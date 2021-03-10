President Trump had great achievements
To the Editor:
As one of “you people,” I’ll respond to the letter questioning the GOP.
His list is insufficient, and his “facts” are merely misguided opinions probably to convince himself. First, “trickle-down” doesn’t work, but Trump lowered capital gains tax rates to enhance private investment activity to boost the economy. We were rewarded bonuses of increased wages and record low unemployment.
Second, deficits are not good, but they improved America’s defense posture that safeguards his freedom. Third, states’ rights are basic U.S./democratic constitutional legacies. Democrats want every vote to be counted but deny investigation whether every vote counted was legal. Fourth, no policeman was murdered at the Capitol, but an innocent woman was killed by one. Basic “law-and-order” demands we get all the facts leading to the incursion, so where’s the independent investigation? Fifth, I believe Reagan that the federal government is the problem when it mettle in states’ affairs.
Trump achieved more. He reformed/improved U.S.-trade policy. He reduced U.S. military exposure overseas after eliminating terrorist threats. He stabilized the Syrian standoff. He brought the Middle East closer to peace. If others didn’t do/pay their fair share, he left. He kept China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea at bay. Trump kept all his campaign promises sans repealing the ACA by only one Trump-hater vote. I judge a president by what he does more than by what he says. And I challenge anyone to identify any president who has matched his record. Finally, without the COVID vaccine, how many would have died?
Timothy C. Tiches
Venice
Congrats, Gondolier, and thanks, Mayor Schmidt
To the Editor:
Congrats to the Gondolier leaders and staff for a splendid 75th Anniversary supplement and thanks to the many business and organization advertisers for making it possible.
I would like to add one bit of additional information your readers may find interesting. One of the former mayors you listed, Kathy Schmidt Simpson, was instrumental in helping pass legislation that allowed outdoor dining in downtown Venice.
My wife Heide and I started Venice Wine & Coffee Company in late 1992 at 121 W. Venice Ave. and placed some tables and chairs outside, only to be warned by city officials that it was against the law.
We joined a few other downtown business owners in a meeting with Mayor Schmidt to change the law, which had been passed to prevent a hot dog cart vendor from selling food on a downtown street corner — which was to the chagrin of some restaurant operations.
Mayor Schmidt had recently traveled to Europe and enjoyed the many outdoor food and beverage establishments and agreed with us that Venice, with its wonderful weather should also be a haven for outdoor dining and drinking.
The dozens of such businesses now serving customers in outdoor settings in downtown Venice owe a great deal of gratitude to Mayor Schmidt for promoting and passing the change allowing such activities.
It makes downtown Venice a much more vibrant place and not an area that in the early ’90s closed at 5 p.m.
Ken Drum
Venice
Redistricting needs to be transparent
To the Editor:
In 2012, the Florida redistricting process was anything but transparent. Politicians in Tallahassee collaborated with partisan political operatives to introduce district maps that overtly favored Republicans though publicly claiming they were including input from Floridians.
Years later, these unconstitutional maps were overturned in court, but not without damaging our political system and the reputation of those elected officials that held a sham public process.
To improve our politics — and our state — we need to make sure the next redistricting process lives up to the promise of the Fair Districts Amendments that were overwhelmingly passed by 63% of the people.
Floridians of all political backgrounds believe that we should put an end to gerrymandering. We need fair maps that give voters the opportunity to choose their representatives.
The time to create a transparent process is now. The delay of census data cannot be used as an excuse to postpone the redistricting process or to exclude public input. Currently it is unclear if citizens will be able to have input throughout the map-drawing process.
It’s time for the state legislature to begin the redistricting process, first by assigning its redistricting committees and providing transparency into its public input plans, so that Floridians will be able to begin to have their trust restored in the process again.
Annie McCann
Venice
Don’t criticize great effort of governor
To the Editor:
The mission: vaccinate as many Floridians as possible as fast as possible.
The hurdles: Never done before. Millions of Floridians moving about, some staying home. Different means of communicating with the public — many with internet access, others without. Media uncoordinated in disseminating vaccine information. Unanticipated costs. Unanticipated staffing access. Far too few vaccine doses with no delivery schedule.
The plan: mobilize as many different vaccination methods and organizations as fast as possible. Find and mobilize vaccination teams and sites with refrigeration. Create new methods of connecting with the public. Create ways of bringing the public into and through vaccination sites. Create a supply chain to get vaccines to the vaccination sites. Create means of evaluating how the vaccination sites are performing. Recruit the private sector to perform vaccinations.
The implementation: Try as many methods of vaccinating as possible as quickly as possible. See what works — do more of that. See what doesn’t work — stop doing that. Find as many established groups as possible and serve them fast – risk favoritism to do it. Think war – plans work until the first shot is fired/given.
Gov. DeSantis is doing a great job. He’s done all this in two months. He should be praised. Stop throwing stones. If you’ve got an idea, send it to the governor.
Alex Bugaeff
Englewood
Dogs at Maxine Barritt Park a bad decision
To the Editor:
To whom made this decision -
I could not believe when I read that (the Venice City Council) all allowed dogs with leashes onto Maxine Barritt Park.
The park is a beautiful walking park that we have used for years. I see many people recuperating from surgery or trying to regain their balance at this park. I also see many elderly with walkers or wheelchairs enjoying the fresh air and ability to get out. It’s bad enough that the legacy trail people come on it to ride their bikes and disrupt everyone.
This is the only place in Venice that is quiet without disruption for people who want to walk. The dog park is right next door, so why do we have to open this up to dogs as well.
You have now destroyed our walking time, which we have done three times a week since it opened. I wish you could rethink this and help some of the people who love to walk and enjoy their day.
Joanne McPartlin
Venice
Firefighters won’t get the vaccine?
To the Editor:
Knock me over with a fether, an bole me over with a kiss on the forehead if thet don’ beat all! Most o’ ayer localized farfighters ain’t agittin’ thar shots?!
Those thets in charge o’ protectin’ us-ns a-waiten t’git poked t’save ayer lives cud be in a wreck, er have a heart attack, er need t’be dragged from a far, but cain’t feel safe callin’ thems thet ayer counties an towns pick fer ayer first respondins?
Wahl iffen ah ain’t done died already an gone t’hell! Even them fancy canine officers hasta git thar shots! Whut’s goin’ on hyar?!
Now ahm a-wantin’ t-know how many ether “men an women in blue” we’s supposed t-be a-backin’ ain’t got ayer backs when it cums t’the covid.
Ahm a-lookin’ at 73, an’ ahm durn tired a-keepin’ to the house fer a year, an wearin’ ma mask, an not a-seein’ mah grandkids, whilst still a-needin’ thet shot accordin’ to ma doc, an’ common sense!
Who’s protectin’ who roun’ here!
Ye awtin’ t’be ashamed!
Anna M. Lambert
North Port
Big tech isn’t touching your freedom
Editor:
I have read and heard people say their 1st Amendment Right of freedom of speech has been taken away by Facebook, Twitter, etc. I am writing to explain what the 1st Amendment Right of freedom of speech really means.
The 1st Amendment says: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Notice the first part of the sentence: Congress shall make no law...not Facebook, not Twitter, but Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech.
So did the U. S. Government fine, censor or imprison you for something you wrote or said? If the answer is yes; your 1st amendment rights may have been violated. If the answer is no, but Facebook or Twitter banned me; your 1st Amendment rights were not violated. Suck it up, tell the truth and be nicer on social media. BTW, you can try to sue them, but you did agree to the fine print when you signed up.
Lee Hall
Englewood
Technology has its perils
To the Editor:
Source notes that I have viewed suggest artificial intelligence and related technologies can be both great and also dangerous. A foreign policy source suggests that by 2030, entire industries are likely to be replaced by software code. Many experts now realize their jobs will be replaced.
Governments around the world realize the perils, as well. Institutions are studying the possibilities and also surmise some grave issues. I get contacted daily by digital currency operatives about their digital currencies on LinkedIn and even Facebook, and I see growing problems. I am not a fan.
I see and agree with others that these currencies will indeed destabilize global finance, and borrowing, as noted from the Foreign Policy Association — robotics will likely accelerate the relocation of manufacturing, and jobs will lessen.
I have been interested in manufacturing and loss since Daniel Bell wrote about job loss in the 1970s. There is much haphazard approaches of coming technology efforts, which includes the United States and China. There lie dangers and great opportunities. How will it end?
Bill Weightman
North Port
Thanks for providing great care
To the Editor:
I would like to recognize the staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living facility for the high level of care they gave my father during the last year-and-a-half of his life.
I found the entire team to be loving, attentive, responsive and hard-working as they graciously provided for the needs of my nearly 100-year-old father and his wife.
They went above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly environment. I won’t forget you, North Port Pines. Thank you.
Carolyn McCloud
Venice
Purple Day is March 26
To the Editor:
March 26, 2021 is Purple Day.
Originating in Canada, Purple Day was invented by the incredible Cassidy Megan, a young girl who created the initiative in 2008 after getting motivated by the struggles she had with epilepsy. It’s a simple affair: you’re encouraged to wear purple and raise awareness for the cause.
Originally, the initiative started out on a small level; Cassidy’s idea was picked up, and then supported, by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia in 2008. Since then, it has taken on a whole new level, and is celebrated internationally.
Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime.
In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
For 53 years, we at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
We provide uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services.
Please join us in wearing purple March 26 to support those in our community who live with this disorder and to show them they are not alone.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org to learn more.
Barbara Coleman
Sarasota
Coleman is community outreach coordinator for Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida
Let dogs in Walton Ranch
To the Editor:
Sarasota County Department of Parks oversees Walton Ranch which is over 3,500 acres of woodlands located in North Port.
People ride horses, bikes, hide and enjoy the splendor of this tract of paradise. Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed because of narrow mindedness.
I am 80 and would like to walk my dog who is on a leash and well behaved. Recently, the man in charge of overseeing Walton Ranch explained that some dog owners let their dogs run loose and that wildlife, cows with calves could be endangered as well as folks on horseback. This well-intentioned person stated that there are insufficient law enforcement officers to cover the area.
I am a responsible senior with a great dog who lives on the doorstep of Walton Ranch and enjoy the serene setting with my buddy that my taxes pay for. I find it difficult to accept this faulty logic that my privileges’ have to suffer because of other dog owners with room temperature IQ’s. This is not a dog issue but a people issue. For me, walking my dog is recreation and a social outlet same as providing golf courses for people who pursue golf or any other recreation like pickle ball for exercise.
Preventing responsible owners with well-behaved dogs on a leash from walking a trial in Walton Ranch is not the correct solution.
What happened to common sense?
Kevin Finnerty
North Port
