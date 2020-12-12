Police need body cameras
To the Editor:
North Port police officers are using body cameras, and recently the Sarasota City Council has made a commitment to have its police force do the same.
It is now time for the Venice Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department to move forward and have their officers and deputies wear body cameras.
In a recent memorandum to Sarasota’s city manager concerning the wearing of body cameras, Sarasota City Police Chief Bernadette DiPino stressed these four benefits for her department and its law enforcement personnel:
1. to demonstrate a commitment to transparency,
2. to ensure accountability of members,
3. to increase the public’s trust in officers, and
4. to protect members from unjustified complaints of misconduct.
Outfitting officers with cameras is expensive, but it is one the essential additions called for in modern policing.
The citizens of area, as well as the visitors, deserve well-trained, well-equipped law enforcement personnel.
Barbara Gardner Logan
Osprey
COVID is real; people are dying
To the Editor:
I wish everyone would accept that COVID is real, and people are dying from it. I wish everyone would just wear masks and social distance.
Can’t you all, just for once, be considerate of others, and not just yourself and your own inconvenience? It inconveniences us all.
This pandemic will not lessen until we all try our best to help slow it down, and bring it to eventual elimination. It’s not like the government and health specialists are asking for your arm or leg, or your guns.
Give health and survival for everyone, a fighting chance.
Meredith W. Nicholson
South Venice
President seeks to undermine votes
To the Editor:
Where is our outrage? Donald Trump is now trying to undermine the votes of 161 million U.S. citizens. With no evidence, he is claiming that our votes are not legitimate.
This is a disgrace. It is a violation against every American who believes in freedom and justice. It is a smack in the face to every veteran who fought to support American ideals. It is a smack in the face to every immigrant whoever came to these shores because they believed that the U.S. was governed by the law and democracy.
Trump’s behavior is not acceptable. It is a disgrace. We, as citizens, need to stand up and call every senator and every congressman and tell them that our votes count. We must demand that Trump concede now. Our freedom and democracy is at stake.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
U.S. headed for misery
To the Editor:
I have written to you many times but this time I can honestly say that a Biden/Harris admin scares me to death. I think about what will happen to America and her people just makes me shake inside and I think at my age that I should not have to feel so terrified.
Why would anyone vote for them? What people think amazes me. Now I am one of those persons who sees someone as being too short of a dozen and then that leaves Harris. I only know two people who voted for them. How could Americans been so fooled?
You may think Trump as bullish but he put America and us first before anything else. For once we had someone who was proud of us.
He made this country great until COVID hit. To have a president proud of us and fight for us was a first. Please tell me the next four years will be good? The future of this country is in peril now. I feel it is headed for misery and tears.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
How will President Trump exit?
To the Editor:
Could the following be final episode of Trump’s four year “reality show?”
Shortly after Jan 1, 2021, President Trump resigns, citing election fraud of monumental proportions that without question rigged the result. Vice President Pence takes the office of president until Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan 20, 2021, pardoning Mr. Trump from any and all possible future indictments by the U.S. Justice Dept.The result:
1.) Mr. Trump never has to concede.
2.) Mr. Trump does not have to appear at Joe Biden’s inauguration.
3.) Mr. Trump appears to be a patriot and hero in the eyes of millions of his followers for highlighting a need to reform our corrupt election procedures.
4.) Gives Mr. Pence an opportunity to show his undying loyalty to Mr. Trump, while becoming (albeit briefly) the president of the United States.
5.) Only jurisdictions other than the United States could ever take Mr. Trump to court.
End of drama. Lights fade. Curtain closes
Don’t rule this out. In the words of Donald J. Trump, “Let’s wait and see.”
Robert N. Philips
Englewood
Let’s define conspiracy theory
To the Editor:
The phrase of the year — conspiracy theory.
The people who throw them out there know they are lies.
The people who believe them are gullible and naive.
The result is the biggest division in the democracy of this country.
Nobody ever uses the words conspiracy fact.
Two definitions of the word theory:
a) A system explaining something based on principles independent of the facts.
b) the sphere of abstract knowledge or speculative thought.
If people spent less time believing this garbage and more time looking at fact check perhaps the loud and vicious rhetoric would calm down and the people of this country could come together.
Peter Sanderson
Englewood
Did illegal residents vote in election?
To the Editor:
If you are in this country illegally, you have no right to vote and tell us what to do. Yet, you are, because of your vote. Illegals who do vote are telling us indirectly how to run our country because you will have a voice on who is elected.
Politicians spend billions of dollars to get our vote and that includes the illegals. That is like someone else is running our country instead of just our citizens. I’m sure this illegal vote has a lot to do with winning or losing an election and they have no right to have a say in who runs this country.
Out politicians should be limited and each equal in what they spend. They spend billions and whoever raises or collects the most money wins the election. If they couldn’t raise that kind of money maybe e would be able to get honest people running for office.
Not all politicians are dishonest. We know a lot of honest ones, so let’s see we get all those that are honest putting America first and not their pockets or special interest people. Let’s keep America great.
Anna Spielhaupter
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.