Adults disregarded rules at Venice football game
To the Editor:
As Venice High School football season ticket holders for 22 years, we attended the season opener with some uncertainty and trepidation. While the school attempted to enforce the “CDC, county and city” guidelines and requirements, unfortunately many people, mainly adults disregarded the broadcast throughout the night.
They either wore their masks on their chin, or not at all. We sat among a group where at least a dozen or so adults refused to follow the requirements.
Unfortunately, there was only one man that patrolled the area going up and down the steps.
When he approached, these people hurriedly they put their masks on, and as soon as he turned his back, and then they removed their masks.
Asking kids to socially distance while gathering on the field is an impossible task. To their credit, most of them wore their masks.
As far as the 25% capacity, it seemed like attendance exceeded that number. While every “other row” was a good start, having people shoulder to shoulder certainly defeated this purpose.
Perhaps every other or two seats might also be appropriate. The stadium has the ability to spread people out sufficiently by utilizing the home stand side, the visitors side and the end zone seats.
Hopefully, the administration will work on these improvements.
Chris Davis
Venice
Is fear, isolation leading to more youth suicide?
To the Editor:
Do you know what is among the leading causes of death for those aged 10-24 in the United States? Suicide.
More than 6,800 kids and young adults took their own lives in 2018 per the CDC. COVID accounts for 308 deaths in the same group. Suicide is 20 times more prevalent than COVID for young people.
Yet, colleges continue to run fear and isolation campaigns in the name of “safety.” No gatherings, no interaction, guards to enforce “safety rules.” Human connection forbidden.
We are running the same campaign on our children locally. This paper warned students that “the temptation for a hug or handshake will be great. They need to avoid it.”
Humanity will not be tolerated.
COVID does not occur in a vacuum. Our youth are killing themselves 20-times more often than COVID, yet we wring our hands about masks, plastic dividers and Zoom classes.
We have filled our kids with fear, hopelessness, horror stories, and boogieman.
The worst part? I cited 2018 figures.
A CDC survey indicates of those aged 18-24, 1 in 4 seriously contemplated suicide this summer — 25%. The year 2020 will shatter records for young people ending their own lives.
Sept. 6 begins National Suicide Prevention Week. Experts cite two factors contributing to suicide: hopelessness and isolation.
Things will never get better, and I am all alone. Sound familiar?
When being human is forbidden, and what gives life meaning deemed unacceptable, has the cure become worse than the disease?
America’s youth deserve better. Let our children live — for life’s sake.
Atticus Frank
Venice
Will America be like Australia under Biden?
To the Editor:
Melbourne, Australia, is in a crisis. A month ago they recorded 725 cases in one day and at this time have 576 deaths from the virus. The state has been closed down.
The premier, Daniel Andrews, laid down the law and put into action a curfew, no-one allowed out of their houses between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Failure to do ends in a $1,500 fine. Only those with a special card and who own businesses or are employees of a company currently doing business, which is considered a necessity, are legally permitted to be on the road.
During the hours you are allowed out, you are permitted to drive no further than 3 miles from your home. Again if you violate that you receive a fine.
Masks must be worn by everyone when they are in public. Failure to do so is a fine of $200. A group of friends gathered in a garage — and not wearing a mask nor social distancing — was fined $8,500.
If you have a lawn cutting business you are not permitted to work being a non-essential business. Suicides and domestic violence figures have gone through the roof.
I heard Joe Biden say he would shut down the country if the virus doesn’t improve. I wonder how Americans would react to regulations down under in Australia.
Shirley Mezori
Venice
What other rules does House Speaker violate?
To the Editor:
After seeing Nancy on the news last evening going to the hair salon, I wonder what other rules she violates.
I reluctantly got my hair cut after four months because of the virus. Since I am 81, I am very cautious.
However, I wore a mask there and during the hair cut.
The lady cutting my hair also wore a mask. She disinfected her equipment and chair before taking me back to her area.
So very sad people such as Nancy think rules do not apply to themselves.
Again I ask: “What other rules does she violate?”
Charles Shinkle
Venice
Does President Trump have no shame?
To the Editor:
A Navy vet I knew sometimes used the expression that someone “could swallow a dinghy but gag at a minnow.”
The Sept. 5 letter by Ms. Abel about the performance of comic Bette Midler prompts the comparison with President Trump in the 2016 election run-up.
A handicapped reporter, a Gold Star mother and John McCain, a wounded prisoner of war, were subject to some of the nastiest rants I’ve ever heard. And there were plenty more.
Two quotes, for consideration: “Sir, have you no shame?” and “Ms. Abel, open the other eye and you may see the truth.” — That’s mine.
John Myers
Nokomis
Rewards of serving office are worth demands
To the Editor:
I write regarding the process, rather than the outcome, of the recently passed mask ordinance. Even though it is very nice to have unanimous or near-unanimous votes, it is often in the close votes that the representation, so important to our democracy, is best achieved.
Votes are hard-won, as I learned through my experience on a planning commission, city council and state House of Delegates. There are good arguments on each side of the issue. And there is often not enough good information in today’s complex world.
Sometimes it’s important to vote for an issue, knowing it may be unpopular. I have found that I haven’t looked back with regret on these votes even when I was alone in my position. Even when it was bad for me politically. Even when it partially caused me to lose an election.
The rewards of holding a publicly elected office, however, are worth the demands. It is great fun to run for office, despite the scrutiny into one’s past and personal life. Meeting with and understanding citizens is the best and most worthwhile part. I would guess that all members of Council would agree that it is the honor of a lifetime to be elected to office by citizens of a community. It was a privilege for me to represent my father’s Shenandoah Valley district in the House of Delegates.
If anyone is considering a run for office, I would say to them “just do it.” Win or lose, it is the experience of a lifetime.
Paul Cline
Venice
Veteran resents
putting life on line
for socialistic agenda
To the Editor:
Following are issues that comprise the core of the Democrat national agenda: open borders, free education and health care for illegal aliens, higher taxes, cumbersome regulations for businesses, less funding for our military, defund/disband law enforcement organizations, more extensive gun control laws, allow violence to continue in our streets, excuse violent actions by Antifa and other radical/subversive groups, ease favorable international trade deals currently in place, abolish fossil fuels and allow defacing/destroying national monuments.
These are not things we fight for … they are things we fight against.
I am a U.S. Marine Corps officer (formerly on active duty) and served a year in close combat in Vietnam.
Sadly, I genuinely resent putting my life on the line for anyone who supports this socialistic agenda.
And I am sure that countless other veterans feel the same way.
Lin Hall
Sarasota
Bring balance to County Commissioner board
To the Editor:
This year, voters in Sarasota County have the chance to change the balance of power on the all important Board of County Commissioners.
There are three candidates running, who would finally put environmental protection ahead of development.
If you are concerned about the pace of growth in our County, please check out the campaign websites of Alice White, Cory Hutchinson and Mark Pienkos.
You’ll be glad you did. — Mary Jane Adams and Klaus Schumann, Venice
We should elect Brian Kelly to Venice City Council
To the Editor:
This is a letter of endorsement for Brian Kelly Venice City Council seat 2.
Brian is passionate about clean water, clean beaches, and a healthy environment. Just a few years ago we had a terrible red tide. It stunk, killed most of the marine life, and shut down the economy. Brian and his wife Samantha took action and started Hands Along the Water, Venice.
This organization is dedicated to attacking the sources of red tide. Brian has put in countless hours in this pursuit. And continues to do so.
Brian also believes in responsible development. Following a plan that takes our environment and infrastructure into effect when allowing new development. Also make the developer pay for infrastructure improvements.
Public health and well-being is also a concern of Brian’s. Especially now. What part can the city play to ensure the health and safety of it’s citizens and visitors.
And finally Brian believes we should protect the history of Venice. Brian grew up in Sarasota and remembers fondly the Venice of his childhood.
While looking to the promise of a brighter future, let’s not forget the people and places of our past.
Brian Kelly will be the voice of the people not the special interest in Venice. Please vote for Brian Kelly Venice City Council Seat 2.
If you want to learn more about Brian check out his website BrianKellyforVenice.com.
To the Editor:
I am writing this in response to the letter sent in by Frances Gonyer “All K-12 educators should be teaching respect.”
It is not a teacher’s responsibility but the parent’s responsibility to teach respect.
I am not a teacher but I have watched society blame teachers more and more for not teaching children things which are clearly the responsibility of the parent.
It is a teacher’s job to teach math.
However it is a parent’s job to teach a child to use that math to balance a checkbook or credit card account. It is a parent’s job to teach their children responsibility and respect.
Just because a parent refuses to do it does not mean that it becomes a teacher’s job.
Judy Heipel, Venice
Connect mayhem to our education system
To the Editor:
In observing the continuously erupting mayhem going on across the nation, is it such a stretch to connect the dots back to our education system? These rioters are the direct product of our public schools. Consider that they are being instructed in sex ed classes that human life is disposable. If it gets in the way of your plans, it can easily be made to disappear.
As a sidewalk counselor at clinics in Sarasota and Port Charlotte, I often witness a young couple pull up; the girl is given an extended embrace by the boyfriend before she goes in and he pulls away to return a few hours later. Maybe. I say maybe because sometimes he doesn’t return and she is left to find her way home by herself having left her child behind.
In the 46 years-plus that I’ve been doing pro life work, I’ve watched the continued emasculation of young men. They are rarely held responsible for the new life they have participated in conceiving. We have created two generations of “Peter Pans” and “Scarlet O’Haras.” “I don’t want to grow up” and “I’ll thin about it tomorrow” could be the theme songs of these past generations.
While the sympathetic sentiments of peaceful protesters are laudable, isn’t it time to examine the root causes of blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life and for the Constitutionally guaranteed rights of private property owners?
Margaret Yerman, Venice
