Democrats want to keep impeaching president
To the Editor:
I just saw a frightening announcement from Democrat Rep. Green, and I hope every voter is aware of this Democratic mission. He stated if the president is cleared in the Senate and reelected, he can be impeached many times and that as long as the Democrats control the House they will continue to investigate and impeach.
What rational thinking person, Democrat or Republican or Independent could possibly want to see the chaos now happening in D.C. be continued for years — wasting time and taxpayer money, while doing nothing to serve the people? Every voter needs to remember that what a Dem candidate says doesn't matter.
All I heard two years ago was "I want to work with the administration and legislate not investigate." How did that work out? I would never presume to tell anyone how to vote. That is an individual American privilege and those who disagree with Trump should vote him out of office. But I would suggest everyone makes sure all their friends and family across the U.S. are aware of this Democratic plan so they are informed voters and know what a Democrat-controlled House plans for the future of our country. - Sally Meier, North Port
People who can work should try to work
To the Editor:
I am beyond tired of being painted as heartless because of my political views. I am not uncaring because I believe able-bodied people should work, or at least try to find a job. With unemployment at a 50-year low and the economy booming, jobs are available. And, it is no secret that self sufficiency gives people pride, confidence, and a degree of independence.
So, contrary to the liberal spin on the newest Trump "welfare reform," the modest changes to the current system are a positive step to giving able bodied recipients (without dependents) the incentive to stand on their own two feet.
Nobody will go hungry. All that is required is to take a job, if one is not available you must, take some retraining, perform community service or prove you are looking for work.
Must I remind everyone that President Clinton did the same thing with overwhelming suggest and broad support. - Carolyn M. Brown, Englewood
Graham was correct about impeachment, in 1999
To the Editor:
Although I find it difficult to follow the shifting positions of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) during the current impeachment process, I believe he was right when as a U.S. House impeachment manager in January, 1999, he helped prosecute then President Clinton at his trial in the U.S. Senate. During that trial Graham made the following remarks:
"What brought us here is not partisanship, but the conduct of the man who happens to be president.
"You don't even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic, if this body determines that your conduct, as a public official, is clearly out of bounds in your role.
"Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office." - Ron Benedetti, Rotonda
If you do not agree with news, does it make it fake?
To the Editor:
Fake news is deliberate misinformation broadcast or published for fraudulent political, religious or other reasons. It is to gain attention, deceive or damage a reputation.
It is nothing new. It has been around for a long time. It is only packaged differently according to each time and place in society.
It is propaganda published under the guise of being authentic news. It has been used to push a political agenda or cause confusion. When it aligns with your point of view it is not questioned and it will spread quickly. If you do not agree with the news, does it make the news fake?
Is global warming fake news? Unless it is fake news 97% of the environmental scientists believe in global warming. Most of us are not scientists, so who are we to disagree with 97%? What facts are the 3% using? Are they using alternative facts?
Can 2 plus 2 be something else other than 4? By using alternative facts, all you have to do is to add 1 to 4 and it becomes 5. So corrected 2 plus 2 is now 5.
You promote that long enough and you create enough confusion that some of us will start to believe it. - Peter Vartiainen, Punta Gorda
To fight climate change, we should get rid of nukes
To the Editor:
My friend, Mac, got arrested again. I didn’t make it to court to show my support so he suggested I read an online article, 'Warheads to Windmills', by Timmon Wallis, PhD.
Mac paid the fine incurred while demonstrating against nuclear weapons outside a Navy base in Washington State.
I read the paper.
Wallis considers two major threats to humanity are 1: The use of nuclear weapons, and 2: Climate change. He’s not alone in this view (Physicians for Social Responsibility holds similar opinions) but he goes a little further – he thinks one could pay for the other.
The Stern Review, in 2006, estimated that dealing with the threat of climate change will take 1% of global GDP, not dealing with it will cost 20%.
And at the moment we are not dealing with it. The recent U.N. Emissions Gap Report reveals that the world is not on track to reach the goals agreed to at the Paris conference in 2015.
Then, there is the cost to “upgrade” our nuclear weapon arsenal which Wallis reports is likely to cost $1.7 trillion over the next 30 years (about $5,000 for each of us), and this is for a system which every nuclear country should never dare use.
Perhaps it’s time to think again about banning nuclear weapons, strengthening, not loosening treaties, and maybe using the money saved to work on solutions to climate change.
After all, we don’t have to wait to prove the Stern Review right. Do we? - Alan Searle, Punta Gorda
