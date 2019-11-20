New mayor should have more input on reappointments
To the editor:
The city of Venice is now working on new land use regulations.
We just had an election where uncontrolled growth was a hot topic.
Isn’t anyone concerned that outgoing Mayor Holic just reappointed the existing head of the Planning Commission to another three year term, although his term didn’t expire until February of 2020? Isn’t that something that a newly elected mayor with a different vision for COV growth should have been able to decide?
We need to wake up citizens of Venice. We cannot stop growth since the state of Florida controls growth regulations and believes all growth is good. But locally we can have stringent LDR’s that can manage how this growth looks and works for its citizens.
For instance, wouldn’t it be nice for our new communities to have: (1) normal width streets with sidewalks on both sides of the streets; (2) retention ponds that mandate best practices like littoral shelves and aquatic plantings; (3) Florida friendly landscaping.
PUD’s need to stop being a free for all for builders to cut corners at our expense. LDR’s are our last chance to exert control over growth. Let your elected leaders know how you feel before it is too late!
Mike Wojnowski
Venice
Combination of talents needed to help U.S.
To the editor:
Hillary’s big error was to tell less-educated white males, the most loyal of Trump’s supporters, “deplorables.”
They thought Trump would restore the old manufacturing jobs where so many of them had worked. That was a myth, those jobs will never return. They have been transferred to countries with lower wages and no unions. Many of them will be replaced by robots in the next years. But they are gone forever from the U.S.
Corporations are bottom-line people, as long as the company is profiting, they don’t really care about those who have no jobs.
A whole new set of jobs or other sources of income need to created for these folks. The Democrats don’t run the corporations so they cannot do it alone. The Republicans cannot do it either so they lie and say they can.
It will take a combination of innovative thinking and government assistance to tackle these problems and he cares no more about you than he does about the immigrants he is trying to exclude from American life.
You aren’t deplorable, unless you fall for his con job once again.
Bill Wolfers
Venice
Column was ‘eloquent’ on points of view
To the editor:
What an eloquent column you wrote (Nov. 16) on “All Politics Remain Very Local.” Your efforts to be fair and welcoming to all points of view are to be applauded.
I totally agree with you about President Trump but in this town, I am afraid to even mention his name because of the overwhelming support for him here and because of the vitriolic and hateful responses given to those who don’t worship him as enthusiastically as most Venice residents.
In fact, I witnessed an almost physical altercation break out between two elderly women last week at the beauty shop where I was having my hair dyed, and I thought to myself, “Is this is what we’ve come to?”
I so admire your courage to address your own misgivings about Trump in your column. However, your commitment to fairness in light of your paper’s mission to focus on “interesting and compelling” local news is so admirable that I wish all of America’s newspaper editors would follow your example.
You succinctly wrote, “At some point, I stopped worrying about what he (Trump) was doing for the nation and concentrate more on what I’m doing for it.” What a noble mission for all us readers to follow.
Kathy A. Megyeri
Venice
