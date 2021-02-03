Snowbirds: Go home for vaccine
To the Editor:
This is in response to the Port Charlotte snowbirds complaining about the vaccine rules. You were told not to travel. You were told to stay home for safety.
And yet here you are for 3 1/2 months. The vaccines are distributed by a states population. This figure is based on full time residents of a state. So your state has your vaccine.
We have more issues with our governor and his failures. Our COVID numbers are rising. Why? Because the snowbirds refuse to follow the rules.
So kudos to our governor for thinking of us full time residents first. The one thing he has done right.
Nancy Groth
Nokomis
Snowbirds shouldn’t criticize governor
To the Editor:
After reading many letters from “snowbirds” that think Florida residents who live here year round and pay our taxes to this state are suggesting that they go back to their states to receive the vaccines, at the horror of putting themselves at risk of exposure through excess travel. What about the exposure that you created by coming here from all different states with high amounts of COVID-19 rates?
Did anyone even consider staying a little longer at your home state and receiving the vaccine before coming here? No, you wouldn’t want to be inconvenienced by a little cold weather. And to those who come here and want to continually criticize our Gov. DeSantis, you have no idea if the vaccine rollout is any better in your state except for hearsay. It could be far worse.
Also people should show a little appreciation for the fact that we are not locked down. You have the freedom to eat out and walk the beach and do pretty much whatever you want versus the draconian lockdowns. Because of our governor we have businesses continuing to employ, not destroy people’s lives.
Stay home if you think your governor is doing a better job or keep your comments to yourself. Thank you.
Vicki Burris
Venice
Permanent residents should be first in line
To the Editor:
About the snowbirds, or any other visitors, coming to Florida and getting vaccines. Why didn’t they wait to get them at home before coming here? Why should residents (our home state) have to bow behind visitors and have our already limited supply used by them? I would be too embarrassed to pull this.
Judie Barth
North Port
Patriot Party a bad idea
To the Editor:
Patriot Party, has a nice sound to it, but make no mistake, their ideology is one of white supremacy.
The patriots were a group who opposed a monarchy and foreign interference in our new world. This is not that group.
These, oppose the 25 amendments to the original U.S. Constitution made into law as our Democratic Republic became more diverse and inclusive. These “originalists” want to go back to the 1776 ideas that only white man can dominate.
Those who join this party will be the seditionists of tomorrow, legislators will be the future autocrats and corporate donors will be racist supporters.
We the people, have just lived through four years of corruption, hypocrisy and lies and are not as gullible into believing that the Republican Party ever cared about the welfare of its people, but strove to enrich themselves on corporate lobbyists funding.
Republicans so-called fiscal responsibility (tax breaks for the super wealthy) has driven our deficit from $584M to $3.3T, our debt from $19.9T to $27.7T. The rich got richer and the poor got poorer.
Remember when the Proud Boys were just our friendly neighbors? We must be ever diligent and hold these people accountable for their words and deeds, or once again, will be struggling to maintain our democracy from violent insurrectionists.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
‘Patriot Party’ should just be the new Whigs
To the Editor:
From The Gondolier, “Port Charlotte resident and ex-Marine Jim Davis has filed with the Federal Election Commission to start the MAGA Patriot Party National Committee for former president Donald J. Trump.”
Mr. Davis, you missed the opportunity of a lifetime. Sure your name is good, but I think Trump would be wise to choose a party from the recent past in American history, one that in fact has already sheared from the Republican party once before.
Trump’s new party should be an old one, The Whigs. A name as ridiculous as Donald Trump is.
Brian Duenow
Englewood
About the Keystone Pipeline
To the Editor:
Regarding fracking and the KXL, I lived by both in South Dakota and Pennsylvania.
The KXL starts in Alberta, Canada ending in Texas. It crosses more than 75 Indian tribes. It crosses through semi-arid regions of Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska threatening already scarce water supplies and the Ogallala Aquifer critical to ranches and communities.
Have you seen a “man-camp?” That’s where men live who build the pipeline. They live in tiny quarters and come from afar – they’re not local. Drugs, alcohol and prostitution are rampant, many are criminals or felons. Destruction of land, water and danger to women and young children in communities is high. Rape and women disappearing is frequent.
Jobs to build the KXL would be 2,000-4,000 temporary jobs lasting two years. Only 35 are needed thereafter. The pipe is already stacked in Canada, is sub-standard steel from India. The corrosive acidic blend of tar-sands sludge must be run at 130-158 degrees — 1440 psi. Pipe breakage is imminent, especially with sub-standard steel. Would you or your family want to live near this?
My 15-acre dream home in rural Pennsylvania was ruined by fracking. They fracked on three sides of my property ruining my well and source of water to my large pond. Land values plummeted. Businesses left the area and so did I — with a broken heart.
After studying intensely for 11 years, one learns fracking makes a few people rich and leaves a cloud of destruction and ill health in its path. It is easy to live in beautiful Florida and have opinions.
I urge you to do due diligence rather than listening to pundits.
Rebecca R. Leas
Venice
Big difference between BLM and Capitol protests
To the Editor:
“Whataboutism” refers to the practice of responding to an accusation or difficult question by making a counter accusation or raising a different issue. Following the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol, white nationalist groups such as Proud Boys and Oathkeepers employed “whataboutism” to deflect responsibility for the attack by making comparisons to Black Lives Matter (BLM) marches. Such comparisons are not accurate. The vast majority of BLM protests, though enthusiastic, have been peaceful.
Last June, here in Charlotte County, two BLM marches were held peacefully in Punta Gorda following the death of George Floyd. The well-attended marches included representatives from the NAACP, local pastors, as well as Punta Gorda Police Chief Davis and Charlotte County Sheriff Prummell.
These peaceful marches were followed by community meetings to identify actions to ensure Charlotte County residents experience social and racial justice. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office as well as the Punta Gorda Police listened and are taking actions on the recommendations. Both departments, for example, are moving forward with body-worn camera systems for officers. Dialogue between the police and the community continue; addressing crime, drug abuse, homelessness, mental illness, human trafficking, immigration, and the devastating economic and health impacts of this raging pandemic.
Through collaboration of this type, Charlotte County residents can be assured that peaceful efforts to address racial bias in policing and appropriate use of force will continue in 2021. Can the same be said for the white nationalists who planned and executed the Jan. 6 attack?
Francis Dance
Englewood
Clean water is essential
To the Editor:
Your article about Jack and Diane Boyer and Environmental Utilities is essential for clean water going into the future. As a commercial fisherman and captain, I am an advocate for clean water.
Cape Haze, Knight Island and Palm Island are critical barrier islands on the West Coast of Florida. After the eco-disaster of 2018, the bay was lifeless for three months. Millions of sea life from tarpon to sea turtles died from red tide. I witnessed green tide. Some of the 2018 problems were old septic tanks and sewer lines.
I am looking forward toward this great project breaking ground. Anyone who lives on the water, enjoys boating and fishing in clean water should also be excited about this project. We are blessed to live in paradise and I think it’s our duty to leave our children with healthy bays and clean water.
Austin Ruth
Englewood
Leave President Trump alone
To the Editor:
I have to ask...what are the Democrats so afraid of? Why are they terrified of Trump? Half of the U.S. voted for him and think he was a wonderful president. Nobody has had to endure as much bullying as he has.
If these nut cases now in office are really insistent on using even more taxpayer dollars and congressional time bringing a great president to trial after he has already left office, then they should be tried for inciting a riot. That is exactly what they are doing. That is not what we hired them to do. They need to do their job or get out of office.
They have tried everything in their power to shut down conservatives (half of America). All they’re doing is angering half the country. Leave the man alone. He did not incite that riot. A few hundred crazies did. Thousands attended and peacefully protested what really was a fraudulent election.
These nut cases will soon realize what they have done when their First Amendment right is gone. Reagan once said. “When Fascism comes to this country, it will come in the form of liberalism.” We’re there folks. Wake up and stop the Silicon Valley children from stealing our rights. Only a fool is blind to this.
Gay Peek
Port Charlotte
Time to convict Trump
To the Editor:
So tell me, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, if your child or grandchild was molested by a teacher in school, and that teacher was fired or resigned, wouldn’t you want that teacher prosecuted? Convict Trump!
Sam Desiderio
Englewood
Use courage to convict Trump
To the Editor:
Those of us who genuinely love our hard fought for and defended democracy rise each day, especially since Jan. 6, are brought close to tears.
Tears for those who did their “full duty” to defend this republic and what it represents.
Those with courage to do their sworn duty and rose above the lies, hate, denial, fear, and yes, even treason.
Many of our current senators appear to be without this sort of courage and to what end. What do they hope to gain? Is it power, personal goals, or values not a part of this democracy? An end to our democracy?
A Civil War veteran wrote in remembrance of his fallen brothers, “…but those who with human hate of bloodshed, turned it may be with pale faces but stout hearts to the enemy, and fixed their unyielding feet firmly in the earth as the badger’s claws, and made a badger’s bitter fight, simply because it was the hard road to their duty.”
This was and remains duty to this republic, the Constitution, and all its people.
As a veteran and American I ask you Mr. Senator to look out the windows of our recently violated Capitol at the barricades and security personnel and ask “why”. Find your courage, honor your oath, and do your full duty.
Quote: Full Duty, Vermonters in the Civil War, Howard Coffin.
John M Frost
Englewood
Biden dismantling America
To the Editor:
The dismantling has begun of our republic by President Joe Biden. By his pen he is crushing millions of good American jobs and their spirits.
His executive orders (over 40) has started to unravel our individual and state constitutional rights.
He’s not acting as a elected president but as a king who will do as he pleases.
His action stopping construction of the Border Wall and pipeline was done without asking the governors of the states involved.
That’s not only wrong but it’s shameful!
The Border Wall and pipeline are similar in what jobs were affected. I’ll try to break it down.
• Federal, state, city studies and permitting.
• Architect’s designs
• Bidding for contractors and sub-contractors.
• Manufacturing of material.
• Engineer’s land surveying
• Site utilities marking
• Set up field offices and material storage sites.
Then work begins.
• Site prepping with heavy equipment and operators.
• Construct roads for future Homeland Security operations.
• Excavate for concrete footers and supports.
• State and cty inspections
• Place concrete footers with metal re-bar and support brackets.
• Transport needed equipment and material.
• Erect steel support columns, wall panels or oil pipeline.
It’s not just the equipment operators, welders, carpenters, painters, truck drivers, labors, etc. whose jobs were lost.
It affects the entire community!
Whats next? Removing 2nd Amendment rights? Freedom of speech, to gather peacefully, to worship and unduly taxation?
Thomas Huss
Arcadia
Will South County get vaccine soon?
To the Editor:
My husband and I have been trying to get vaccinated for the coronavirus but it seems the only place in Sarasota is right in Sarasota or a little bit south of there. Do the commissioners of North Port plan on trying to get sites here for 65 and older?
Both of us are older and have many pre-existing conditions but we would like to go locally to have this done. Why isn’t DeSantis thinking about us here in North Port? Doesn’t he realize that there is more population here in North Port now than there is in Sarasota?
We would really like help on this. If you can tell us who to contact that would be great. I have called numerous places and inquired online but zelch so far for those of us that want help on this. It is not right that with as many seniors as we have in North Port that there is nowhere to go for us to get this vaccine.
Pamela Johnson
North Port
Englewood roads need improvements
To the Editor:
Judging by the artist’s sketch the “improvements” on Dearborn include damaging the intersections. Roads are for smooth traveling. We should have learned our lesson when someone made money putting in fake brick crosswalks that were detrimental to Dearborn. Now there is another scheme for someone to make money.
Not just Dearborn fell victim to “improvement” at intersections. Driving towards Nokomis on U.S. 41 cars encounter an “artsy” intersection that is not smooth, though not as bumpy as Dearborn’s fake brick fiasco.
Communicating with CRA’s “locked”, but not “closed” office is hardly comparable to a public meeting
During times of need why are millions quietly being sunk into detrimental Dearborn schemes, when Englewood’s narrow two-lane roads’ edges need repair and the earth by them re-enforcement?
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
