Are workshops going to happen?
To the Editor:
At the March meeting of the Planning Commission, Jeff Shrum said that the staff would be holding public workshops on the proposed draft for Land Use regulations over the summer.
Is this still in the works? Public outreach and education is very important, particularly as it addresses historic properties, neighborhoods and downtown Venice within the John Nolen Plan.
Is the Planning Commission leaving hard copies of their latest draft at the library to be read there? That would be helpful to those not online.
Nancy Deforge
Nokomis
What to tell the kids?
To the Editor:
How do you explain to your children or your grandchildren that in America, it is acceptable for your neighbors to have a huge flag on their roof that says, “F- — BIDEN”?
Sally Effron
North Venice
GOP official says election was fair
To the Editor:
Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom, a conservative Republican from the Upper Peninsula, serving with two other Republicans and one Democrat, undertook the task of finding fault with the Michigan election process and results.
What they found is consistent with what our own supervisor of elections reports: The 2020 election was fair and honest, administered faithfully by diligent public servants and devoted volunteers.
After all the testing, counting, checking and re-checking, McBroom and the others found that the original Election Day tabulation in Antrim County was 99.9 percent accurate. The few errors they found were quickly addressed and fixed. Nonetheless, McBroom reports that there has been an “…avalanche of fantasy, fever dreams, grifter fiction and blatherskite.”
“Blatherskite,” by the way, means “blatant nonsense.”
While I suspect Sen. McBroom and I likely differ on a number of policy issues, his willingness to stand for the truth makes him a hero in my book.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
Three truths people need to accept
To the Editor:
Three truths:
1. There was no massive fraud in the November 2020 election. This was certified by Chris Krebs, the Republican director of the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency. He was appointed by Donald Trump. The former attorney general, Bill Barr directed the Department of Justice to thoroughly investigate any possible fraud and found nothing that would overturn the election. Joseph Biden is the duly elected president of the United States. He won fairly by more than 7 million votes.
2. What happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a violent insurrection undertaken by right-wing extremists. It was not a typical tourist day. It was not BLM or people who call themselves anti-fascist. Some people were there to peacefully protest, but others were not.
3. Ashli Babbitt was a veteran. But on Jan. 6, she became a domestic terrorist. She was not peacefully protesting. She was with a group who threatened to kill members of the government. She tried to enter the Speaker’s Lobby, which was barricaded. Behind the barricade were officers with guns. That was a warning she ignored. She should have left. She did not. She made the wrong decision.
Lee Hall
Englewood
