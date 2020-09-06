Holic embarrassed city with his own misbehavior
To the Editor:
John Holic — who embarrassed the city and his family when he misbehaved as mayor, shown, facetiously or not, “groping” a woman, and having to involve the Venice Police Department in responding to the husband of a woman he was involved with extra-maritally — is the last one who should be lecturing anyone on proper behavior.
Holic, also ignored the appearance of conflicts of interest when he did not recuse himself from voting on city actions involving Sharky’s, when he and his wife had been business partners with the Pachotas.
Further, he worked while mayor at the Pachota’s leased Snook Haven, “teaching barbecuing.”
Holic is considering running for County Commissioner, withdrawing after public announcement this time, but with no indication he would not run for office in the future.
His attack on Feinsod, who tried repeatedly to save illnesses and lives with a mask ordinance ignored by the partisan politicians at federal, state, county, and local levels, is clearly politically motivated, to appeal to the right-wing support he is seeking.
Ed Martin
Venice
Irony about Venice and its voters
To the Editor:
The irony didn’t escape me.
Venice voters elected council members who campaigned on the skills and competence essential to effectively govern Venice.
They now seek guidance on how to conduct a meeting.
How can that possibly be “laughable,” ma’am?
Brett Stephens
Nokomis
How do Trump supporters defend pandemic response?
To the Editor:
With America leading the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, can those of you who support Donald Trump tell us how you would defend Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic if you were given the opportunity to speak to the family and friends of the 178,000+ Americans who have died from COVID-19.
Sally Effron
North Venice
How do Dem supporters defend mocking
Melania Trump?
To the Editor:
Bette Midler had the audacity to mock America’s first lady, Melania Trump’s accent, the day after her uplifting speech at the Republican convention.
Midler’s response to her speech was, “Oh God, she still can’t speak English!” Well, not only can our first lady speak English, she speaks other languages.
And the Democrats are calling the Republicans racist and xenophobic? The names and phrases the liberals used to mock and attack our first lady are horrible and unacceptable and only work to portray how angry and miserable the Democrat liberals have become.
We, as Republicans, had to stomach eight years of President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. The Democrats and the media put that first lady on a pedestal, which she has yet to come down from and if the Republicans had said even half of what the democrats are saying, a war would have broke out against us.
It’s no wonder why Michelle Obama is depressed, because she realizes this first lady of our United States of America outshines her for miles.
The bias liberal media just won’t let America know that.
Kudos to Melania Trump for her wonderful speech and for being the best first lady America has seen in quite a long time.
Cathy Abel
Venice
All K-12 educators should be teaching respect
To the Editor:
I would have all teachers grade K-12 to write this word on the chalkboard: Respect — to honor, to show esteem to — then turn to the students and ask to whom and to what we should show respect.
I would hope they would say their parents; their teachers; the police who protect us; the military for putting their lives in jeopardy for our liberties; the flag of our country; our national anthem; our neighbors, but most of all your God.
Frances Gonyer
Venice
Dark Money at it again
To the Editor:
Oh, I see now.
Eric Robinson’s PAC Making a Better Tomorrow was cleared of an election law violation Aug. 26 at the Florida Elections Commission hearing, because the Commission’s attorney said “The idea that Making a Better Tomorrow ‘funneled any money’ is ‘all just sort of assumed here, there’s nothing in the factual record that shows this.’”
Of course, that’s the charm of Dark Money PACs.
Wink wink.
The $4,000 contributed by candidate Martin Hyde to the Making a Better Tomorrow PAC to pay the Republican Party to fund a mailer on his behalf in his Nonpartisan City race was paid by another of Robinson’s PACs, which has since been dissolved.
So although Hyde paid a fine, as did the Sarasota GOP, Making a Better Tomorrow is scot free, because Robinson shifted the money to another of his PACs that actually paid the money, and then went bye-bye.
See? That’s how it works. Dark Money gets funneled from one PAC to another, faster than you can say “Wow! What a web of corruption!” And this is what’s controlling our elections?
Dee Hardin
Venice
Humans won School Board election against Robinson
To the Editor:
Who won the School Board election on Aug.18?
Human beings won that election.
Voters defeated Eric Robinson despite exorbitant spending by that campaign. Voters elected a newcomer to the Sarasota County School Board by the name of Tom Edwards.
He promised leadership with integrity. He promised to protect our public schools from any abuses of the voucher system and privatization. He believes free and public education is a cornerstone of our democracy.
Sarasota County Schools opened with no input from Tom Edwards. Are protocols and procedures in place for the safe opening of our schools to protect our students, teachers, staff and families? Do we have un-manipulated, transparent data to guide our decisions?
Our new School Board member promised a non-political steadfast purpose as he performs his duties. Students do suffer when officials are divided and behave badly.
Does Tom have the skills to mend the relationships between the union, teachers and community? He cannot do it alone. It requires that all board members are dedicated to the well-being of our students and community, not to hidden political agendas.
As voters we did our job. Will the School Board work together to do theirs? The lives of human beings are at stake.
Debra Schyvinck
Venice
North Port disregards Wellen Park taxpayer concerns
To the Editor:
You recommend that Wellen Park remain in North Port because of possible perks such as a stronger political voice due to North Port’s size and city services.
Possible not probable.
Certainly not strong enough reason to remain in a city which seems to disregard taxpayer concerns.
North Port’s Vice Mayor Jill Luke is quoted as saying those who oppose the Aquatic Center are selfish. Selfish because we want fiscal responsibility? Selfish because we think the Aquatic Center and Warm Mineral Springs both projected to continue to lose money are ridiculous expenditures?
While the private sector lays off workers North Port adds a salaried position a full-time archaeologist.
The 2,000 or more residents who have signed de-annexation petitions clearly don’t think there is reason enough to remain tethered to high tax North Port.
You urge Wellen Park residents to educate themselves about the possible outcomes of de-annexation. I urge you to educate the public as to why a growing number of residents want to de-annex from North Port.
William Brown
Wellen Park
Disgruntled Wellen Park residents ‘embarrassing’
To the Editor:
Thank you for your editorial in this morning’s Venice Gondolier. It was well written and expressed many of my thoughts I have developed in my nine years as a resident of IslandWalk in the West Villages of North Port.
Several months ago, a group of evidently disgruntled neighbors got together to try to change policies of the North Port City Commission. They circulated petitions that I heard about, but never saw, nor have I met any of these neighbors.
While living in North Port, I have heard people upset with being in North Port and not Venice which is thought by some to be more prestigious. Now some feel that we pay more taxes than we would if we lived in unincorporated Sarasota County and so it has come about that a small group of these disgruntled neighbors are filing lawsuits against our city and our mayor.
During the 1940’s, I was fortunate to live in a small village in Western New York where the people not only made great sacrifices to join in our nation’s war effort, but also saw to it that their children had good public schools and libraries and recreational facilities. In the eighty years since I have lived in many cities in many states. They all provided for their citizens and everyone paid taxes.
I gladly paid taxes, served in the military, on the school board, volunteered in many ways to help those that had needs.
Frankly, I am embarrassed by the actions of this group. In nine years, I have never seen a homeless person in Wellen Park, nor a jobless person, nor a person begging for food. We can all afford to live here surrounded by our hundreds of pools and we should not be complaining about our city building nice recreation facilities for those less fortunate.
Robert Fanning
Venice
Advantages, downsides of incorporation efforts
To the Editor:
In the late 1990’s, I was deeply involved in the incorporation effort of The Village Of Wellington in Palm Beach County which included numerous public meetings featuring panels of expert focusing on:
No. 1: the pros/cons of incorporation
No. 2: the impact of home rule
No. 3: tax implications for a stand-alone municipality
While our grass-roots group planned and carried out the effort, we knew we needed a massive public relations education effort to win support of the community.
We were fortunate to have the TV anchorman for the popular 10 p.m. news as a resident in the area. We arranged to have Jim Sackette emcee the well-planned panel of experts. Meeting halls filled with standing room only.
We had a vote to have a vote. We researched and wrote a new Village Charter — and just-barely won a victory to incorporate.
The biggest obstacle was the fear — that taxes would actually increase. They did.
As a cautionary warning: if taxes are the only consideration, the initiative may fail. However, if home rule — and better town management are important issues — then it may be worth it.
I’ll be glad to share my experiences with the folks in Wellen Park and North Port. Incorporating is a huge undertaking that requires the support of local and state agencies.
But, I can report that Wellington is a vibrant equestrian community with about 50,000 residents, and that our Village Charter was adopted word-for-word when Isle of Mirada, Key West, chose to incorporate.
Linda Bolton
Venice
Is fear, isolation leading to more youth suicide?
To the Editor:
Do you know what is among the leading causes of death for those aged 10-24 in the United States? Suicide.
More than 6,800 kids and young adults took their own lives in 2018 per the CDC. COVID accounts for 308 deaths in the same group. Suicide is 20-times more prevalent than COVID for young people.
Yet, colleges continue to run fear and isolation campaigns in the name of “safety.” No gatherings, no interaction, guards to enforce “safety rules.” Human connection forbidden.
We are running the same campaign on our children locally. This paper warned students that “the temptation for a hug or handshake will be great. They need to avoid it.”
Humanity will not be tolerated.
COVID does not occur in a vacuum. Our youth are killing themselves 20-times more often than COVID, yet we wring our hands about masks, plastic dividers and Zoom classes.
We have filled our kids with fear, hopelessness, horror stories, and boogieman.
The worst part? I cited 2018 figures.
A CDC survey indicates of those aged 18-24, 1 in 4 seriously contemplated suicide this summer — 25%. The year 2020 will shatter records for young people ending their own lives.
Sept. 6 begins National Suicide Prevention Week. Experts cite two factors contributing to suicide: hopelessness and isolation.
Things will never get better, and I am all alone. Sound familiar?
When being human is forbidden, and what gives life meaning deemed unacceptable, has the cure become worse than the disease?
America’s youth deserve better. Let our children live – for life’s sake.
Atticus Frank
Venice
Will America be like Australia under Biden?
To the Editor:
Melbourne, Australia is in a crisis. A month ago they recorded 725 cases in one day and at this time have 576 deaths from the virus. The state has been closed down.
The premier, Daniel Andrews, laid down the law and put into action a curfew, no-one allowed out of their houses between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Failure to do ends in a $1,500 fine. Only those with a special card and who own businesses or are employees of a company currently doing business, which is considered a necessity, are legally permitted to be on the road.
During the hours you are allowed out, you are permitted to drive no further than 3 miles from your home. Again if you violate that you receive a fine.
Masks must be worn by everyone when they are in public. Failure to do so is a fine of $200. A group of friends gathered in a garage — and not wearing a mask nor social distancing — was fined $8,500.
If you have a lawn cutting business you are not permitted to work being a non-essential business. Suicides and domestic violence figures have gone through the roof.
I heard Joe Biden say he would shut down the country if the virus doesn’t improve. I wonder how Americans would react to regulations down under in Australia.
Shirley Mezori
Venice
What other rules does House Speaker violate?
To the Editor:
After seeing Nancy on the news last evening going to the hair salon, I wonder what other rules she violates.
I reluctantly got my hair cut after four months because of the virus. Since I am 81, I am very cautious.
However, I wore a mask there and during the hair cut.
The lady cutting my hair also wore a mask. She disinfected her equipment and chair before taking me back to her area.
So very sad people such as Nancy think rules do not apply to themselves.
Again I ask: “What other rules does she violate?”
Charles Shinkle
Venice
Rewards of serving office are worth demands
To the Editor:
I write regarding the process, rather than the outcome, of the recently passed mask ordinance. Even though it is very nice to have unanimous or near-unanimous votes, it is often in the close votes that the representation, so important to our democracy, is best achieved.
Votes are hard-won, as I learned through my experience on a planning commission, city council and state House of Delegates. There are good arguments on each side of the issue. And there is often not enough good information in today’s complex world.
Sometimes it’s important to vote for an issue, knowing it may be unpopular. I have found that I haven’t looked back with regret on these votes even when I was alone in my position. Even when it was bad for me politically. Even when it partially caused me to lose an election.
The rewards of holding a publicly elected office, however, are worth the demands. It is great fun to run for office, despite the scrutiny into one’s past and personal life. Meeting with and understanding citizens is the best and most worthwhile part. I would guess that all members of Council would agree that it is the honor of a lifetime to be elected to office by citizens of a community. It was a privilege for me to represent my father’s Shenandoah Valley district in the House of Delegates.
If anyone is considering a run for office, I would say to them “just do it.” Win or lose, it is the experience of a lifetime. — Paul Cline, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.