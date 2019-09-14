Now’s the time to take back Venice
Lots of chatter in Venice about how our small town is morphing into something different than the small town charm and quality of life that Venice was always known for.
Cow pastures have disappeared, bird populations have been reduced, roadways have become a congested mess and rooftops are going up everywhere.
This mayor and City Council seem to have declared war on the John Nolen vision, fiscal responsibility and responsible development.
So what can we do about the takeover of our city by elected officials and big developers? We have a very important election taking place Nov. 5. And yes we finally do have people running for office who care about the Venice that is disappearing with each passing Planning Commission and City Council meeting.
Be sure to get the word out to all Venice voters to vote against the status quo and for three individuals who want to take our city back.
Talk is cheap, but now is the time to turn that talk into action by working and voting for Ronald Feinsod for mayor, Debbie Sanacore for City Council Seat 5 and Tim Brady for City Council Seat 6.
These individuals are committed to working to ensure fiscal responsibility, responsible development and a healthy environment that benefits everything.
Mike Wojnowski
Venice
‘Recreational’ marijuana help lead to opioid crises
You published an Op-Ed by Joe Henderson of FloridaPolitics.com excoriating the Republicans for potentially obfuscating the peoples intent on legalizing recreational use of marijuana.
I noted other stories over the past few weeks about the terrible opioid and heroin crises our country’s in and wonder how many started down their dead end road with “recreational” marijuana.
Do they thank the person who introduced them to the drug?
Jim Tollerton
Sarasota
Garry Mason helped with vehicle that went bad
I wanted to share my recent car-buying experience.
I bought a well-taken care of 2004 Nissan Pathfinder and not long after the purchase began to experience issues with the transmission.
I returned to the place of purchase, Mason Enterprises & Garry promptly had it repaired as well as providing me with a loaner vehicle.
About three months later, the transmission gave out completely and I had to have it towed to the dealer.
Again, he gave me a vehicle to use and when he returned it to me this time told me he had replaced the entire transmission at no cost to me.
Three months into a purchased as is contract, he stood behind what he sold me. He didn’t have to do that, but he did.
I recommend anyone needing a vehicle and a fair deal, stop and see Garry Mason in Venice on Grove Street.
Dwayne Weismann
Nokomis
