To the Editor:
In these trying times, it is critical that we hold the president accountable for actions taken (and not taken). The inadequate and incompetent handling of the coronavirus crisis by the president and his supporters has cost lives!
The failure of the president and his administration to prepare for a crisis, such as the coronavirus, began in May of 2018. At that time, in order to cut costs to fund other Trump priorities, Trump defunded the Executive Branch Pandemic Team responsible for preparing and coordinating future pandemic responses.
The CDC learned of coronavirus cases in China on Dec. 31, 2019. In early January 2020, China notified the Trump administration of the possible spread of this new virus. Intelligence officials began including updates regarding the seriousness of the virus in Trump’s daily briefing.
The CDC also issued a public warning about the virus. Remember, the president was warned about a possible epidemic in early January.
Throughout the rest of January, February and through mid-March, the president and his supporters continued to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus. Trump also refused to enact the Defense Production Act, to greatly increase supplies of protective equipment, ventilators, etc. Remember, Trump continued ignoring/disputing fact presented by experts, causing delays of critical equipment and tests for medical personnel.
By mid-March, Trump finally acknowledged that the virus was a serious crisis, but we lost 2 1/2 months of precious time needed to combat the virus. To this date, the president fails to use the full power his office to help our country deal with this pandemic, and the doctors and nurses continue to plead for more protective equipment. Remember in November.
Joanna Hagemann
Venice
Some good news about good people
To the Editor:
All you hear nowadays is “negative this, negative that” through the media, on TV, even the radio. The most frequently used word is “let’s mitigate it.”
“Cruise ships loaded with COVID-19 unable to find berthings.” “Remain at home.” “Stay at least 6 feet from other folks.
Good grief, the people are starved for some good news. We can’t even attend Mass, parish the thought.
Well, enough I say. Here is some really good news:
My patient spouse and I reside at Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe with 400 residents ... that’s 4-0-0 people. Here’s the truly good news that should be publicized, not mitigated.
Our management team has organized a staff of employees that are absolutely outstanding. Daily, 400 residents hand receive their well-prepared meals, the cleaning folks sanitize every door knob of the entire complex, security covers every inch of the whole campus and people entering Aston Gardens must have their temperature taken at the gate before they are admitted.
Our management have assembled the finest staff of the most talented and dedicated employees on the planet. As for all 400 occupants, here is the sincerest Thank You.
Tom Barry,
Venice
Please learn rules of bicycle safety
To the Editor:
Please know that bicycles are permitted on sidewalks per Florida statute 316.2065, specifically paragraphs 9 and 10. Simply Google Florida 316.2065.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office website on bicycle safety mirrors the language in the Florida statute.
Of course, certain city ordinances can set limits, as does the city of Venice regarding downtown sidewalks. — Mary Kiernan, Venice
Meals on Wheels still working for area residents
To the Editor:
Venice Area Mobile Meals (Venice Meals on Wheels) is still delivering meals. We’ve been delivering meals to Venice area residents for over 50 years — and COVID-19 has been our most difficult challenge to date.
Our dedicated team of volunteers is still delivering a warm nutritious meal and a smile to more than 150 people in need every day, Monday through Friday, plus frozen meals for Saturday and Sunday.
Unlike many food service providers which have had to stop serving, we are accepting new clients within our delivery area. If you or a friend or loved one needs meals, please call our office at 941-488-1889. Office managers are in the office from 8 to 11 a.m., or you can leave a message on our answering machine.
The drivers on each of our 16 daily routes, from Blackburn Point Road to North Port, not only deliver a meal, but also make sure they are OK and have a friendly chat – now at a safe distance outside their front door and with appropriate protective measures. In many cases, we are the only people they see during the day.
We need your help to continue our work. We are an all-volunteer, 501©(3) non-profit organization, with no governmental affiliation or funding. We need volunteers – both drivers and office managers. And we welcome donations. Visit our website to sign up: www.veniceareamobilemeals.com. — Mary Ann Dillahunty, president, Venice Area Mobile Meals
