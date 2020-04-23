Henderson’s article has opinion, but not facts
To the Editor:
I would like to respond to Joe Henderson’s article, “Trustworthy leaders tell people the truth…”
I am grateful we live in a country where people can freely express opinions. This is truly a unique privilege in our world today. In Mr. Henderson’s article he states, “And the truth is that Florida shouldn’t open anytime soon.” It should read, “And my opinion is that Florida...”
He goes on to state his disagreement with the governor of Florida opening schools and the president opening up the country.
The truth is based on facts and here are two I would like to mention. There is a “flu shot” and yet 30,000-70,000 people die of the flu every year. And 98% of the people who get COVID-19 will recover.
People who are trepidatious about going out in public have the right to stay home, but those who have a different opinion have every right to leave their home.
I respect Mr. Henderson’s opinion that we should watch church online, work from home and not come out in public until there’s a vaccine. And I ask that he respect the opinion of those who want to worship God corporately and leave their homes with or without a COVID-19 vaccine.
Freedom was God’s idea from the beginning and freedom is what makes our country the best place to live. So, enjoy your freedom to express your opinion, but please don’t mistake your opinion for the truth.
Alyson Hudson
Venice
Socialists, communists trying to ruin America
To the Editor:
Socialist is just a dressed up word for communist, and the left-leaning progressive Democrats appear happy with the socialist label. They complain that Trump’s briefings are campaign speeches and he should be ashamed using the pandemic that way.
No mention of the mainstream media, newspapers, TV stations such as CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, PBS for over three years negatively criticizing his every move to sway the public to join their own campaign to remove him from office.
No mention from the media about the sexual abuse charge against Joe Biden but unrelented hounding when Kavenaugh ran for Supreme Court and was made to defend himself for the same charge. Yet a man running for the elected office of president, because he is a Democrat, not a peep nor has he even denied the charge.
Reporters criticize Trump’s children being involved in his administration. No mention of John and Bobby Kennedy’s connection as president and attorney general or President Clinton with has wife in charge of health care.
No mention Melania Trump while Michelle Obama’s face was in every magazine or she was being interviewed on TV shows. Melania is a beautiful, intelligent woman but we hear more about Megan and Prince Harry then we do about our own first lady.
The media being fair while controlled by progressive Democrats is hard to compete with and journalism being true no longer exists.
The socialists/communists are trying to ruin America. Don’t let them.
Marjorie Bovee
Nokomis
Stop blaming president; what about China, Obama?
To the Editor:
In these trying times, it is critical that we pay attention to the experts and comply with their recommendations to keep ourselves and those we care about safe and well.
It is a time for quarantining, frequent hand washing, disinfecting basic things like our cellphones, TV remotes and computer keyboards. We need to wear a mask when we go to the grocery store and keep in touch with neighbors and friends who live alone.
What this is not a time for is making yet another series of unwarranted, untrue attacks on our president. President Trump took some extreme actions fairly early in this crisis, like stopping air travel from China, then Europe, then the UK when most of the experts we’re now treating like heroes were telling him that it wasn’t necessary.
Speaker Pelosi — hardly an expert — was parading around Chinatown on camera encouraging people to come out and join her. Everything is fine here, she assured us. Not going to Chinatown was likely just xenophobic or racist.
So, please, stop it. The blame for the terrible time we’re going through rests solidly on the Chinese Communist Party who lied about the coronavirus from the day it “somehow got loose” in Wuhan.
The first big lie they maintained was it was not contagious human-to-human. All the while they were allowing Chinese citizens to fly internationally anywhere it was still allowed — but no travel within China.
And, if you’re looking beyond China to assign blame, try the World Health Organization who deliberately assisted China in covering up the danger to the rest of the world — until it was too late.
Then, you can move to the Center for Disease Control which produced and forwarded defective COVID-19 testing kits all over the country.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have done an amazing job of putting together a team of notable experts to advise them on devising careful, difficult but effective plans to identify and treat victims, and try to prevent additional victims.
There was also the rush to back-fill the absence of emergency medical equipment and supplies left to the Trump administration by Obama. Remember H1N1? No, probably not because the media rarely mentioned it although thousands of Americans died and the stockpile of emergency medical supplies were exhausted and not replaced.
I know it’s “fashionable” among some to search for excuses to hate the president, but just repeating the lies you’ve heard, doesn’t make them true, i.e. the Executive Branch Pandemic Team was not defunded. It was better organized and just in time.
If you and your friends and family have made it through this terrible pandemic so far, try thanking God and the careful, considered actions taken by our President Trump.
Barbara M. Vaughn
Venice
Florida has room for beach social distancing
To the Editor:
Florida has 663 miles of beach shoreline. At 5,280 feet per mile, that is 3,500,640 feet of beach.
With a 6-foot separation, 583,440 people could sit on the beach in a single line. With an approximate width of sand (from water to dunes) of 36 feet, six rows of people are possible.
So 3,500,640 could be on the beaches with social distancing. If an average family group is three, 10,501,920 can be on at once.
With a Florida population of 21,477,000 people, almost half the state could be on the beach at the same time.
Everyone decisionmaker should take these statistics into account when deciding about opening the beaches.
Vince Scotton
Venice
An idea: Tip your $1,200 away if you can
To the Editor:
Even with the stock market’s drop, my husband and I will be OK without the stimulus check. We have chosen to use the money to help those for whom the stimulus package was created.
Please join us in converting that $1,200 into $20 bills and put them in the tip jar of the take-out restaurant you are using. Or what about your grandchild’s dance teacher who is now without income or the soccer coach who now has no team to coach?
Who do you know who is suddenly unemployed? Who do you know who is hurting in some way and could really use that money? Please don’t just leave that money in a savings account somewhere. Get those dollars out there working where they can do some good.
Marsha McCoy-Pfister
Venice
Please learn rules of bicycle safety
To the Editor:
Please know that bicycles are permitted on sidewalks per Florida statute 316.2065, specifically paragraphs 9 and 10. Simply Google Florida 316.2065.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office website on bicycle safety mirrors the language in the Florida statute.
Of course, certain city ordinances can set limits, as does the city of Venice regarding downtown sidewalks.
Mary Kiernan
Venice
Meals on Wheels still working for area residents
To the Editor:
Venice Area Mobile Meals (Venice Meals on Wheels) is still delivering meals. We’ve been delivering meals to Venice area residents for over 50 years — and COVID-19 has been our most difficult challenge to date.
Our dedicated team of volunteers is still delivering a warm nutritious meal and a smile to more than 150 people in need every day, Monday through Friday, plus frozen meals for Saturday and Sunday.
Unlike many food service providers which have had to stop serving, we are accepting new clients within our delivery area. If you or a friend or loved one needs meals, please call our office at 941-488-1889. Office managers are in the office from 8 to 11 a.m., or you can leave a message on our answering machine.
The drivers on each of our 16 daily routes, from Blackburn Point Road to North Port, not only deliver a meal, but also make sure they are OK and have a friendly chat – now at a safe distance outside their front door and with appropriate protective measures. In many cases, we are the only people they see during the day.
We need your help to continue our work. We are an all-volunteer, 501©(3) non-profit organization, with no governmental affiliation or funding. We need volunteers – both drivers and office managers. And we welcome donations. Visit our website to sign up: www.veniceareamobilemeals.com.
— Mary Ann Dillahunty, president, Venice Area Mobile Meals
Don’t miss the moments you can find in Venice
To the Editor:
Last September, I shared with your Gondolier readers my joyful, Saturday morning ride from the Venice Pier to downtown Venice. I marveled at the beautiful Brazilian walnut used in the Pier’s refurbishment and the tempting food aromas as I strolled through the Farmer’s Market.
My leisurely morning ended with a head-turning ride on new black top through the downtown shopping district on Venice Avenue. The new landscape from Harbor Drive to U.S. 41 was nothing short of eye popping, and in my opinion, award-winning.
This morning, after dropping off a gift basket at Venice Regional for our health care heroes, my wife and I decided to drive through the shopping district on Venice Avenue. What a great decision that was.
We parked the car and decided to get a walk in, as there were few people strolling and everyone was practicing social distancing. We encountered the sweet aroma of pastries emanating from bakeries offering takeout to their grateful clientele. Sounds good thus far, but little did I know what we were about to experience.
The city of Venice volunteers have created the most beautiful display of flowers, plantings and photo snapping opportunities of anywhere we’ve ever visited.
From Harbor Drive to U.S. 41, the spring display of color and creativity amazed us.
The city’s army of volunteers have created and are maintaining a floral display that would impress the horticulturists at Walt Disney World, Niagara on the Lakes, Ontario and Butchart Gardens, Victoria, B.C.
We encourage our neighbors and Gondolier readers to take a ride to the shopping district on Venice Island and stroll with camera in hand. You’ll be happy, as we were, not to have missed this “Kodak Moment.” — Mike Clukey, Venice
