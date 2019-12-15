Utility install open for months on road along Clubview Ct.
To the Editor:
For several months, there has been an open utility installation near our home (in the 1300 block of Clubview Court). Is there some way that our city can have this matter rectified?
I could not find any label indicating who owns this mess. It appears to be internet related equipment, and to involve considerable electrical power.
It is wide open to children and animals. It’s possible 911 service in this area may depend on this exposed equipment. Thank you.
Frank Peterson
Venice
Henderson ‘smarmy’ in his Gaetz column; it’s liberal Kool-Aid
To the Editor:
After reading your selection of “Letters to the Editor,” which was situated alongside smarmy Joe Henderson’s rant against Matt Gaetz, I am convinced that your newspaper has drunk the liberal Kool-Aid.
Wouldn’t it be more fair and balanced to print letters from both sides of the aisle? Or would that hinder your goal to brainwash your readers?
Anne Fetterly
Nokomis
Struggle in country is we don’t listen to one another
To the Editor:
I just read a heated back and forth exchange on Facebook that is absolutely the essence of the struggle in this country.
Individual No. 1 was saying how sad it was that socialism is viewed as a positive thing by so many millennials even though it has failed every place it has been tried. Individual No. 2 responded that millennials face crushing school debt, too high medical costs, etc.
In a diatribe that went on for quite some time, neither acknowledge the concerns of the other. The first person was correct, socialism is not the answer.
And the second person was also correct, something needs to change. But, my goodness, if two people who have family connections cannot have an adult discussion about very real concerns, what hope is there for our country?
Victoria Vaughn
Englewood
But why would a company hire son of Biden for board?
To the Editor:
If you are a logically minded Republican, Democrat or Independent, one questions should be on the tip of your tongue.
Why would a multibillion-dollar, international, holding company pay a totally unqualified (by his own admission) individual to sit on the board of directors? A little research shows that neither the company nor the board member had very good track records.
With a pool of people out there who are knowledgeable in oil exploration, why would you chose Hunter Biden? There is only one possible answer to that question — quid pro quo. Any other conclusion is naïve. Large, multi-national corporations do not put washed-up drug users on their boards for no good reason.
All other investigations aside, this one should have bipartisan support.
Jean Arcamone
Englewood
