ~ 60% plurality for the commissioners to be elected by districts and that was done.
Now a few of these same commissioners have stated that because a few of their friends/benefactors have complained about this that there should be a new election to revert the process.
I have addressed a couple of emails to my representative commissioner, Ms. Detert, and have yet to receive a reply.
Our elected representatives statewide and nationally are chosen within districts, in part because they are to provide a voice for their area.
Obviously if the commissioners are voted countywide then no one has to take responsibility for a problem in any particular district and it is apparent that the commissioners are attempting to avoid any accountability for anything.
In addition, the new voting laws promulgated by our state legislative Republicans, when there was no need or requests to do so (except from our governor) to change them took away the elective rights for any national and state district to elect their representative when a vacancy occurs during a term and gives that right to our dictatorial governor.
I have seen very little publicity regarding this and there is an important vacancy in a district in the Southeast portion of our state that has been held by a Democrat.
Maybe the state Republicans should be called the Trumpicans and admit to anti democratic ideas.
Dr. John Hutson
Venice
COVID was a wake-up call
To the Editor:
As we get older we realize that what was important when we were young is not as important now. We realize that accumulating things and measuring our success in life based on what we own is not a true measure of someone’s wealth. If this COVID has shown us anything it is that we are all connected as human beings.
You can come from a rich or poor country the virus does not care, it shows no favorites. What it does demand is our ability as humans to care about each other and to see each of us as part of a world community.
In America we have lost that feeling of community and caring for others. What we should realize is wealth is not measured in what we own but rather how we have influenced our community.
We believe owning a gun is our right, but not the responsibility to protect each other. We believe that people are poor because they are lazy. Not wearing a mask is our right and we should not be forced to wear one. We believe there is no global warming and we have the right to pollute.
Have humans become so self consumed with their own wants that they cannot see how the virus has exposed our way of life? How we are all interconnected in the world. Have you noticed the virus has not infected other life forms? Is this another wake up call for humans?
We need to start caring for each other.
George Baillie
North Port
Good job on Higgs story
To the Editor:
As a former investigative newspaper reporter, I applaud your recent articles concerning Autumn Higgs. In particular, I would like to acknowledge the great investigative work of those involved in uncovering the information you recently printed, despite the apparent roadblocks put up by local police.
In your recent editorial position on the matter, you were correct in citing other similar incidents where information was readily available. This leaves readers to wonder what police are covering up.
I also noted that Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell doesn’t talk to the newspaper. I had this type of nonsense happen to me during my years on the job and it’s not hard to conclude why he is reluctant to talk to the press.
Anyway, continue the great job in your ongoing coverage of this story.
Anne M. Amato
Port Charlotte
City needs more than car washes
To the Editor:
So our economic development officer is retiring.
I am once again optimistic that the city of North Port powers-that-be will search and hire someone with vision, energy, experience and knowledge in bringing independent businesses to fill the void in our beautiful city.
The influx of gas stations and car washes is beyond ridiculous and any hopes of North Port being a destination rather than a fill-your-tank opportunity are quickly going down the drain.
We need help. We need non-chain, ethnic restaurants, independent or small shops, a theater, museums, entertainment, etc.
One-hundred-and-four square miles of potential and we are simply a pass-through on your way to Sarasota, Venice and Fort Myers where we spend our money on activities that most of us want to enjoy here in paradise.
I implore the hiring team to really get serious this time and find someone who has a proven track record and will not just sit on their hands waiting for the next car wash to build on our diminishing land. Oh, and start with Trader Joe’s. Thank you.
Helene Sovern
North Port
Friends, neighbors helped
To the Editor:
Abundance of thanks to my friends/neighbors. It happens to all of us — an illness, a personal loss, and for some, a bad fall ending with a back fracture. One minute you’re looking up at a blue sky — the next, you are staring down at the pavement, having to call on friends and neighbors for much needed support.
Everything stops in an instant — from retrieving the morning newspaper and afternoon mail, to fetching groceries, prescriptions and medical supplies.
Then comes the organization of kitchen cabinets for food in easy reach. Driving is an impossible task.
Your phone is your life-line. Medications have to be scheduled and written down when to take them and what they’re for.
You start going through your phone book, deciding what person might have the time to assist you without feeling like a beggar on a mission of mercy.
Overwhelming relief comes when you get an answer of pleasantness and willingness to help. One day, you wake up and realize the pain has slowly subsided, and you thank God, knowing recovery is on its way.
You want to shout out appreciation from the rooftops to people that have given you this gift by turning a terrible ordeal into final closure.
So to all that have given their time, by actions of caring, and just being there, thank you. And know, when you need a helping hand, this gal’s hand will be there for you.
With gratitude and love.
Ann Marie Stenhouse
Englewood
