Trump, in retrospect
To the Editor:
There is an old saying “You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” Likewise, you can’t make an effective leader and president out of a mediocre businessman, marketer, salesman, conman, playboy, B.S. artist, narcissist, misogynist, pathological liar, draft dodger or a person with zero experience in politics and government.
To put such an individual into the presidency, a position of potential world leadership, would border on insanity. It would result in confusion, corruption and chaos — exactly the situation America has endured the past four years.
Having lived through The Great Depression and World War II, I have observed the administrations of 16 presidents, none as outlandish and unprepared as Trump. He has set a new bar for the presidency. It now rests at ground level or even at swamp bottom. He has broken every norm of governing and his oath of office — demanding personal loyalty and subservience of all those in his orbit.
No other president has ever made such demands. Nixon was close. Trump has made a travesty of the presidency and seriously diminished America’s Worldwide influence and leadership.
The Republican party has allowed him to destroy the party of Lincoln and all it has stood for. He has turned Republican congressmen into a group of spineless, cowardly, hypocritical sycophants, violating their oaths of office. They are now Trumpicans, members of the Trump cult — not true Republicans.
To believe Trump was fit, worthy and capable of being president is to believe in the Tooth Fairy and the Pied Piper. He is no more qualified to be president than I am to be the pope.
John Salvaggi
Venice
To the Editor:
It appears that most of the Letters to the Editor printed in your paper are anti-Trump. I believe this is not due to bias by your paper but due to readers who have a great deal of hate for the past president and want to express their feelings and opinions.
Their opinions and feelings are basically a review of leftist talking points that besmirch President Trump and his supporters. So, let us examine some of the more prevalent liberal opinions expressed in the Letters to the Editor.
Opinion: “President Trump will not accept that the 2020 election was fair, and he lost.”
Many swing, Democratic states had their voting processes unconstitutionally changed by governmental officials. Only state legislators can change voting processes.
Michael Lindell, the My Pillow Guy, released a comprehensive analysis of the election fraud titled,” Absolute Proof.” The mainstream media ignored it, but it can be seen on his website.
Opinion — “Joe Biden is a middle-of-the-road Democrat who will unite the country.”
He has initiated Executive Orders and legislation catered to the far left. Less than 10% of the new stimulus bill will be used for COVID relief. Most will fund liberal wish lists and bail out Democratic states that were not fiscally responsible. Not a single Republican voted for this recent legislation.
Bottom Line: Do some research before writing a Letter to the Editor. Facts matter, hateful opinions don’t.
Richard Ross
Venice
Dogs at Maxine Barritt Park a bad decision
To the Editor:
To whom made this decision —
I could not believe when I read that (the Venice City Council) all allowed dogs with leashes onto Maxine Barritt Park.
The park is a beautiful walking park that we have used for years. I see many people recuperating from surgery or trying to regain their balance at this park. I also see many elderly with walkers or wheelchairs enjoying the fresh air and ability to get out. It’s bad enough that the legacy trail people come on it to ride their bikes and disrupt everyone.
This is the only place in Venice that is quiet without disruption for people who want to walk. The dog park is right next door, so why do we have to open this up to dogs as well.
You have now destroyed our walking time, which we have done three times a week since it opened. I wish you could rethink this and help some of the people who love to walk and enjoy their day.
Joanne McPartlin
Venice
Big tech isn’t touching your freedom
Editor:
I have read and heard people say their 1st Amendment Right of freedom of speech has been taken away by Facebook, Twitter, etc. I am writing to explain what the 1st Amendment Right of freedom of speech really means.
The 1st Amendment says: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Notice the first part of the sentence: Congress shall make no law ... not Facebook, not Twitter, but Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech.
So did the U. S. Government fine, censor or imprison you for something you wrote or said? If the answer is yes; your 1st amendment rights may have been violated. If the answer is no, but Facebook or Twitter banned me; your 1st Amendment rights were not violated. Suck it up, tell the truth and be nicer on social media. BTW, you can try to sue them, but you did agree to the fine print when you signed up.
Lee Hall
Englewood
Firefighters won’t
get the vaccine?
To the Editor:
Knock me over with a fether, an bole me over with a kiss on the forehead if thet don’ beat all! Most o’ ayer localized farfighters ain’t agittin’ thar shots?!
Those thets in charge o’ protectin’ us-ns a-waiten t’git poked t’save ayer lives cud be in a wreck, er have a heart attack, er need t’be dragged from a far, but cain’t feel safe callin’ thems thet ayer counties an towns pick fer ayer first respondins?
Wahl iffen ah ain’t done died already an gone t’hell! Even them fancy canine officers hasta git thar shots! Whut’s goin’ on hyar?!
Now ahm a-wantin’ t-know how many ether “men an women in blue” we’s supposed t-be a-backin’ ain’t got ayer backs when it cums t’the covid.
Ahm a-lookin’ at 73, an’ ahm durn tired a-keepin’ to the house fer a year, an wearin’ ma mask, an not a-seein’ mah grandkids, whilst still a-needin’ thet shot accordin’ to ma doc, an’ common sense!
Who’s protectin’ who roun’ here!
Ye awtin’ t’be ashamed!
Anna M. Lambert
North Port
Technology has its perils
To the Editor:
Source notes that I have viewed suggest artificial intelligence and related technologies can be both great and also dangerous. A foreign policy source suggests that by 2030, entire industries are likely to be replaced by software code. Many experts now realize their jobs will be replaced.
Governments around the world realize the perils, as well. Institutions are studying the possibilities and also surmise some grave issues. I get contacted daily by digital currency operatives about their digital currencies on LinkedIn and even Facebook, and I see growing problems. I am not a fan.
I see and agree with others that these currencies will indeed destabilize global finance, and borrowing, as noted from the Foreign Policy Association — robotics will likely accelerate the relocation of manufacturing, and jobs will lessen.
I have been interested in manufacturing and loss since Daniel Bell wrote about job loss in the 1970s. There is much haphazard approaches of coming technology efforts, which includes the United States and China. There lie dangers and great opportunities. How will it end?
Bill Weightman
North Port
Thanks for providing great care
To the Editor:
I would like to recognize the staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living facility for the high level of care they gave my father during the last year-and-a-half of his life.
I found the entire team to be loving, attentive, responsive and hard-working as they graciously provided for the needs of my nearly 100-year-old father and his wife.
They went above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly environment. I won’t forget you, North Port Pines. Thank you.
Carolyn McCloud
Venice
Purple Day
is March 26
To the Editor:
March 26, 2021 is Purple Day.
Originating in Canada, Purple Day was invented by the incredible Cassidy Megan, a young girl who created the initiative in 2008 after getting motivated by the struggles she had with epilepsy. It’s a simple affair: you’re encouraged to wear purple and raise awareness for the cause.
Originally, the initiative started out on a small level; Cassidy’s idea was picked up, and then supported, by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia in 2008. Since then, it has taken on a whole new level, and is celebrated internationally.
Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime.
In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
For 53 years, we at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
We provide uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services.
Please join us in wearing purple March 26 to support those in our community who live with this disorder and to show them they are not alone.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org to learn more.
Barbara Coleman
Sarasota
Coleman is community outreach coordinator for Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida
Let dogs in Walton Ranch
To the Editor:
Sarasota County Department of Parks oversees Walton Ranch which is over 3,500 acres of woodlands located in North Port.
People ride horses, bikes, hide and enjoy the splendor of this tract of paradise. Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed because of narrow mindedness.
I am 80 and would like to walk my dog who is on a leash and well behaved. Recently, the man in charge of overseeing Walton Ranch explained that some dog owners let their dogs run loose and that wildlife, cows with calves could be endangered as well as folks on horseback. This well-intentioned person stated that there are insufficient law enforcement officers to cover the area.
I am a responsible senior with a great dog who lives on the doorstep of Walton Ranch and enjoy the serene setting with my buddy that my taxes pay for. I find it difficult to accept this faulty logic that my privileges’ have to suffer because of other dog owners with room temperature IQ’s. This is not a dog issue but a people issue. For me, walking my dog is recreation and a social outlet same as providing golf courses for people who pursue golf or any other recreation like pickle ball for exercise.
Preventing responsible owners with well-behaved dogs on a leash from walking a trial in Walton Ranch is not the correct solution.
What happened to common sense?
Kevin Finnerty
North Port
