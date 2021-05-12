What is going on?
To the Editor:
Stop the madness. While getting ready to go to church on Mother’s Day, I heard a news talking head say, “They want to change Mother’s Day to Birthing Person’s Day.”
What a ridiculous idea. I for one will not denigrate my mother’s memory by using such a ludicrous term.
It is Mother’s Day and will always be Mother’s Day to me. This obsession with using the proper pronouns is totally out of control.
The world is coming apart at the seams and the politically correct crowd is worried about pronouns. Just another way to divide and conquer in my opinion.
A lady friend was applying for a loan at the bank. She was asked what sex she identifies with. What difference that makes I am not sure. The simple answer is whatever my birth certificate said will do. Then if I choose another path, it really isn’t the bank’s or government’s concern. Stop trying to divide us into new groups daily. All this does is cause hatred.
I am tired of being blamed for slavery too. To my knowledge no one in my family were slave owners. In fact they were more likely to have been indentured servant’s themselves.
Sandra Brookshire
Venice
Opposed to more homes
To the Editor:
I was shocked to hear about the planned development of Winchester Ranch along River Road — 10,000 houses.
Not only is this impossible traffic-wise, it will also cause incredible harm to the ecosystem, including commercial buildings right next to Myakka State Forest. This will definitely lower the quality of life and remove the very reason people are living here.
It’s really no longer a democracy when developments are forced against the will of the people. I have yet to talk to a resident who thinks this is a good idea.
Contact Sarasota county commissioners to tell them your disapproval of this plan: commissioners@scgov.net
Erik Eikaas
Englewood
Thanks to animal officer for saving kitten
To the Editor:
This morning as I went to pick up my newspaper from the driveway, I heard mewing and assumed the sound was coming from the bushes. A few hours later I kept hearing the sound and went to investigate. It was coming from inside my engine!
I called my neighbor for help. He reached the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and an Animal Officer responded within 15 minutes. I realized we were in good hands immediately.
The officer was kind, efficient, and quick. Soon a darling little grey kitten with fabulous blue eyes was rescued and on its way to the shelter, hungry, scared and overheated. Many thanks to Nikki Staszkiewicz for her kindness and gentleness with the tiny kitten. She definitely deserves recognition.
Cynthia Sergen
North Port
Thanks for the care
To the Editor:
Just a short note to offer thanks to the doctors and nurses who attended to me recently.
Dr. Ann McBride of Riverchase Dermatology in North Port for identifying the melanoma on my face and who referred me to Dr. Charles Rodriguez of Venice who, through very delicate and lengthy surgery, removed the cancerous growth and re-grafted my facial skin. The operating room attendants at Venice Health Park who comforted me before and after the surgery. And to Tracy, Angela and Ashley of Doctors Choice Homecare, who for two weeks came to our home each day and replaced my surgical dressings.
I cannot thank you enough.
Frank Goldschmidt
North Port
There are no agreements today
To the Editor:
Well, it is official, there is no such thing as agreement in this country today. It is one side or the other, it is black or white, (and I am not talking about race) red or blue, right or left, liberal or conservative. But never ever agreement on any subject anymore.
Now I am 80 years old and do not see this changing in my lifetime, but only can only hope that it can get better for my son and his family.
A story said “Local residents unhappy after the release of genetically modified mosquitoes.” Unhappy about what, that science came up with a way to get rid of a potential, disease spreader that could save someone’s life. What is it, you do not want to kill a poor defenseless mosquitoes?
As Biden would say “come on man.” It’s like now we have a vaccine for COVID-19 that has been proven effective, but now we have 30% of angry old white men that now do not want to get it, but why? Nobody’s going to tell them what to do, especially if it is someone from the other side of the tracks so to speak.
I guess if someone from the right or left found a cure for cancer with a simple shot the other side would not take it. If that isn’t crazy and stupid I don’t know what is.
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
Be careful with any nuclear deals
To the Editor:
Hopefully President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site.
Then when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on.
That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.
Alvin Blake
Venice
Country over party, please
To the Editor:
Arizona is still looking to find a way to convince people that Biden lost the election and the previous occupant of the Oval Office won. They are looking for bamboo in the paper ballots to “prove” that China dumped illegal ballots in favor of Biden.
If that isn’t the most bizarre and idiotic theory I ever heard I don’t know what is.
Oh wait, I said that about Pizzagate back in 2016.
I also said people were too smart to fall for such craziness.
I was wrong then and hoping they wake up before it’s too late and stop falling for these insane conspiracy theories.
Besides passing these fictional stories as fact in order to win elections, now the Republicans are making voting more difficult for us? DeSantis had his anti-voting law signing at a Trump gathering and would only allow Fox entertainment...not news, to cover it. The Republicans in the country’s leadership are undermining our democracy by discouraging people from voting.
They want to control who votes and who can’t vote because that’s the only way they can win elections. They have no policy to get them over the finish line so they are determined to control who votes. This must be ended. We need, more than ever before, everyone to get out and vote all these despicable, anti-democratic, low-lives out of office so we can continue to grow as a democracy. Country over party, people.
Judy Talty
Englewood
New homes, warmer Earth
To the Editor:
I find the global warning issue leaving out some important facts. Does anyone ever think what happens when you destroy woods and vegetation to clear land for major development such as Murdock, West Villages, Harbor West, the proposed 15,000 acre development along River Road, and more?
The developers completely clear the land to make it easier to develop.
What essentially happens you replace the cooling affect of the vegetation and trees with asphalt, cement, cement structures, roof shingles, and more with heat producing materials. Cement buildings create heat, asphalt roads will get to about 140 degrees, cement 120 degrees, asphalt shingles 130 degrees in the summer heat. This heat is produced during all sunlight hours and released into the atmosphere causing increased global warming. Now take this theory world wide into heavily developed areas of the world.
Now comes the trees and vegetation. No doubt you would rather sit under a shade tree in the summer compared to sitting on an asphalt driveway. Why? It is cooler. Same goes with the earth. When the trees and vegetation are removed the cooling affect is gone .
In addition trees and vegetation convert carbon monoxide to oxygen. This is also gone.
So in effect by constructing the large scale developments we drastically increase the Earth's atmospheric heat and remove the process of converting carbon monoxide to oxygen.
In addition, when large development comes along and you hear all the wonderful thing it brings, think about what affect it has on our environment!
Gary Hagen
Port Charlotte
City needs more than car washes
To the Editor:
So our economic development officer is retiring.
I am once again optimistic that the city of North Port powers-that-be will search and hire someone with vision, energy, experience and knowledge in bringing independent businesses to fill the void in our beautiful city.
The influx of gas stations and car washes is beyond ridiculous and any hopes of North Port being a destination rather than a fill-your-tank opportunity are quickly going down the drain.
We need help. We need non-chain, ethnic restaurants, independent or small shops, a theater, museums, entertainment, etc.
One-hundred-and-four square miles of potential and we are simply a pass-through on your way to Sarasota, Venice and Fort Myers where we spend our money on activities that most of us want to enjoy here in paradise.
I implore the hiring team to really get serious this time and find someone who has a proven track record and will not just sit on their hands waiting for the next car wash to build on our diminishing land. Oh, and start with Trader Joe’s. Thank you.
Helene Sovern
North Port
Friends, neighbors helped
To the Editor:
Abundance of thanks to my friends/neighbors. It happens to all of us — an illness, a personal loss, and for some, a bad fall ending with a back fracture. One minute you're looking up at a blue sky - the next, you are staring down at the pavement, having to call on friends and neighbors for much needed support.
Everything stops in an instant - from retrieving the morning newspaper and afternoon mail, to fetching groceries, prescriptions and medical supplies.
Then comes the organization of kitchen cabinets for food in easy reach. Driving is an impossible task.
Your phone is your life-line. Medications have to be scheduled and written down when to take them and what they're for.
You start going through your phone book, deciding what person might have the time to assist you without feeling like a beggar on a mission of mercy.
Overwhelming relief comes when you get an answer of pleasantness and willingness to help. One day, you wake up and realize the pain has slowly subsided, and you thank God, knowing recovery is on its way.
You want to shout out appreciation from the rooftops to people that have given you this gift by turning a terrible ordeal into final closure.
So to all that have given their time, by actions of caring, and just being there, thank you. And know, when you need a helping hand, this gal's hand will be there for you.
With gratitude and love.
Ann Marie Stenhouse
Englewood
