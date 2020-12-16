Venice needs hurricane shelter
To the Editor:
We just finished another hurricane season without a solution or direction for a hurricane shelter for Venice residents.
Will we have a Venice resident hurricane shelter for 2021?
I was dismayed to see the list of Venice City Council legislative wish list project priorities that did not include a hurricane shelter request.
The 2021 hurricane season begins in about six months. Will Venice be ready for a hurricane emergency?
Norb Geiss
Venice
Why waste space on Trump caravan?
To the Editor:
While very newspaper has to decide which stories deserve limited space and attention, it is incomprehensible that last Saturday you decided to devote valuable space to a story titled “Trump Caravan Set for Region Highways.”
One day earlier, the Supreme Court of the United States had delivered a death blow to the desperate bid by Trump and his sycophants to overturn the will of millions of American voters.
Do we really need to read about folks who cannot grasp simple reality and are quoted as saying “The election is not over yet” and that “Every day is a new day as far as this election goes?”
Wouldn’t most readers be better served by stories about small business owners who desperately need financial relief from the federal government or SCAT bus drivers who risk their health driving medical workers and other essential employees to and from their jobs every day? Let’s try and select what we pass off as important news more wisely.
Barry Zamoff
Venice
What’s new with Lord-Higel house?
To the Editor:
Ah, tiz the season for giving. When people choose to donate their money to the charities and nonprofits of their choice.
But money doesn’t just miraculously show up in a nonprofits coffers. You’ve got to reach out, educate and update people who may consider a donation. VAHS recently sent out an appeal discussing the difficulties of maintaining buildings with little or no income coming in. It was educational and forthright.
And so, once again, with respect and curiosity, I ask what’s going on at The Joseph Lord- Higel home? Months ago, Bob Mudge wrote a little blurb and I asked VHI then, send out updates to the public, so they maintain interest. Every three months, give the public information.
But the house just sits there looking sad, unkept, like an afterthought, still. (No decorations are nice but not enough). Now, because I’m interested in history, I know that VHI has done a lot these past months, like the architectural renderings are done and a contractor was hired.
Shout it from the rooftop so people become interested in the building again which is a direct correlation to financial gift giving.
If you really want this building done, put out a sign with artists rendering how it will look what is its purpose. Tell your vision because rightfully so, the public doesn’t see it.
A brief history about the man who built the home. It’s becoming The Higel House more and more every year because their family was so important to the entire Sarasota County.
But it was Joseph Lord who wrote dozens and dozens of postcards to the most wealthy Americans of the time touting the area. Bertha and Potter Palmer being such a couple. When she wanted the train station to be in Venice, Mr. Lord sold her the land at pennies to the dollar.
Yet, he’s fading from history. Why is that?
So please, update the public and they might just care again. You really need to get this building done before Venice 100 year birthday. Season’s Greetings.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Without inquiry, results are suspect
To the Editor:
It is understandable why the Supreme Court decided not to hear the Texas case against Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The probability that such a hearing could reverse the presidential election outcome is high as there now exists hundreds of whistle-blower affidavits of voting process violations. Declining to hear the case based upon a procedural fact that Texas could not impact other states’ voting processes, allowed the USSC to side-step a controversial issue.
They did not have to address any voting processes used by the states. It was an easy way “out.”
The citizens of our great country want closure to the 2020 presidential election, but they want to be assured that the election was fair, accurate and honest.
Many citizens have concerns about the many changes made in the last couple of years by Democratic-controlled states that allow mail-in ballots which required little or no validation process.
Only through an investigation by a government agency will make the people accept the outcome. It was hoped by many that closure could be attained by the top court in the U.S, after a review of all charges/defenses of the voting processes used by key states.
Unfortunately, the USSC decision not to hear the case eliminated a short-term issue for them but created a long-term cost of lost voter trust in the voting process.
Without any investigation, Joe Biden will never be regarded as the legitimate president by half of the population of the United States. Either the U.S. Supreme Court or a Special Investigator must investigate to determine the winner of the election to re-establish confidence in our election process.
Richard Ross Sr.
West Villages
Why did Steube sign onto suit?
Our U.S. Representative W. Greg Steube apparently signed onto the recent Supreme Court brief brought by 126 U.S. representatives in support of a suit brought by the Texas attorney general, which essentially asked the U.S. Supreme Court to throw American democracy into a barrel fire.
Cartoonishly, he signed on as a representative from New Jersey. But there was nothing funny about the petition itself, as it was a true litmus test for congressional Republicans.
They had to choose between a blatant show of fealty to Donald Trump, or their oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. Rep. Steube failed that test, as did the other 126 representatives and the 18 state attorneys general that supported the Texas petition. Those signers — the now Infamous 144 — openly sided with a demagogue (mostly in fear of his reprisals) over the essential principles on which this nation is grounded.
They chose boot licking over backbones, and for that, each and every one of them needs to be exiled from the GOP as unworthy of public office, and left to consider the permanent stain of their actions.
They are the worst of us, ready to sacrifice their oaths just to avoid being seen as anything but blindly loyal to Donald Trump.
No political party should make room for fawning hero worshipers. Each of the Infamous 144 — which sadly include Florida’s Attorney General, Ashley Moody, and a handful of other Florida congressional representatives — should never be forgiven.
Mack Whittaker
Venice
What’s the mission of Trump’s army?
To the Editor:
Trump’s Army: When Nobel prize-winning economist F. A. Hayek published his significant work, “The Road to Serfdom” in 1944, he based his observations on the totalitarian regimes of Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy.
Hayek, an Austrian who had witnessed the rise of Hitler, identified three factors of the adherents of such power cultures.
Firstly, they are formed by people of less education, more uniformity of thought, lower standards. Trump himself has said “I love the uneducated.”
Secondly, such people are more gullible, lacking their own strong convictions but ready to accept a value system that is constantly drummed into them. Mass rallies dominate, as does pageantry, flags and group chants (lock her up, build the wall) for group chemistry. Use of the “great lie” is useful too, for Trump his constant lies of rigged elections, voter fraud, and illegal voters and, of course, fake news.
Thirdly, Hayek noted these regimes are negative in outlook, based on dislike and even hatred of opponents, creating an “us” vs “them.” Trump rails against immigrants, pretended socialist threats, Antifa, BLM and other opponents that can serve to stoke the base.
Now Donald Trump has assembled his army, tens of millions in number, dedicated only to him, following his grievances faithfully. How will he employ them? What injuries might he inflict on the Nation? How long might they continue to follow this failed man? We are indeed fortunate that he is already 74, overweight, with heart disease.
James O’Connor
Venice
Georgia GOP candidates omitted
To the Editor:
Your Dec. 9 edition shared mailing addresses for two of the U.S. Senate candidates for those people who are uncomfortable donating online. You accidentally omitted these two:
Kelly (Loeffler) for Senate
9755 Dogwood Rd. Ste. 340 Roswell, GA 30075
(David) Perdue for Senate
PO Box 12077, Atlanta, GA 30355
Norman Sherbert
Venice
Letter took quote out of context
To the Editor:
Both major parties are guilty of taking a phrase from a longer sentence and presenting it as the entire quote.
Norm Davidson’s letter, “Media is the enemy of the people” took it to the nth degree. He interpreted Hillary Clinton’s, “Do not concede under any circumstances” to mean that she knew the election was fraudulent.
But the complete quote is: “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch, and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”
What a difference. Clinton’s point was that Biden shouldn’t concede too early, but wait for the final results, just as President Trump has done. No one could read the entire quote and think she was talking about a fixed election.
Allen Black
West Villages
U.S. headed for misery
To the Editor:
I have written to you many times but this time I can honestly say that a Biden/Harris admin scares me to death. I think about what will happen to America and her people just makes me shake inside and I think at my age that I should not have to feel so terrified.
Why would anyone vote for them? What people think amazes me. Now I am one of those persons who sees someone as being too short of a dozen and then that leaves Harris. I only know two people who voted for them. How could Americans been so fooled?
You may think Trump as bullish but he put America and us first before anything else. For once we had someone who was proud of us.
He made this country great until COVID hit. To have a president proud of us and fight for us was a first. Please tell me the next four years will be good? The future of this country is in peril now. I feel it is headed for misery and tears.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
80 million people say Trump is a loser
To the Editor:
To quote Gabriel Sterling, a top election official to the Secretary of State’s office in Georgia, “a 20-year-old contractor who worked for the voting machine called Dominion in Georgia has received death threats. The 20-year-old had a noose image saying he should be hanged for treason.”
You have a Trump campaign lawyer saying the “ex cyber chief should be taken out at dawn and shot.”
Now Trump is going to announce his 2024 election rebid on the day that Biden will be inaugurated.
Biden won the election with 80 million votes — 80 million people do not want Trump in the office.
Give it up Rudy and Trump. Quit trying to incite violence. Trump you are a loser and 80 million people said so.
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
How will President Trump exit?
To the Editor:
Could the following be final episode of Trump’s four year “reality show?”
Shortly after Jan 1, 2021, President Trump resigns, citing election fraud of monumental proportions that without question rigged the result. Vice President Pence takes the office of president until Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan 20, 2021, pardoning Mr. Trump from any and all possible future indictments by the U.S. Justice Dept.The result:
1.) Mr. Trump never has to concede.
2.) Mr. Trump does not have to appear at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
3.) Mr. Trump appears to be a patriot and hero in the eyes of millions of his followers for highlighting a need to reform our corrupt election procedures.
4.) Gives Mr. Pence an opportunity to show his undying loyalty to Mr. Trump, while becoming (albeit briefly) the president of the United States.
5.) Only jurisdictions other than the United States could ever take Mr. Trump to court.
End of drama. Lights fade. Curtain closes
Don’t rule this out. In the words of Donald J. Trump, “Let’s wait and see.”
Robert N. Philips
Englewood
Let’s define conspiracy theory
To the Editor:
The phrase of the year — conspiracy theory.
The people who throw them out there know they are lies.
The people who believe them are gullible and naive.
The result is the biggest division in the democracy of this country.
Nobody ever uses the words conspiracy fact.
Two definitions of the word theory:
a) A system explaining something based on principles independent of the facts.
b) the sphere of abstract knowledge or speculative thought.
If people spent less time believing this garbage and more time looking at fact check perhaps the loud and vicious rhetoric would calm down and the people of this country could come together.
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
Merry Christmas to our debt
To the Editor:
Merry Christmas. Now for the bah humbug.
Our representatives vote to keep the flow of funding so another vote to press such to occur to keep the government open.
Our nation continues to accept debt. Years ago, it was indicated that such does not matter. How so? If I acquire debt, it is deemed not acceptable situation reflects irresponsibility, affects credit and purchasing availability.
Would not the same apply to this nation?
As a nation, the expenses are more than what is required in many households. Most individuals have little cushion in that financial area and that debt continues.
Another factor, the extensive salaries of many associated in government and the bail out of various institutions or in transportation areas while CEOs and commissioners pocket great funding amounts.
So the government votes to float more money to remain open yet restricts businesses after forcing closure and dependence for assistance.
More people become dependent on some assistance that path for socialism-communism widens. Shame on us for doing such to a fine nation.
So bah humbug — Merry Christmas.
Sheryl Armstrong
Sarasota
Did illegal residents vote in election?
To the Editor:
If you are in this country illegally, you have no right to vote and tell us what to do. Yet, you are, because of your vote. Illegals who do vote are telling us indirectly how to run our country because you will have a voice on who is elected.
Politicians spend billions of dollars to get our vote and that includes the illegals. That is like someone else is running our country instead of just our citizens. I’m sure this illegal vote has a lot to do with winning or losing an election and they have no right to have a say in who runs this country.
Out politicians should be limited and each equal in what they spend. They spend billions and whoever raises or collects the most money wins the election. If they couldn’t raise that kind of money maybe e would be able to get honest people running for office.
Not all politicians are dishonest. We know a lot of honest ones, so let’s see we get all those that are honest putting America first and not their pockets or special interest people. Let’s keep America great.
Anna Spielhaupter
Port Charlotte
Disappointed in Trump supporters
To the Editor:
Disappointed and irate. People are still believing this self-centered jerk.
Republican he is not. I understand the need to stick up for party. This man is a con artist and proven liar. Really, hundreds of thousands of dead people voting, 10s of thousands votes hidden under a rock (big rock?), machines flipping votes. Conspiracy without proof.
Democrats are not evil. They are not anti-American nor “socialists.” They are your brothers, sisters, neighbors, friends. They love America just as much as you. We disagree and that’s OK, we debate and compromise. Yes compromise, we don’t all get what we want. Trump just wants it all his way. That’s a dictatorship and socialist.
Trump has been taking you down this road for four years. Shutting out Congress, trying to shred the Constitution’s checks and balances. Trying to create oligarchs, to keep power.
Trying to overturn a fair election by trying to order governors and legislators to change the outcome by throwing out votes he does not like. With bribery? Trump is using Putin’s playbook.
Just think about what he has done. Yes, he has thrown a few bones to the party, but look further past all the lies. He’s only out for himself always will be. He was not kidding when he said he would be president for the next 15 years.
Can it be that the 49% that voted for Donald, is themselves just self-centered, self-important people, that they can’t wear a mask? They only care about themselves. Disappointing.
Jeff Gram
Port Charlotte
Trump never cared about you
To the Editor:
Many think that fraudulent votes were cast only for President-elect Biden; none for soon-to- be ex-President Trump.
Recounts deliver unanticipated results. One Michigan county recount had Biden gaining 17 votes; Trump losing five.
“You Don’t Always Get What You Want “ (The Rolling Stones).
A basic principle of propaganda: If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. They don’t realized they have been propagandized.
Sir, did you get tired of winning?
Every time Rudy the rug rat opens his mouth, he drives another nail into Trump’s coffin.
What is Trump’s endgame? He would prefer to be the victim rather than the loser that he is. He wants to get his hands on the $200,000,000-plus he is raising.
Trump joins the ranks of the other 23 one-term presidents, an ignoble band of mediocre incompetents.
No Mount Rushmore for him.
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs while 2,000 Americans a day die from the coronavirus. He couldn’t care less.
Imagine an administration leaving office, not with honor, but with pardons.
Joe and Jane America do you think Trump cares about you. He doesn’t. He despises you.
Don’t you get it yet?
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Biden doesn’t face tough questions
To the Editor:
Trump haters and the bias media touted Trump’s “heel spurs” to incite vets, yet ignored the fact Biden dodged the draft during Vietnam era. Instead, he was able to coast into a lifetime of mediocre politics, always toeing party line and becoming a multi-millionaire in the process.
His campaign consisted solely of blaming Trump for all the ills of the China virus from his teleprompter. The media never questioned him about a platform and censored shady dealings with son, Hunter. Neither Obama, Hillary, or Harris thought him fit to run, but ironically, he had to take as a running mate the one who had criticized his racist past to sway Black voters. His cabinet consists of lobbyists and has-been swamp creatures. He is merely a puppet that dances to strings pulled by a radical left for a socialist tax and spend agenda and if he stops dancing enough, they will quickly replace him somehow, with their darling, Harris.
Surely, he will try and take credit if warp speed vaccine works, if not, it’s Trump’s fault. He thinks he got a mandate because about half the voters opted for him (must be many “I voted” stickers on tombstones). The other half voting proved an old adage that you can fool some people, some time, but not all the people, all the time.
Ernest Swanson
Port Charlotte
If you care, wear a face mask
To the Editor:
I wanted to write a letter to you expressing my concerns regarding wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a health care employee, I have witnessed many situations where people are still in denial that face masks help prevent the virus spread.
I have seen many patients suffer from this disease and unfortunately pass due to someone that was not following the safety guidelines. I have seen many people not wear face coverings or wear them in various styles: dangling from one ear, pulled down below the nose, or resting below the chin. These common mistakes decrease the effectiveness of masking and increase the wearer’s risk of catching and spreading the disease.
Many people who have COVID-19 don’t show symptoms but can still spread the virus through droplets that escape from the mouth when speaking, sneezing, and coughing. Scientists have proven that masking lowers COVID-19 cases, even in the long term.
It is crucial to protect not only yourself but everyone else around you. Wearing a mask is imperative to stop the spread of COVID-19. With the reasonable and prudent actions of 6-foot social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and exercising good hand hygiene, we can keep each other safe. We all have the responsibility and a role to play in controlling this disease.
Jannyre Diaz
Port Charlotte
