We have the wartime president we need now
To the Editor:
In September 2016, I submitted a letter, suggesting that (a wartime president) is who you would be voting for come that November.
The substance of that letter had to do with Hillary Clinton’s failed policies while secretary of state, especially in regard to the destabilization of the entire Middle East. While we know that the buck didn’t stop with her, Madam Secretary was the one running for president.
With a rebuilt military under Donald Trump, ISIS has been severely decimated. The leader of ISIS and world’s No. 1 terrorist, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. Commander General Qassem Soleimani of Iran’s Qud Force is also dead. The years of the apology tours are over, and we have regained respect from our allies and other nations. Don’t tread on us.
Now we are in a deadly war that I wouldn’t have anticipated. A war against the novel coronavirus, brought upon us by the Chinese Communist regime, inflicting death and despair to our great nation. Our safety and security is what is at stake. Utilizing the Defense Production Act and strategic coordination with our armed forces, our president has taken the appropriate measures as commander in chief to help mitigate this plague. That, along with the spirit and resolve of the American people, will eventually defeat this enemy.
I got my wartime president. So did the rest of our great nation. Three-and-a-half years later, there are still those who say he is not their president. I feel sorry for them. For the next four-and-a-half years. Stay safe.
Bill Bittay
Venice
We need a better leader in America right now
To the Editor:
At perilous times like these, facing the pandemic with infections increasing by the hour, we need a leader. Someone who can take charge and make the decisions necessary to save lives.
Donald Trump has failed miserably. Unwilling to damage his self-conceived image. And unable to “make a deal” with the deadly virus.
He has refused the intelligence community assessment from January and February. Refused to be proactive with the Defense Production Act and the shortage of test kits, protective gear, and life-saving ventilators.
He dismisses the fact-based, scientific projections by his own medical advisors, and the pleas from the governors for help. He knows more than anyone.
In his mind, the economy is everything he needs for reelection, and he is willing to sacrifice the health of the nation by revoking the only defense that seems to work — isolation.
Perhaps he thinks the Easter Bunny will bring a cure.
The man who is using the daily briefings as a campaign platform and a chance to bully and demean his favorite targets.
We will lose a lot of people, and our economy will suffer. But we will survive. And when we do, we’ll remember the man who put his own self-interest before that of the nation.
We need a leader. Hopefully, November will not come too late.
Sal Salorenzo
Venice
President is irresponsible; his words matter
To the Editor:
The president’s irresponsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic has reached a new and dangerous level.
At his recent Daily Sideshow, he advanced the possibility that injecting or ingesting commercial disinfectants might kill the virus.
The only thing that would kill would be the person doing so.
The company producing the popular product, Lysol, was so alarmed at this statement that they issued a blanket warning to not use the product in this manner.
This presidential snake-oil sales pitch followed on the heels of his giddy anticipation that hydroxychloroquine could wipe out the virus. It wiped out a couple living in Arizona who used an aquarium cleaning form of it.
Responsible trials using this compound have found little beneficial evidence in treating the virus, and much potential harm.
Words matter. Inappropriate words matter a lot.
Treatment protocols and advances should be left to the experts in the medical field.
Where are the responsible voices in his own party? Those that dare to stand up and do the right thing. Their voices would matter — a lot.
Patricia Wellington
Venice
Census asking for too much information
To the Editor:
In the mail, I received the paper questionnaire for the Census being done in the nation; unlike many I did not provide information.
On April 13, I contacted 1-844-330-2020 number and inquired what reason such as birth date, age, ethnicity, gender, phone number are sought. The answer was vague and further conversation was informed employee-agent could appear in person at my residence. I am not required to respond unless it is law enforcement.
It was indicated a fee/fine could be assessed to me. For some reason, I inquired as to the location associated with the 1-844-300-2020, the answer I received was the location could not be disclosed due to security purposes.
I offered I had the addresses of the White House, Senate, Congress, IRS, Social Security, hospitals, some military bases yet this was so important a location it could not be disclosed — this agency is supported with taxes.
I am supposed to supply information and I would not have the slightest idea who, when, where has access to such information and for what purpose.
That information was not needed when House representatives spent $40 million to impeach the current president or the funding of Planned Parenthood or abortions or the Supreme Court ruling same gender marriage is legal or roundabouts constructed with decorative centers or parking meters placed.
My information was not needed for billions and billions of dollars held by the tip top of 10% of the populace or the salaries of many government representatives or CEO or other such nonsense.
Sheryl Armstrong
Sarasota
United States is a land of choices
To the Editor:
The United States has always been a land of choices, now that government officials deemed that the criteria set out by the government has been met and the states, towns and counties want to open up in a limited manner, that should happen.
Those of you who do not want that to happen should continue to live as you have been living and stop telling others what to do.
We are a free society and as long as we are operating within the confines of the law no one should try to stop that. God bless America.
Bunny James
Venice
Thanks to the crew of Jacaranda Trace
To the Editor:
Kudos to the custodial crew at the Woodmere Park near my home in Jacaranda Trace. I jog in the park each morning and have been consistently impressed with the care given to the facilities.
Workers have powerwashed the sides of the buildings, grass is regularly mowed, leaves blown off the sidewalks, and restrooms cleaned and maintained.
The homeless and local vagrants are not allowed to set up their encampments. Instead, the park is so welcoming to guests that seniors in need of exercise and fresh air feel safe to walk, jog, bike or exercise there during these difficult times.
We so much appreciate the park’s caregivers so to them all, we give a heartfelt thanks.
Les Megyeri
South Venice
Thanks to Mark Gregory for his kindness
To the Editor:
There used to be a place in this paper to say nice things about people, anymore there is only a complaint and political hate page.
I live in a 45-year-old mobile home. I am 76.
My window air conditioner was full of black mold. I could not get one air conditioner company to come and clean it.
I finally called Gulf Coast Carpet Cleaning & Disaster Service. They came out to evaluate my situation, and did not think it could be cleaned to the point they could guarantee it was clean and mold would not come back. I was extremely distressed.
Mark Gregory agreed to go out and find me a unit and install it. It was not part of the services they generally provide, but he understood it would soon be an oven in my home with no air conditioner and he understood the difficulty I was having getting help.
I want people to know what kind of a company this is and the distance they went to help me out of a very serious need. They could have said: “Sorry, not our job” and left but they went out of there was to service my need beyond any expectations.
This was so far beyond what their company does. Please make room to thank this company and Mark Gregory for his kindness.
M Susan Defer
Venice
