More electric spots than handicapped?
To the Editor:
At the most recent Venice Friday night concert which rightfully fills the parking lot, we arrived an hour early to find parking.
Right in front of the Gazebo, there are three spaces of free plugins for electric cars, all filled with out of state plate cars.
Absent were any “handicapped only” places to park.
The lot was already near capacity.
In the interest of its citizens, I think our city needs to revisit their decisions on both of these points.
Hubert Laubis
Venice
‘Young Frankenstein’ was hysterical
To the Editor:
Yesterday, six friends and I went to see the Summer Stock Production of “Young Frankenstein.” All we can say is we laughed the entire play.
What great performances. As a native New Yorker, I can say, in all honestly, this play was better than some of the Broadway productions I have seen.
Bravo to each and every actor who was on that stage.
Can’t wait to see what they’re performing in next.
Marie Puma
Venice
Emergency room charges are ridiculous
To the Editor:
I’m just livid about our emergency rooms across this country and can’t understand why our politicians let this gouging of the wonderful taxpayers of this country go on and on!
The problem with the health care “business” is our emergency rooms extensive billing practices. I went to a local ER and got 9 stitches for a cut. They imprisoned me there for 5.5 hours and are now charging the American taxpayers $17,000 for 9 stitches!
Now that my fellow Americans is the health care business at its most scandalous way. If the Trump-ets want to riot about something, they should make it for stuff like the gouging of the of American taxpayers. Signed at my wit’s end.
Mark Chekos
Englewood
Great job covering Trump rally
To the Editor:
Thank you for the nice coverage of former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida. Great job
Raymond Parady
Port Charlotte
Don’t miss Trump or his poor policies
To the Editor:
To the gentleman who misses Trump.
I don’t know where you get your facts, but you should try all of the fact check websites before you spew your thoughts.
First the price of gas is not controlled by the POTUS. How about the freeze in Texas that shut down the refineries starting it. Then Wall Street carried it further.
Keystone should have been shut down for environmental reasons. Your grandchildren will be better off.
Of the 400-plus miles of wall that he says he built only about 50 miles is “new wall.” The rest is just replacing “old” wall.
He caused the big “unemployment” by not handling the COVID pandemic properly. “We have it under control,” “It is just going to disappear.”
Only Trump made us the laughing stock of the world. All the world leaders were laughing at him.
All of this in just four short years. As you said, “I’ve run out of space” to write all that Trump did bad, including the over 30,000 lies that he told.
I sure do not miss him or his cronies.
Richard Huddleson
North Port
Trump legacy was disastrous
To the Editor:
I found incredulous a recent letter titled, “You bet, I sure do miss Donald Trump.”
The writer blamed President Biden for higher gas prices when most know POTUS has no control over the cost of gasoline. The writer claimed that President Biden had made the United States “the laughingstock of the world.” I find this remarkable given the former president’s failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and failure to prevent his supporters from invading the Capitol, both of which made America look weak to our enemies and unreliable to our allies. Russian, Chinese, and Iranian leaders surely enjoyed what they saw on Jan. 6.
How convenient to forget the disastrous legacy of Donald Trump: The former President tried to drastically cut his own taxes by preventing access to health care for millions; he adopted tax giveaways for the wealthy; he proposed cuts to Meals on Wheels; he proposed the elimination of AmeriCorps that helps with disaster relief; he allowed a dangerous pesticide to stay on the market despite it being a threat to children’s health; he eliminated pollution standards for power plants; he made it easier for fugitives to buy guns; he undermined American jobs and security by ceding global leadership to Beijing; he threatened national security and hurt the integrity of America’s democracy by a lack of transparency about his finances and ties to Russia.
Trump damaged America almost beyond repair, yet for some: “Living is easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all you see” (John Lennon quotation).
Kathy Kuryla
Englewood
Biden must stop listening to millionaires
To the Editor:
What is wrong with Biden, does he think everyone is a millionaire?
Does he think everyone can go out and spend $70,000 for an electric car? Gas is always going to be needed.
My family, at least half of them, were just dirt farmers and used tractors. Of course they milked cows by hand.
It really hurts my soul when I hear all this stuff on the news. Shutting down all the pipelines is such a mistake. He needs to quit listening to the money men and see what the average person, paying for a home, taking care of a family, wants. There is a lot more of us than these wealthy men.
I know I am old, being almost 90 and my husband is 90, but I have compassion on the young families.
So Biden, loosen up and remember what it was like when you were young. Before you met those powerful men that try to influence you.
Jean Smith
North Port
Warnings about left attacking America
To the Editor:
While he was running for president, Barack Obama said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
What Obama meant was that the Left intends to destroy our Constitution and to destroy America as it now exists.
Need proof? Here are some examples: The 1619 Project, critical race theory indoctrination at all levels of K-12 education and in most colleges and universities, compromising our election system (the 2020 election and proposed/failed HR1), weaponizing the IRS, weaponizing the Department of Justice, proposed packing of the Supreme Court, proposed addition of two new states, and collusion with the three Big Tech companies to suppress free speech.
For American patriots who really want to understand what the Left is doing to our country, in July 2021 there are two new books being published that are a must-read.
The first will be available on July 13, 2021. The title is “American Marxism.” The author is Mark R. Levin (his 10th, and — in his own words — his best book).
The second will be available on July 27, 2021. The title is “The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized American Institutions Against Dissent.” The author is Ben Shapiro (his sixth book).
On the radio, Mark Levin has reviewed parts of “American Marxism.” According to Mark, the sixth chapter is what you, as an American patriot, can do to protect and to preserve our country — the greatest nation that has ever existed in the history of the world.
Jon R. Ryan
North Port
GOP official says election was fair
To the Editor:
Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom, a conservative Republican from the Upper Peninsula, serving with two other Republicans and one Democrat, undertook the task of finding fault with the Michigan election process and results.
What they found is consistent with what our own supervisor of elections reports: The 2020 election was fair and honest, administered faithfully by diligent public servants and devoted volunteers.
After all the testing, counting, checking and re-checking, McBroom and the others found that the original Election Day tabulation in Antrim County was 99.9 percent accurate. The few errors they found were quickly addressed and fixed. Nonetheless, McBroom reports that there has been an “…avalanche of fantasy, fever dreams, grifter fiction and blatherskite.”
“Blatherskite,” by the way, means “blatant nonsense.”
While I suspect Sen. McBroom and I likely differ on a number of policy issues, his willingness to stand for the truth makes him a hero in my book.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
Three truths people need to accept
To the Editor:
Three truths:
1. There was no massive fraud in the November 2020 election. This was certified by Chris Krebs, the Republican director of the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency. He was appointed by Donald Trump. The former attorney general, Bill Barr directed the Department of Justice to thoroughly investigate any possible fraud and found nothing that would overturn the election. Joseph Biden is the duly elected president of the United States. He won fairly by more than 7 million votes.
2. What happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a violent insurrection undertaken by right-wing extremists. It was not a typical tourist day. It was not BLM or people who call themselves anti-fascist. Some people were there to peacefully protest, but others were not.
3. Ashli Babbitt was a veteran. But on Jan. 6, she became a domestic terrorist. She was not peacefully protesting. She was with a group who threatened to kill members of the government. She tried to enter the Speaker’s Lobby, which was barricaded. Behind the barricade were officers with guns. That was a warning she ignored. She should have left. She did not. She made the wrong decision.
Lee Hall
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.