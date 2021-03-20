Letters to the Editor
It’s COVID-19, not China virus
To the Editor:
On a day when news organizations and agencies reported on the significant rise in violence against Americans of Asian descent and Asian Americans, Venice Gondolier published a letter to the editor from a reader who complained about isolating at home because of the China Virus.
These and other derogatory and damaging terms popularized by the last president encourage violence.
Each day I send my Asian American son to his college classes concerned about whether he might be bullied or worse.
I ask the editor of the op-ed page to please exercise editorial license. The correct term is COVID-19.
Robert Johnson
Venice
Who is Steube protecting?
To the Editor:
On Jan. 6, a coup on the United States government was attempted.
Greg Steube was one of the representatives protected in Congress by the Capitol police on that day. Yet he has declined to honor the Capitol police who bore that burden, some of whom were injured or killed.
Why? Is he protecting the white supremacists? Was he in favor of the coup? What is his rationale?
He has aligned himself with such stalwarts as Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs, and Louis Gohmertz. Why?
What does his action say about his representation of his constituents?
This is more than a simple partisan political matter.
Yvonne Noel
Nokomis
Steube votes against lauding officers
To the Editor:
On Wednesday, March 17, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube voted to deny Congressional Gold Metals to the Capitol police officers that were killed and assaulted during the Jan. 6 insurrection riots.
I trust his constituents and others that stand up for law enforcement remember his vote against those protecting Congress and question why he would act as if supporting the law breakers.
N.L. Holt
Venice
Don’t raise the roofs
To the Editor:
Like most of your readers, we love the small-town vibe of Venice. The unhurried conversations, aesthetically pleasing downtown, free parking, and sunny parks were a large part of why we moved here.
Venice provides a real sense of belonging, where we greet shop owners by name, stroll to good restaurants, chat with fellow walkers, and even greet their dogs by name. Our Venice is a very good place to call home.
So, what is this movement afoot to raise the height of our downtown buildings from 35 feet to 39 feet? On the surface, this doesn’t sound that bad; 4 feet, nothing to worry about, right? Wrong. If this gains traction, the look and feel of Venice would change forever.
No mistake: This is a very big deal.
Buildings, now allowed to be two stories, would be allowed to be three stories. A third-floor option would, without a doubt, encourage one-story building owners to tear down and rebuild bigger.
We would see years of construction disruption and a complete loss of our small-town feel. Top floors would surely be used as offices or residential: additional parking woes. Those supporting this also want an additional 10 feet in height — for “appendages.”
City Council Members, we do not want our downtown to end up a Disney version of Historic Venice. We have a goldmine here: People come for the charm and uniqueness. Please keep the existing height requirement. Keep our irreplaceable charming small-town vibe.
Maureen Graybill
Venice
Reasons for gas prices
To the Editor:
I read the article by Nancy J. Semon this morning about the gas prices inching up.
In addition to the Russians and the Saudis in OPEC+ agreeing to hold the line on production, increased mobility as the U.S. population comes out of their COVID hibernation and increases auto and air transportation usage and the Texas and Louisiana refineries being down from power outages, there are a couple of other reasons the price of gas is going up.
Every year refineries go into what is called a “shutdown” or a “turnaround.” This is when the refinery performs maintenance, modifications to increase productivity, and make adjustments for compliances to the latest EPA laws.
Refineries pick the February — April time frame to do this because fuel usage is usually at a low.
To prepare for shutdowns, storage tanks are filled so that there will be no decrease in availability of product to the populace. In addition to refinery upgrades and maintenance items, this is when refineries switch over to summer blend gasoline which just happens to also be more expensive.
You can’t blame Joe Biden for gas increases. Yet. In January, not long after taking office, the Biden administration cancelled all bidding on offshore blocks for exploration and drilling. Just recently Biden cancelled bidding on all federal lands for exploration and drilling. Long term, you will be able to blame Biden but not yet.
If the day comes for $6 a gallon gasoline and the public begins to scream, just remember, it will take three to five years to engineer, design, fabricate and install the capabilities to satisfy this need and maybe drive the price down. There will be no instant gratification.
How do I know this? I worked in oil and gas for over 30 years.
Bruce Cameron
Venice
Technology has its perils
To the Editor:
Source notes that I have viewed suggest artificial intelligence and related technologies can be both great and also dangerous. A foreign policy source suggests that by 2030, entire industries are likely to be replaced by software code. Many experts now realize their jobs will be replaced.
Governments around the world realize the perils, as well. Institutions are studying the possibilities and also surmise some grave issues. I get contacted daily by digital currency operatives about their digital currencies on LinkedIn and even Facebook, and I see growing problems. I am not a fan.
I see and agree with others that these currencies will indeed destabilize global finance, and borrowing, as noted from the Foreign Policy Association — robotics will likely accelerate the relocation of manufacturing, and jobs will lessen.
I have been interested in manufacturing and loss since Daniel Bell wrote about job loss in the 1970s. There is much haphazard approaches of coming technology efforts, which includes the United States and China. There lie dangers and great opportunities. How will it end?
Bill Weightman
North Port
Thanks for providing great care
To the Editor:
I would like to recognize the staff at North Port Pines Assisted Living facility for the high level of care they gave my father during the last year-and-a-half of his life.
I found the entire team to be loving, attentive, responsive and hard-working as they graciously provided for the needs of my nearly 100-year-old father and his wife.
They went above and beyond to provide a safe and friendly environment. I won’t forget you, North Port Pines. Thank you.
Carolyn McCloud
Venice
Purple Day is March 26
To the Editor:
March 26, 2021 is Purple Day.
Originating in Canada, Purple Day was invented by the incredible Cassidy Megan, a young girl who created the initiative in 2008 after getting motivated by the struggles she had with epilepsy. It’s a simple affair: you’re encouraged to wear purple and raise awareness for the cause.
Originally, the initiative started out on a small level; Cassidy’s idea was picked up, and then supported, by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia in 2008. Since then, it has taken on a whole new level, and is celebrated internationally.
Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime.
In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
For 53 years, we at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
We provide uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services.
Please join us in wearing purple March 26 to support those in our community who live with this disorder and to show them they are not alone.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org to learn more.
Barbara Coleman
Sarasota
Coleman is community outreach coordinator for Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida
Let dogs in Walton Ranch
To the Editor:
Sarasota County Department of Parks oversees Walton Ranch which is over 3,500 acres of woodlands located in North Port.
People ride horses, bikes, hide and enjoy the splendor of this tract of paradise. Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed because of narrow mindedness.
I am 80 and would like to walk my dog who is on a leash and well behaved. Recently, the man in charge of overseeing Walton Ranch explained that some dog owners let their dogs run loose and that wildlife, cows with calves could be endangered as well as folks on horseback. This well-intentioned person stated that there are insufficient law enforcement officers to cover the area.
I am a responsible senior with a great dog who lives on the doorstep of Walton Ranch and enjoy the serene setting with my buddy that my taxes pay for. I find it difficult to accept this faulty logic that my privileges’ have to suffer because of other dog owners with room temperature IQ’s. This is not a dog issue but a people issue. For me, walking my dog is recreation and a social outlet same as providing golf courses for people who pursue golf or any other recreation like pickle ball for exercise.
Preventing responsible owners with well-behaved dogs on a leash from walking a trial in Walton Ranch is not the correct solution.
What happened to common sense?
Kevin Finnerty
North Port
Capitol police have enough budget
To the Editor:
On Feb. 15, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for Congress to create an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the January attack on the Capitol As part of her remarks, Mrs. Pelosi also called for the security of lawmakers and the Capitol.
I’m not so sure I understand where she is coming from with respect to “funding for the security of lawmakers and the Capitol.” The United State Capitol Police (USCP) was founded in 1828 and is responsible for protecting Congress and the public and maintaining order while protecting the U.S. Capitol — the seat of our nation’s government. The department employees 2,300 officers and civilion employees. Its mission is to defend two square miles and the people who sit in two large rooms.
The annual budget for the USCP is an estimated $516 million in 2021. The department budget for 2000 was $115 million. Thus represents an annualized average growth rate of 7.4 % (compared to the 2.1 % average annual inflation over the same period).
The current budget is more than the budgets for the Detroit ($330 million) or Atlanta ($218 million) police departments. Reportedly the USCP has the most modern equipment (including weapons) that money can buy.
So, exactly what is Mrs. Pelosi talking about. This is why 50% of Americans remain skeptical about our silly politicians in Washington, D.C. and big government.
Stewart Ross
Punta Gorda
D.C. should become a state
To the Editor:
The 712,000 people who call Washington, D.C. home are just like any other Americans. From teachers and nurses to firefighters and custodians, Washingtonians raise families, pay taxes, and fight in America’s wars. Yet, they’re deprived of full representation in Congress and are subject to the politically-motivated whims of lawmakers like Ted Cruz because of the capital’s status as a district.
But we can change that by making the District of Columbia a state.
With statehood, D.C. would be able to respond to the will of its people and enact policies that reflect the wants and needs of its residents. As a state, D.C. would finally have equal voting representation in Congress, and control over their own laws and budgets. This way, conservative lawmakers can’t force their archaic positions on abortion access, gun reform, or health care onto residents who didn’t elect them.
No matter where you live, all Americans have the right to full representation and having their voices heard. Statehood for Washington, D.C. is about treating all American citizens fairly and as equals — and that’s why I’m urging my senators to support D.C. statehood.
Annie McCann
Wellen Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.