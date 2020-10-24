Thanks to all who helped Cora’s Giving Fund
To the Editor:
Cora’s Giving Fund would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in our 2020 event to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.
You may have been one of the sponsors of the event, you may have golfed at the event, volunteered your time, donated an item for auction or made a charitable donation online. Together, we raised over $15,000 for Arnold Palmer’s Hospital for children in Orlando.
With the help of everyone last year and with the help of many others in the community, five patients in 2019 were able to receive individualized treatment plans for their cancer in an effort to receive the best possible care. Together, we are making a difference.
Hope to see you at next year’s event.
Sal and Pat Corrao; Terese and Grant Duelge
Venice
Police ignoring violence against Biden supporters?
To the Editor:
Is It the policy of the Venice Police Department to ignore violence against Biden/Harris supporters?
On Oct. 17, 2020, I was on the corner by my home holding a Biden/Harris sign when a man, not wearing a mask, parked across the street and charged at me holding a Trump sign.
He began pushing his sign against my sign. I backed away but he kept shoving me. I attempted to get his photo.
A woman who was stopped at the stop light pulled over and hollered she saw him attack me and was calling the police. A police car pulled up and I believe began talking to the woman who said she called the police.
An officer came to talk to me. I said that the guy had got in my face and shoved me. He asked if I wanted to fill out an affidavit. Yes, I would fill out an affidavit. Another officer approached me. He said the man denied shoving me. This officer tried to discourage me from filling out the affidavit based only on his chat with the assailant who denied shoving me.
After I gave them the affidavit, he threatened to charge me because of the language in my initial statement “officer who refused to ID himself.” I amended it to “show an ID.”
I have learned the police did not take statements from the witnesses including the woman who called them. They therefore decided it was “he said, he said” and were not filing any charges.
John Duelge
Venice
You can’t fix democracy through communism
To the Editor:
Socialism is the gateway to communism.
Who wants only one brand of toothpaste to choose from at the store — the government store; no electricity or hot water unless you live in a big city; being afraid to speak freely about your government; earning about $10 an hour with a doctoral degree when they can earn $60 and more in America; experiencing shortages at the government store for things like concrete to simply patch a wall on the old house; not getting to vote for your leaders of choice... those are parts of communism I’ve heard of.
Maybe we could try to fix democracy and free enterprise, but not with socialism or communism.
Joan Magine
Nokomis
Letter was assertions without evidence, wrong
To the Editor:
I am responding to a letter written by Patti Butzlaff that was published in the Venice Gondolier on Saturday, Oct. 17.
She makes claims about presidential candidate Joe Biden that I wish to refute.
No. 1 — 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the presidential line of succession.
Ms. Butzlaff asserts that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats want to get 78-year-old Biden elected president so that he can be declared non-competent and then Kamala Harris can move into the presidency. This assertion is without evidence.
No. 2 — Energy.
Re: Biden waffling on his views for banning fracking: Biden said Oct. 15 at the Town Hall discussion that he does not agree with banning all fracking at this moment because we need a transition period.
“The New Green Deal” or Biden’s Green Deal: “My deal is the crucial framework, not the New Green Deal,” Biden said. “The New Green Deal calls for the elimination of all nonrenewable energy by 2030 — you can’t get there. You’re going to need to be able to transition.”
Biden’s platform addresses climate change with aggressive goals, including that all power plants be carbon neutral by 2030. Energy produced by more solar and wind turbines would be added to the electrical grid.
Patricia P. Wellington
Venice
President is con artist, pathological liar
To the Editor:
There is an old saying “you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. A present day corollary to that saying would be the following: “You can’t make an effective leader and president out of a mediocre businessman, a marketer, a salesman, a con man, a B.S. artist, a narcissist,a misogynist, a pathological liar, a draft dodger or a person with zero experience in politics and government.
To put such an individual into the highest elected office in the nation, a position of potential world leadership, would border on insanity. It would result in confusion, chaos and corruption — exactly the situation America faces today.
I have lived through the Great Depression and am a World War II veteran. I saw the rise of Hitler and the Nazi party in Germany.
People say it can’t happen here. They are wrong.
Many right wing extremist groups are springing up around the country today. The KKK, white supremacists marching on Charleston, the Proud Boys, the boogaloo (movement) and others, dedicated to disruption and violence.
A new militia, recently formed, attempted to kidnap and harm the governor of Michigan, who is one of Trump’s favorite targets. The behavior of these groups is reminiscent of the Nazi storm troopers in Germany during the 1930’s.
They are a danger to the Great America Experiment and democracy in America.
I have observed the administrations of 16 presidents, none as outlandish and unprepared as Trump. He has set a new bar for the presidency. It now rests at ground level.
He has broken every norm of governing and his oath of office in demanding personal loyalty and subservience of all those in his orbit. No other president in American history has ever made such a demand.
As a long time Republican, I am appalled that the Republican Party has allowed Trump to destroy the party of Lincoln and all it has stood for.
He has turned Republican congressmen and women into a group of spinless, cowardly sycophants, violating their own oath of office. They are now Rinos or Trumpicans, not true Republicans.
In summary, to believe Donald Trump is fit, worthy and capable of being president is to believe in the tooth fairy. He is no more qualified to be president of this great nation than I am to be the Pope.
John Salvaggi
Venice
Headlines on Trump lying is an insult
To the Editor:
So now President Trump lied?
Oh I hate liars, but if memory serves it was Dr. Fauci who was telling Newsmax in January that coronavirus was nothing to worry about. And then CNN in February and March still claimed that the risk of coronavirus was low, the real risk they alleged was the flu — in efforts to smear President Trump’s travel ban.
And wasn’t it the Washington Post articles stating we should be skeptical of the quarantine? The New York Times in February claiming travel to China was safe. Even CBS had a doctor claiming that coronavirus would not be an issue on This Morning Saturday show in February.
And let’s not forget the warm invitation from Nancy Pelosi to “come to Chinatown it’s all safe” Feb. 24.
President Trump was scrambling to keep the virus out of New York with the travel ban; and challenging corporations to retrofit their equipment to make medical supplies, PPE, and ventilators; calling on military to help build hospital space and seek treatment and fast forward vaccine trials to end the virus while Democrats downplayed the coronavirus efforts and were more concerned with impeaching our president with the Clinton hoax, (the failed lies) and now the Democrats want to insult everyone’s intelligence yet again with this headline?
Sandra Gillhouse
Venice
We must be better than this president
To the Editor:
When I was a child in rural South Carolina, I was worried about the George Wallace 1968 presidential campaign. I was horrified by the idea of someone so racist becoming our president.
My father reassured me that the most of the country did not hold the same attitudes as some of my classmates.
I am grateful in many ways that my father has not lived to see the Donald Trump presidency.
Trump has stoked the flames of racism like no other leader in recent history. Donald Trump was a huge promoter of the “Birther” lie about our first African American president.
When I was a young professional in New York in the 1980s, Donald Trump took a full page ad in the New York Times advocating the death penalty for five black teenagers wrongly accused of raping a woman jogger in Central Park. The five teenagers, known as the Central Park Five were fully exonerated and yet Trump never apologized.
He has used racial slurs according to his niece and others. He has characterized racist white supremacists as good people.
Trump thrives on chaos, hate and division.
Recently at a GOP rally in Georgia where Trump was to appear, the GOP senate candidate wanting to court Trump voters purposely mispronounced Kamala Harris’s name even though he had served on a Senate Committee with her. The crowd laughed as he mocked the name of the black woman vice presidential candidate.
We are better than this. We must be better than this. — Marsha Davis, Venice
Liberal Democrats want to work with others
To the Editor
We liberal Democrats aren’t crazy socialists or communists. We just believe that government has a part to play in out economy.
Before Trump, most Republicans agreed that some regulations are needed to make the market work better. They wanted low taxes and few regulations.
We used to be able to work things out so that both market and reasonable regulation would make for a better society. Now we hope that after Trump we can go back to getting things done in a bipartisan basis.
It worked before and it can again, buy not with Trump and his allies.
Bill Wolfers
Venice
We’ve given president a chance; he failed
To the Editor:
When Donald Trump was elected in 2016, Hillary Clinton said let’s give him a chance.
We did not know him well then, but only because of our system of the Electoral College in our voting system, he got his chance.
Now after four years, we know him very well.
There are three issues that alone disqualify him from any more public service, let alone the presidency: His irresponsibility regarding the coronavirus, climate change and the economy.
Yes, including the economy. As opposed to his claims, he has done nothing personally to improve it and has actually made it worse overall. He inherited a strongly recovering economy from Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Our best and brightest economists, including Nobel Prize winners — Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman, with Robert Reich and Jared Bernstein, have noted that the economic conditions that Trump inherited from Barack Obama were historically the perfect conditions to start reducing the national debt.
Instead he has greatly increased it.
The graphs in https://tinyurl.com/y2svk5pp show that after he became president, the economy just kept on the same track when Obama and Biden saved the country from a depression. Joe Biden had a major role in that.
Brad Hardin
Venice
President, his supporters contribute to COVID deaths
To the Editor:
Donald Trump and his supporters have contributed to the 220,000 deaths in our country. Yes, supporters of the president bear part of the blame by not wearing masks, not social distancing and not avoiding crowds — even though science says they should.
The number of American deaths is equivalent to those killed by four atomic bombs of the Nagasaki and Hiroshima type. It is also more than the total of all combatants killed in the following wars combined: World War l, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War, and the War on Terror.
It is as if we had two 9/11 attacks every week since our first COVID-19 death.
The citizens of many other countries have kept their death tolls low by simply following science. Japan has had only 1,680 deaths within a population one third the size of ours.
If Japan had our population, their death toll would be 5,040 compared to our soon-to-be one-quarter million deaths.
Had Trump and his supporters followed the advice of scientists, more than 200,000 lives could have been saved.
They claim to be pro-life but it seems they are really pro-death.
Trump and his advisers are now considering “herd immunity” (which Trump in his ignorance has called “herd mentality”). However, herd immunity will result in 1 to 2 million more deaths according to the scientists.
For perspective: That is the equivalent of Trump bombing us with 20 — 40 of the previously mentioned atomic bombs. Pro-death for sure.
Follow science.
Arnold Eick
Venice
‘Herd immunity’ is not a strategy to defeat COVID
To the Editor:
President Trump has referred to “herd immunity” as a strategy to defeat COVID-19 in the United States. The strategy is to protect the most vulnerable, abandon COVID-19 precautions for the rest of the population and welcome the large scale COVID-19 Infection and natural immunity that would ensue.
Through Trump’s words (“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem” and “Don’t let it (Covid) dominate your life” and through his actions (conducting dangerous crowded meetings and rallies without masks and pushing to unsafely open everything up) he is promoting this apocalyptic strategy.
If widely embraced, it would result in a massive surge of COVID-19 infection, the elderly and the vulnerable could never be adequately protected in this setting and they would be sacrificed in vast numbers, probably in the millions.
In addition, hospital capacities would become quickly overwhelmed, urgent care would be widely denied and still more unnecessary deaths (COVID and non-COVID) would result.
Trump’s strategy of “herd immunity,” whether explicitly or implicitly promoted, is the only way he can justify his outright defiance of established public health strategies to control COVID-19 right from the beginning, explain away over 215,000 COVID-19 deaths and endanger us all.
Arthur Pitchenik
Miami
President fits all DSM-4 characteristics of narcissism
To the Editor:
A recent letter prompted me to look up the characteristics of a narcissist in the DSM-4 diagnostic manual used by psychiatrists and other therapists to classify the mental health of their patients.
Satisfying five of the nine traits is considered serious and of need of therapy. According to DSM-4, Donald Trump satisfies all nine of the listed criteria:
(1) Conceited, boastful, snobbish, self-assured,self-centered, pompous,impatient, arrogant, thin skinned,
(2) Disdainful, exploitative, irresponsible, socially facile but without empathy, uses others to indulge himself or herself,
(3) Cognitive expansiveness and exaggeration, focus on images and themes, takes liberties with facts, persistent and inflexible,
(4) Self-confidence, narcissistic rage,
(5) Parental injunction: “Grow up and be wonderful for me,”
(6) Special looks, talents, or “promise,” early and exceptional language development,
(7) “I am special and unique, and I am entitled to extraordinary rights and privileges” whether I have earned them or not,
(8) “Life is a banquet table to be sampled at will. People owe me admiration and privilege. Therefore, I, will expect and demand this specialness,”
(9) Illusion of specialness, disdain for others’ views, entitlement, underdeveloped social interest and responsibility, self- absorption and reinforcement of narcissistic style.
In my humble opinion as a retired social worker, this description fits Donald Trump to a T.
Sal Salorenzo
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.