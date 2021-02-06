Leave President Trump alone
To the Editor:
I have to ask...what are the Democrats so afraid of? Why are they terrified of Trump? Half of the U.S. voted for him and think he was a wonderful president. Nobody has had to endure as much bullying as he has.
If these nut cases now in office are really insistent on using even more taxpayer dollars and congressional time bringing a great president to trial after he has already left office, then they should be tried for inciting a riot. That is exactly what they are doing. That is not what we hired them to do. They need to do their job or get out of office.
They have tried everything in their power to shut down conservatives (half of America). All they’re doing is angering half the country. Leave the man alone. He did not incite that riot. A few hundred crazies did. Thousands attended and peacefully protested what really was a fraudulent election.
These nut cases will soon realize what they have done when their First Amendment right is gone. Reagan once said. “When Fascism comes to this country, it will come in the form of liberalism.” We’re there folks. Wake up and stop the Silicon Valley children from stealing our rights. Only a fool is blind to this.
Gay Peek
Port Charlotte
Time to convict Trump
To the Editor:
So tell me, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, if your child or grandchild was molested by a teacher in school, and that teacher was fired or resigned, wouldn’t you want that teacher prosecuted? Convict Trump!
Sam Desiderio
Englewood
Trump kidnapped GOP, hurt USA
To the Editor:
I live in Rotonda West and I am obviously a constituent of (senators) Rubio and Scott, like the rest of you, whether you vote or not. In some countries you would be fined if you do not vote. In the U.S.A. only about 50% of the citizens who could vote, don’t bother to.
DJT should never have been a candidate. He kidnapped the GOP and he should never be eligible to be elected for anything, ever, again. He made this country more divisive. He cheated his students, his contractors, his siblings and their children, all of his wives, including the current one.
We do not need a despicable person like him leading or kidnapping this country. He worshiped dictators and insulted our long time allies. He abandoned the Kurds. He insulted and ridiculed women, military personnel, parents of soldiers who lost their lives, disabled people, Southerners.
DJT’s lies, immoral and treasonous actions motivated and incited the insurrection that attacked our Capitol and our representatives. If the GOP senators are still afraid of him, they are killing their party, which this country no longer trusts or respects. They are no longer Republicans, they have become Trumplicans.
Thomas Pritchard
Rotonda West
Foundation has pollution plan
To the Editor:
The reader who recently advocated for clean water projects in this space (“Clean water is essential,” Feb. 3) may be interested in a brand-new resource published online by Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
The Community Playbook for Healthy Waterways (www.WaterQualityPlaybook.org) details more than 40 recommended activities for protecting and restoring Sarasota County’s natural waters.
This comprehensive “how to” guide addresses everything from public policy to HOA rules and practices that can improve and sustain our region’s environmental water quality. It outlines actionable solutions with recommended champions, performance measures, and estimated costs.
The Playbook was thoroughly researched and compiled by a diverse group of experts representing science, government, agriculture, business, environmental advocacy, and philanthropy.
It is an urgent guide for community-wide action rooted in the same sense of stewardship and responsibility that the letter writer expressed as “our duty to leave our children with healthy bays and clean water.”
Greg Luberecki
Director of Communications for Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Nokomis
Bottles in water a bad idea
To the Editor:
Thank you for exposing Mr. May in his self-serving attempt to throw bottles into wherever he pleases local gulfs, oceans, to be swallowed up by endangered aquatic sea animals.
A formal draft will be sent to the EPA.
I hope that your newspaper does not condone this attitude.
Brian Pawlak
Englewood
Free speech and big tech
To the Editor:
This year there are many “cool” new words like “woke.” What? No longer being asleep? Wouldn’t that be awakened?
And also the really disingenuous one, “disinformation.” Who made up these words? What does disinformation mean? Does that mean anything not factual? But wait, isn’t that what an “opinion” might be?
Today ‘Big Tech’ decides what is acceptable speech. And they especially don’t like any opinion or facts from the Right. When will they decide its time to censor the opinions of the Left, too?
Will you keep your opinions to yourself? Are you “woke” enough to see that you’re being manipulated to only speak what you are being told is acceptable?
Perhaps “cultural genocide” should be added to the lexicon. If you really want to understand what is happening just reread Orwell’s “1984.”
That book was meant to be fiction but was Orwell a prophet into the future?
Gov. DeSantis and state Rep. Blaise Ingoglia are working a bill, HR 33, that would require “Big Tech” companies to create standards of what is acceptable use of their companies platforms and then require compliance on an equal basis from everyone who uses those platforms.
I suggest that if you really are “woke” you contact your representatives, Democrats and Republicans, to support this bill. Do it now before you are no longer allowed to express your own opinions.
Do it before the “cultural genocide” decides that Free Speech must be approved by a power higher than you.
Patti Butzlaff
Osprey
COVID vaccine shows government ineptitude
To the Editor:
This is unbelievable.
As of 2019 Sarasota County’s population was 433,000 — and as of about three weeks ago, more than 160,000+ Sarasota over 65 years of age citizens signed up on the new online Sarasota County Health Department’s COVID virus vaccine signup site…but amazingly as of today, there is still information on that Sarasota Health Department site about the next vaccination second dose on Jan. 4, 5 and 6.
Now that is classic. At the rate, our out of touch governor, in his infinite wisdom, has handled this catastrophe, it will be 2036 before the last of the 160,000 Sarasota over 65 citizens get the call to get their vaccination.
People are dying Gov. DeSantis.
Classic government ineptitude.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Still trying to get shots
To the Editor:
To all the hundreds of thousands maybe even a million of my Florida senior friends with me this morning in the state of Florida at 7 a.m. trying to get to the second page to book an appointment to get the vaccine shot from the Publix Pharmacy stores in 64 counties.
Like you I was up at 5:30 a.m., went on the site and when it opened up at
7 a.m. I was so excited, as I thought this would be the day I would be able to book an appointment for my wife, who is 89 and I am 75, to get the vaccine shots.
Unfortunately, like my other 1 million senior friends this morning, I was never able to get to the second page, as my three counties all went fully booked at 8:03 a.m.
Oh yes, governor, there were other counties still with appointments, but they were mostly around Tallahassee, I live in Sarasota County.
I am registered in Manatee County with my other 95,000 senior friends in their lottery system, also my queue in Sarasota County is 44,060, of the 116,000 other seniors. I am registered with the Governors statewide system, only there are no state wide sites in which to get the vaccine.
I am in the Charlotte County system and now have just learned that Winn-Dixie and Walmart are going to get the vaccines in eight days. Hope, maybe.
Just so you know, Governor, we also are all married to our cellphones in case we should get a call from one of the counties we are registered with.
If we miss that call we are then thrown back into the pool to wait for another call which could take up to several weeks, if lucky.
Governor, I live here in Venice which is in Sarasota County and we border Manatee county, the reason I say this, we have several dozens of Publix stores that are quite capable of giving vaccine shots to our seniors here in both of these counties.
Do you think you could consider expanding the vaccine to both Sarasota and Manatee county Publix stores?
Both of the health departments here are doing a great job, but they can only do so much and from what we hear not enough vaccine is available to distribute to the thousands and thousands of seniors living here in both counties.
Governor, we need the vaccine, revise and rethink the way in which 1 million of our seniors that want the vaccine can get the vaccine, which is just not now available to us.
Bob Purdy
Venice
Will South County get vaccine soon?
To the Editor:
My husband and I have been trying to get vaccinated for the coronavirus but it seems the only place in Sarasota is right in Sarasota or a little bit south of there. Do the commissioners of North Port plan on trying to get sites here for 65 and older?
Both of us are older and have many pre-existing conditions but we would like to go locally to have this done. Why isn’t DeSantis thinking about us here in North Port? Doesn’t he realize that there is more population here in North Port now than there is in Sarasota?
We would really like help on this. If you can tell us who to contact that would be great. I have called numerous places and inquired online but zelch so far for those of us that want help on this. It is not right that with as many seniors as we have in North Port that there is nowhere to go for us to get this vaccine.
Pamela Johnson
North Port
Englewood roads need improvements
To the Editor:
Judging by the artist’s sketch the “improvements” on Dearborn include damaging the intersections. Roads are for smooth traveling. We should have learned our lesson when someone made money putting in fake brick crosswalks that were detrimental to Dearborn. Now there is another scheme for someone to make money.
Not just Dearborn fell victim to “improvement” at intersections. Driving towards Nokomis on U.S. 41 cars encounter an “artsy” intersection that is not smooth, though not as bumpy as Dearborn’s fake brick fiasco.
Communicating with CRA’s “locked”, but not “closed” office is hardly comparable to a public meeting
During times of need why are millions quietly being sunk into detrimental Dearborn schemes, when Englewood’s narrow two-lane roads’ edges need repair and the earth by them re-enforcement?
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
