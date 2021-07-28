Was writer a part of deep state?
To the Editor:
Responding to “Republican: Trump trashes the truth,” I don’t know its author, Mr. Schilke, but in my opinion he certainly seems like a Deep State member who despises our former president.
So what if Trump read both books: My New Order or Mein Kampf? I would think many politicians have read, or perhaps should have read, those books. I get exhausted at the inferences of Trump’s lying. One of your recent articles indicated he lied 30,000 times. The author counted?
Donald Trump did more for the nation than most presidents in their eight years in office. He is one of the few who kept his word. (Border, anyone?).
He went to Washington to focus on improving the nation and the state of the people, which he accomplished and didn’t mollify the deep state. As a result, those clubby members, Republicans and Democrats, hated the outsider. Mr. Schilke nailed it when he stated “Republicans too addicted to the public trough to uphold their oath of office”. That’s the perfect definition of deep state and it includes Democrats.
It was horrible enough how Washington tried to taint Trump with Russia. Now, it’s Adolf Hitler.
One lie tied to Trump is the election was fraudulent, which I believe. Detractors cite AG William Barr as stating he saw no irregularities to change the election. Doubtful he even investigated enough to determine that. In my opinion, he’s another member of the deep state.
It does run downhill to which Mr. Schilke referred, and lands in the deep state.
Charles Magill
Venice
How to sucker an electorate
To the Editor:
If you read “Mein Kampf” you see that Hitler told exactly what he thinks. Supposedly when higher ups in the British government were told about this, they wouldn’t pay attention.
Trump also told who he is, “I could shoot someone in Times Square and get away with.” Like he’s done his whole life with his father’s money, scummy lawyers and misuse of the legal system.
He clearly used Hitler’s techniques.
In the edition of “Mein Kampf” that I read, there is an introduction that says Hitler did nothing new: His talent was making simple things simpler. A new edition of “Mein Kampf” has commentary on every facing page.
Actually everyone should read this book to help understand how an advanced, relatively educated electorate was suckered.
It is largely boring and repetitious.
Frederick Varricchio
Venice
Smear of Gruters was dirty accusation
To the Editor:
I worked with the Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe Gruters for eight years as the Secretary of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. While politics can be down and dirty Joe was always ethical and above this sort of dirt.
This smear that Joe’s enemies tried was disgraceful and the facts were held back too long after the accusation that the Senator sexually harassed a male staff member was made to hurt his reputation. This allegation was made not by the supposed accuser but by a political consultant who levied it secondhand.
The Republican Party hired an outside independent firm to investigate the accusations. The claim quickly fell apart and Senator Gruters was cleared of all charges of wrong doing. Anyone who knows the senator knew that this was a set up to hurt his reputation.
I stand by Joe Gruters as he is a great Senator and Chairman and those in this plot disgraced themselves and should leave the Republican Party.
Frank Patti
Venice
Complaints about DeSantis are fallacious
To the Editor:
Well, I see that one reader writer will be leaving Florida (“Time to move from Florida”, July 21) because of it’s political climate. I suspect that there are many others, and this will make some room for the nearly 1,000 people a day that are moving here.
I take exception though to the writer’s gross mischaracterization of our great Gov. Ron DeSantis. Referring to him as a “dunce” and that he “doesn’t look too bright” are fallacious.
Gov. DeSantis is both highly educated and has provided a great service to our country.
After graduating with honors from both Yale University (Magna cum laud) and Harvard Law School (Juris Doctor cum laud), DeSantis served as both a lieutenant commander and attorney in the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, serving in Iraq, again, with honors, he was awarded the Bronze Star, Navy & Marine Corps Commendation medal, Global War on Terrorism medal, and the Iraq Campaign medal. He was a former U.S. congressman, and now the governor of the third most populous state in the nation.
Some dunce, huh?
Adios, farewell, goodbye.
Bill Bittay
Venice
Biden’s border policy causing COVID spike
To the Editor:
The Gondolier July 24 Editorial expressed “concern that Gov. DeSantis is not taking the lead” to encourage more Floridians to get vaccinated as the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida have more than doubled in the last three weeks.
Your newspaper fails to report that it is President Biden’s open Southern Border Policy that has created a projected invasion of an estimated 2 million illegals this year.
These illegal migrants are from over 50+ countries in Central and South America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean. Most are not being tested for the virus, are not required to wear masks and are being bused to locations all over the country.
Why the double standard? The CDC and governors of some states are threatening more ‘shutdowns’ and mask mandates while people likely spreading COVID-19 and its highly contagious Delta variant are disbursed into the American population.
In addition, there has been an increase in Americans dying from drugs brought in by Cartels which sneak in while overworked ICE agents are busy “processing” illegal migrants.
You are unjustly critical of Gov. DeSantis and it is actually President Biden who has created this increase in COVID-19 cases and endangered the health of all Americans.
Julie Brady
Osprey
Is president having cognitive problems?
To the Editor:
We now have a new President in office who in his first year on the job shows he has cognitive problems that manifest when he tries to answer questions. If reporters ask anything other than his ice cream favorites he stumbles over his replies. He was elected to office even though he stayed home during the process, and stayed out of the public eye depending on his party and their campaign chest to ensure victory. He is now open for inspection for his decisions and policies.
It is fair to say the press has been very hands off for the Biden administration thus far. For example the border problem he set forth has resulted in complete chaos for our country. There are illegal people coming in from not only Mexico and Central America, but also from countries in the middle east who may not have our best interests. There are children without parents being left in the dessert.to fend for themselves. Our press who voiced tremendous outcrys in the past are now silent on the border mess that we now have. Shame on them.
Our country has suffered badly from the Covid spread with tremendous loss of lives. With our now open border policy we are allowing many thousands of people into the country who could well be infected with the disease.
The president is being led by leftwing extremists who want to carry out their agenda, and the country be damned.
A weak and confused man is willing to allow it to happen
Charles Dawson
Venice
People still ardently support President Trump
To the Editor:
If there is one thing that must gnaw at the very innards of Trump-haters, it would be the insomnia-producing realization that so many people ardently support and actually like Donald Trump. Perhaps it’s because his supporters know that Trump, unlike most politicians, delivers on his promises. They also understand that one aspect of being truthful is the connection between words and deeds.
Your recent guest columnist (7/24/21) had to blow the dust off the tenuous assertion that attempts to tie Trump to Hitler and Goebbels because Trump may have read Hitler’s speeches and allegedly emulates Hitler in his political speechmaking and is a practitioner of Goebbel’s “Big Lie.”
Actually, I would tend to think that somewhere in the nether world, old Joe Goebbels must be celebrating our nation’s corrupt mass media, fascist social media, government officials who stifle free speech with labels of “misinformation,” “disinformation” and their moronic pawns who engage in cyber book-burning and who suppress any dissenting views that are not the party line, rather than Trump’s speeches.
Quoting M. de Sales’ 1941 critique of Hitler’s speeches (and trying to tie them to Trump), the guest columnist states that “he is bound neither by logic, nor plausibility, nor historic accuracy. His method is to assert as gospel truth both truth and lies and never to concede that he might possibly be in the wrong, or even that a doubt could exist.”
Watch any press conferences or town halls lately?
John G. Mullin
Venice
Venice Regional was great for surgery
To the Editor:
I just had open heart surgery on July 12, 2021. I am a 75-year-old physician, still working, married 50+ years with 18 grandkids. I am triple board certified in internal medicine, critical care and geriatrics. using my experience in practicing medicine for over 55 years across the country, I wanted to share the experience I had with Venice Regional (Bayfront Health).
In several days, I went from being healthy to requiring bypass surgery.
The nursing staff was simply amazing. They are a tight, family-like unit, helping each other with encouraging and cheerful smiles. Several nurses were real angels guiding me through the many trials of postoperative paths to recovery.
Being a physician, I was definitely a high maintenance patient. Thank you — I will remember you always.
Dr. John Galat is simply the man. He runs a tight unit in CVICU and the operative theater. What happens to you is his plan. I tried the same directives in my critical care days and it is tough to do but essential for proper outcome success. His magical skills are a wow to all in attendance driven by an unseen intuitive direction. His reputation in Florida and Sarasota County is strong among his cardiovascular peers as he has been involved with the training of several of his colleagues.
I give my strongest recommendation for the Venice Regional cardiovascular program, Dr. John Galat, the nursing staff and surgical team.
Ty Salness
Venice
No Indians, no Cowboys; let’s end COVID
To the Editor:
A couple of observations: One, since the Indians will no longer be a mascot for the Cleveland baseball team, the next change should be for Dallas to change its football team mascot: If you can’t have Indians, then you can’t have Cowboys.
Two, there is one striking thing that distinguishes this COVID pandemic from all previous pandemics in history — the speed with which humans came up with a cure.
But what science has given, politics seems to be taking away. Despite having the tools to end this tragedy, many of us are choosing to allow it to continue.
Andrew J. Britton
Venice
Pelosi is not a ‘devout Catholic’
To the Editor:
There is little or nothing that Nancy Pelosi and I have in common only that we are both mothers of five children who were delivered in six years and we are both Catholics. As one who has walked that walk, I can only say, “Hats off !” to Nancy. No question that carrying six unborn children in that span of time is an enormous sacrifice. We disagree, however, with it comes to the issue of abortion. Nancy calls it “health care”; I call it “deathcare.” There was no doubt about the humanity of each of our unborn children when we carried them to term. Hearts were beating at 18 days gestation and nervous systems were functioning around 40 days and we both felt the babies’ kicks that kept us up at night. We were given “baby showers” not “fetus showers” or “product of conception showers.”
Recently, Richard Scott William Hutchinson celebrated his 1st birthday on June 6. He was born at 20 weeks; only five months into his mother’s pregnancy in a hospital in Minneapolis. it is quite possible that while a doctor was working to save little Richard’s life in a NICU, another doctor could be aborting a child of the same gestational age in a nearby room. That’s how schizophrenic our society has become. Wantedness, not sanctity, is now the single determinant for unborn life.
While her compassion for the poor is commendable, it is terribly misguided on this issue. According to Nancy’s policies and those whom she represents, aborting her unborn child is the solution to a woman’s poverty. Again, I disagree. In the 11 years I’ve been sidewalk counseling outside Planned Parenthood in Sarasota, I’ve had the privilege of guiding desperate young moms into a nearby clinic where they can see their babies on a sonogram machine and receive all the help they will need to bring their unborn children to term and even after that time. They are offered free prenatal care; housing at the five local SOLVE Maternity Homes and post-natal housing at Our Mother’s House, here in Venice. I’ve also had the privilege to be there when the mom returns to that clinic nine months later with her newborn to thank us for helping her through the crisis pregnancy. Compassion is the solution; not abortion.
Needless to say, I am in complete agreement with Cardinal Cordileone of San Francisco, Nancy Pelosi’s diocese, when he reprimanded her for claiming to be a “devout Catholic.” From her Baltimore Catechism, she should have learned the Catholic definition: “Man is a creature, composed of body and soul and made in the image and likeness of God” ... “and made in the image and likeness of God.”
Margaret Yerman
Venice
Trip West was good reminder of America
To the Editor:
My husband and I just returned from a short trip to Utah. To be honest, I was apprehensive about traveling again.
After 18 months of listening to all of the angry news that was being reported and after watching ordinary American citizens storm the Capitol in January, I was fearful of what we would encounter. I forgot that there is an America out there beyond the bad news.
This trip renewed my faith in the people who live and work in our country.
At the airports, we did experience long lines and wait times, but other travelers and airport personnel were friendly, patient and helpful. We did not experience angry people unwilling to follow CDC guideline.
We encountered many courteous and helpful people in the service industry. Some of them spoke with foreign accents, but it appeared by their smiles and actions that those individuals were trying hard to understand and be understood to improve their English skills.
We returned home with a sense that America is a pretty darn good place to live, despite the shootings and riots that dominate the news. We encounter people who are working hard for whatever their goals, but above all, we found people to be friendly and kind.
Linda Dalton
Venice
