Old Betsy is in need of a new home
To the Editor:
Venice is blessed with a rich and dynamic history, which adds to its unique character and charm.
One of our historical crown jewels is Old Betsy, a 1926 American LaFrance fire truck that we see in parades occasionally and is stored off island in a warehouse.
There is a movement underway to find her a better home, where locals and tourists can enjoy see her on display everyday.
Celebrating and showing off our special history helps bring our city alive, delights tourists and makes everyone fall in love with Venice even more.
Such a great city ambassador should be prominently displayed and be front and center as one of our best historical assets.
Let’s all support finding Old Betsy a new and better home on the island.
Greg Watkins
Venice
Traffic light needed at Venice Isles intersection
To the Editor:
I am a resident of Venice Isles and the accidents must stop at our entrance.
On (Jan. 20), I was coming home. There were many flashing lights from police cars blocking the entrance. There were ambulances as they had taken the victims to Venice hospital. One dead passenger, one critically injured driver and one injured other driver. I saw the passenger side of one car with the passenger side gone. I could not see the blood as it was night. I did not know what had occurred until I received Wednesday’s Gondolier.
The section of the U.S. 41 Bypass between Venice Avenue and Center Road with its construction is hazardous in the extreme. Adding additional lanes will increase the danger with more traffic. Everyone I know has near misses attempting to shop at Detwiler’s, the Toyota and Honda dealerships and the many other businesses. I no longer shop on the other side of 41.
A traffic light is needed and reduced speed limit signs.
Our chairman of the board attempted to have a traffic light placed at our entrance two and a half years ago. I attended a meeting over eight years ago for the same purpose. Eight years ago, they said they would do a study. They said there was not sufficient traffic to warrant a light; they did the study in the summer.
Pat McWright
Venice
Good job to Venice volunteers on landscaping
To the Editor:
On behalf of the citizens of Venice, I would like to thank Bob Vedder and his merry band of volunteers who have not only transformed the downtown area into a floral wonderland, but have now improved the landscaping around the downtown post office.
It looks great.
Thanks to all you and your team does to improve our city.
Monty Andrews
Venice
Simple solution would help fight any flu, illness outbreak
To the Editor:
The federal government, the states and cities in this country should see that hot water is available in bathrooms throughout the country.
All of the thousands of people who have spent time from work, visits to doctors and taking care of family and friends could be helped by this simple action.
Companies who have dealings with government contracts should be obligated to provide this simple action.
This is not going to prevent the deaths that have occurred but it certainly would help alleviate some of the problems we are facing.
Pat McDonald
Venice
President has done more than many other presidents
To the Editor:
I could not believe my eyes when I read Mr. White’s letter to the editor on Jan. 29.
The only accurate statements he made were: “your vote will matter” and “use it wisely.”
This president has done more for our country than many presidents before him. One of his campaign promises was to “drain the swamp.” We now see that the swamp was much more contaminated than we thought and contained many more corrupt creatures than envisioned.
President Trump has moved our economy to the highest level it has ever been. He has stemmed the flow of illegals into our country, reduced unemployment to its lowest level, improved work opportunities for people of color, exposed corruption throughout government and reduced the imbalance between import and export tariffs.
He has also made sure other nations will bear their fair share of fighting militants or receive no support from us. I could go on for pages.
I shutter at the thought of one of the liberal Democrats getting elected and leading our nation to socialistic communism and a Venezuelan future.
Your vote will matter and I do hope you get the true facts and use it wisely. — Dick Rock, Venice
People keep drinking from Kool-Aid pitcher
To the Editor:
After reading Wednesday’s submission by Bruce Farley, all I could think is this must be an application for employment at FOX “news.”
Anybody who thinks Trump did nothing wrong knows nothing about Trump. That Kool-Aid pitcher just keeps on pouring and people without smarts keep on drinking it.
The OMB stated without a doubt that Trump broke the law when he withheld Ukrainian aid for personal political gain.
That’s a government agency not bound by politics. Trump broke the law when he stonewalled the congressional inquiry. His claim of executive privilege had no legal basis, so obstruction of Congress is another crime. Yes, that’s illegal too, but Trump always operated outside the law. Maybe that’s why he’s popular with a small minority that will always root for the bad guy.
Trump cheated on all three wives, paid off porn stars, gropes women, credible rape case pending, lies constantly, bilks taxpayers.
People will believe what they want to, factual or not. The ones who believe facts, science and truth tend to vote blue, the rest you can figure out. Don’t waste your vote come November- there is a cancer in the White House and Senate that has to be removed in order to save the life of our crumbling democracy. — Robert Caiello, Venice

