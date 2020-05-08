Time to appreciate our civil service workers
To the Editor:
Civil service employees are underpaid and unappreciated. Of particular note at this time are the postal workers whose budgets are being threatened. Say "Thanks" to these public servants and tell your representatives to keep them on the government payroll.
Federal employees provide vital services that benefit Americans every day, yet much of this important work goes unnoticed. We see them when hurricanes strike, floods destroy communities and pandemics spread worldwide. We know that they help land our planes safely and perform inspections to maintain a healthy food and water supply. But for every image you see on TV, thousands more work behind the scenes to keep this country running.
They process tax refunds, small business loans, stimulus payments, Social Security checks, and loans for college students. They track biological threats and alert Americans to treacherous weather conditions, among other critical and life-saving tasks.
COVID-19 is the latest crisis during which we expect our civil servants to work tirelessly and often around the clock. I take comfort in knowing that our country is fortunate to have dedicated professionals who continue to selflessly serve their fellow man all for the greater good.
Throughout the year, but especially during Public Service Recognition Week, May 3-9, we should gratefully acknowledge their service. While we remain shuttered indoors to fight the invisible enemy among us, let's recognize and appreciate civil servants for what they truly are: the heartbeat of America. - Bruce Burbage, Venice
Best hospital experience at Venice Regional Hospital
To the Editor:
This letter is to inform readers of the excellent care I received from my vascular surgeon Dr. Halaby and the staff at Venice Regional Hospital.
I was in a terrible situation with my leg. I couldn’t walk anymore. The pain was so intense that I had to see a vascular surgeon.
After looking around for the best doctor whom I felt well taken care of, I found Dr. Halaby in Venice on Nokomis Avenue. I got an appointment with him. I was so impressed by his sincerity and deep concern for my health issues that I did not hesitate to agree to his treatment plan for me.
He suggested an immediate operation at Venice Regional Hospital. Dr. Halaby took me very quickly into the hospital to perform an operation on my leg. For one week, I was in the ICU in the best care of extremely competent and loving, caring nurses. Dr. Halaby came every day to look for my well being and progress.
Even in the middle of the night and Sundays was he accessible for all questions. His bedside manners and his humility make him the best doctor I was ever taken care of.
I don’t know how to thank him and the wonderful people who helped me so much.
I just cannot believe we have such an excellent hospital here in our town.
Without Dr. Halaby I’m sure, I would have lost my leg.
He is just such an excellent surgeon, who gives everything for his patients. I will thank him forever.
Sincerely, with deepest gratitude, Dr. Halaby’s loyal patient. - Vera Kraemer, Venice
Bob Johnson park helped save some sanity
To the Editor:
Venice’s gem of a park just off U.S 41 in West Villages called Bob Johnson’s Landing saved our sanity during the pandemic shut down.
Closed only at night, the landing, facing 300 feet on the Myakka River, provided picnickers, hikers, fishermen, kayakers, and people like us who just wanted to sit and relax in Florida’s scenic outdoors a place to do so and we are so grateful.
The restrooms are immaculate, the boat launches well maintained, and the shaded picnic areas are welcoming.
Bob Johnson, a University of Florida law school graduate and a captain in the U.S. Air Force, served both in the Florida House and in the Senate and worked tirelessly to protect the Myakka River watershed and helped develop legislation that designated 34 miles of Myakka River within Sarasota County as “wild and scenic“ because as he wrote, “This was the Florida I knew as a boy and the Florida I wanted to preserve for my family in coming generations.”
Johnson passed away at 80 years of age in 2015 after raising millions of dollars to preserve Sarasota’s heritage.
His quote is engraved on the pavilion at the entrance: “The only way you understand some things is to experience them.”
I hope others discover and appreciate Bob Johnson’s Landing as we have during the last six weeks. With this oasis among Florida’s greenery under sunny skies, our daily “confinement” was the most pleasant part of Florida we have ever experienced. - Kathy A. Megyeri, South Venice
