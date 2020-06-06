A heinous act causes so much damage
To the Editor:
One heinous act in June of 1914 by Gavrilo Princip, who shot Archduke Ferdinand, began World War I in which more than 80 million people died, and Europe was plunged into turmoil.
On May 25, 2020, police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in Minneapolis and plunged this nation into chaos.
Strong empathetic, competent leadership was needed to salve the country’s pain and seek justice. We got none of this from Donald Trump. He seized on that moment of national pain to attempt to revive his political campaign.
Hiding behind his tweets and unwilling or unable to provide positive leadership, Donald Trump sought the easy way. Demonize the overwhelming number of legitimate protesters and conflate the violence and looting by a few criminals with the legal use of our Constitutional right to peaceful protest.
He seeks a military attack, not a responsible program of solving the racial injustice in this nation. That’s too hard for him. It’s easier to throw gas on the flames.
His lack of competency, empathy, and any sense of fairness or concern for justice is appalling.
Him holding the Bible like a stage prop is all the world needs to know about this man. Is his propensity for military action an emotional cry to atone for his bone spur draft deferment?
You can send him back to his golden escalator in November. Or, better still, a more confined place to write his distorted memoir.
Bring it in November.
Richard Coburn
Venice
Two walks of shame in one American week
To the Editor:
There were two “walks of shame” this week.
The first by the Poser-in-Chief along the tear gas cleared path to St. John’s Episcopal Church to stand like a soulless mannequin and hold an upside-down Bible. He would have spent his time better if he stayed home and read it.
The second walk was more like a scurry, as GOP senators hurried by reporter Kasie Hunt in the Capitol building.
She politely asked them about walk No. 1. Apparently, they don’t have TV’s, cellphones, staff, or concern, because they each mumbled they didn’t know anything about it.
At least they were wearing masks. Was that for COVID protection? Or, perhaps, to hide their shame?
Margaret A. Guido
Venice
America is no longer leader of the free world
To the Editor:
In case you haven’t noticed, America is no longer the leader of the free world. We are an embarrassment in the free world.
His hat should more appropriately read Make American Hate Again and he has undoubtedly achieved that. As a nation we are spiraling down at a rate that we would not have thought possible four short years ago. I wish I had something profound to say that would some how wake up the sleeping giant that is the real character of America, but I do not.
Part of me says that we are irreversibly doomed but my eternal optimism keeps reminding me that all is not lost if we but stand up and be counted against this political pandemic that over time is more lethal than COVID-19. Let us not ignore the evident threat of this virus.
The 100,000–plus deaths attributable to coronavirus, as devastating as it is, may truly pale in comparison to the tragic decline we will undoubtedly suffer as we spiral down to unprecedented lows. Unfortunately, we are trapped in the present.
Frank Carroll
Englewood
Racism pervasive, not ubiquitous in American culture
To the Editor:
Racism is pervasive but not ubiquitous in our American culture. Couple this with a varying degrees of hypocrisy, it is unlikely that a cure or even a modicum of improvement is likely in our society.
A method to monitor unacceptable racist behavior by members of our police forces must be established. There should be a federal standard of police practices that could be monitored. It should be monitored by a national hotline that could be called by anyone being subject to racist behavior. This hotline should be funded and supported by federal employees with the resources to follow up complaints to the hotline.
It would not be realistic to respond to each and every call. However, the specifics of each case should be recorded and the data should indicate when a phone call to the mayor or chief of police regarding the number of complaints is warranted. The complainant must identify themselves but their identity must be protected from retribution.
Without some system of 24/7 monitoring and tracking, there will be no impetus to change the behavior of those who allow their bigotry to direct their behavior. Quarterly reports should be issued to the public as a form of transparency. The numbers would serve as a report card and a beacon of hope for continuous improvement. — Ronald Esser, Englewood
Why the toilet paper shortage during COVID-19?
To the Editor:
Can anyone please enlighten me as to why there is a shortage of toilet paper during the COVID-19 crisis? I for one have not increased my going to the bathroom during my quarantine. — Steve Juracka,
Congrats on fundraising for Orange Hammock Ranch
To the Editor:
Congratulations to the Osprey-based Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast for their successful fundraising efforts in purchasing the Orange Hammock Ranch in North Port. This important piece of land will provide a rich environment for our flora and wildlife which are being rapidly displaced by builders who clear cut building lots.
I hope that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, who will be in charge of managing this property, will take the opportunity to use this large piece of property to take a more proactive approach to relocating the gopher tortoises who are losing their habitat at an alarming pace. The city of North Port needs to step up and put an immediate stop to the displacing, covering and suffocating of gopher tortoises that is happening and start being a more responsible steward of our wildlife by requiring all requests for lot clearing permits to be accompanied by an environmental inspection to actively search out any burrows and have them responsibly relocated.
In Florida, the gopher tortoise is listed as threatened. Both the tortoise and its burrow are protected under state law. Gopher tortoises must be relocated before any land clearing or development takes place, and property owners must obtain permits from the FWC before capturing and relocating tortoises. I do not see this happening in North Port and inquiries for information on relocation to both the city and FWC have shown that there is not much cooperation between the two. — Millie Hubbard, North PortEnglewood
