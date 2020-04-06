Editorial was right, we need to help one-another
To the Editor:
Well said: “It often takes a crisis to bring people together.” (Editorial from March 28).
My daughter and granddaughter are both ER coronavirus triage nurses; one in Southern Ocean County Hospital in N.J. and the other in the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. They both are experiencing the shortage of masks and are being asked to wear the same one for their entire 12-hour shift instead of the manufacturer recommended six hours.
To their rescue have come very thoughtful school nurses and local clinics bringing their meager supply to help out with the shortage.
Unfortunately, we have clinics here in Florida which not only ignore the governor’s Executive Order and continue to operate under the guise of “essential health care” but also provide their nonessential volunteers with masks.
These are the clinics which engage in the termination of human life; while nurses and doctors on the front lines of saving human lives do without the much needed protections. Shame on them.
Margaret Yerman,
Venice
Does the buck ever stop with President Trump?
To the Editor:
One can read pro and con letters to the editor in any newspaper regarding the fitness and qualifications for the presidency of one Donald J. Trump. The comments usually follow party line.
President Truman had a plaque on his desk that read “The Buck Stops Here.” I doubt that plaque still remains on the presidents desk today.
If the Donald had been president during World War II, we would have lost the war.
You Trumpicans out there were conned by the master con artist in 2016. Don’t let it happen again in 2020. Put your country first.
John Salvaggi
Venice
Banning God was wrong; let crisis change hearts
To the Editor:
I hope our nation finally realizes what it has done, banning God in case it might “offend someone.”
God has provided protection, prosperity and abundant life.
A month ago we were in the midst of soaring economy, plentitude and comfort, and still our country was polarized and full of hatred — with no thought of being grateful, or even aware, of our multitude of blessings.
I do hope this horrendous crisis will humble us and bring about a cleansing change of heart.
Jody Aldrich
Venice
T-shirt has thoughts on health efforts, economics
To the Editor:
To those who feel that economic considerations Trump (pun intended) health efforts, I submit the inscription on a T-shirt I purchased while in Costa Rica:
“Only when the last tree has died and the last river has been poisoned and the last fish has been caught will we realize that we cannot eat money.”
Dr. John J. Yurosko
Nokomis
$500 billion to corporations is dangerous
To the Editor:
The $2.2 trillion stabilization (it’s not a stimulus) bill is absolutely necessary to help American workers and businesses get through the early part of the shutdown of the economy. I hope this dysfunctional government can get the money efficiently to those who need it.
But the $500 billion earmarked for big corporations is dangerous. In the original Republican bill, this money was to be distributed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin with no oversight. Senate Democrats were able to put restrictions on how this money was to be spent — no bonuses, stock buybacks, etc. — and provided Inspector General and House Committee oversight.
However, when signing the bill, President Trump added a signing statement that asserted that he was not bound by any of those oversight provisions. The reason for doing this is obvious. From the beginning, these $500 billion was to be used by Republicans to buy the 2020 election. Much of the money would go to their friends and supporters, and a lot of it would come right back in the fall to reelect Trump and keep control of the Senate.
Citizens United allows this to happen and billions will shift any election.
Republicans know that they cannot win in a fair election. That’s why they have spent so much time and energy on voter suppression. Their latest ploy is to use our national emergency to get the resources to buy the 2020 election. So much for democracy in America. — David Workman, Venice
Thanks to Venice Regional for their help
To the Editor:
In all the turmoil in our world today, Russell and I experienced and witnessed some very special and precious people at the Venice (Regional Bayfront Health) emergency hospital.
All the nurses as he entered the emergency room with pneumonia; everyone was so kind and patient. He met some wonderful nurses, doctors and aides that took care of him.
As I sat outside for several hours, waiting for his test results, I witnessed the valet attendants gently helping people arriving in their cars to enter the hospital. They were so busy and patient with everyone.
Several nurses called me to let me know how Russell was getting along. They took time from their busy day without me asking them to do this.
So thankful for his wonderful care. How thankful for Venice hospital and their wonderful staff. They were super. — Bonnie and Russell Beard, Venice
Senatorial Stenosis is afflicting Congress
To the Editor:
There is a rare disease afflicting a minimal number of people with devastating effects on our country. It is called Senatorial Stenosis. This is not a narrowing of the vertebrae, but a narrowing of the mind. It dramatically affects 52 Republican lawmakers, with only Sen. Mitt Romney seeming to have some small resistance.
The effects of this illness will be devastating for our democracy.
The symptoms are easily defined: most importantly, a failure to do their constitutional duty and uphold the rule of law. Other symptoms include cowardice, refusing evidence of wrong-doing, enabling, and in extreme cases, abetting.
Do not worry about them. They will weasel their way through the course of the disease; instead, worry about the rest of the country, and how we will survive as a nation in the Age of Trump.
There seems to be little hope that these Senators will be cured of this affliction and rise up to stop the impending tyranny from the man who would be king.
Think about this as we proceed into the most critical election of our lifetime. You have the power to turn the tide. To right the ship. To save America. You have the vote. Use it wisely. — Richard Coburn, Venice
Please, Gov. DeSantis, use common sense in crisis
To the Editor:
Dear Gov. DeSantis,
April 1, 2020
This is not a joke!
I am sending this message to you as a concerned citizen, taxpayer and consistent Florida voter since 2000. My wife and I are elderly, (77 and 81), but blessedly healthy.
We are appealing to your inner, better angels and are praying that you will do the right thing.
It is scientifically evident that a shutdown of all public places has reduced the danger of spreading the novel corona virus and thereby saving lives.
Therefore, we plead with you to not only issue the government directive to all Florida citizens to stay home; but also command that all public activities be banned other than those essential services that are related to maintaining health and safety.
Moreover, we expect you to show leadership in the public interest by joining other governors to demand that the federal government institute every measure allowable under the Federal Defense Act as soon as possible!
Your credibility as our elected leader is at stake. We cannot respect you if you do not display empathy and common sense about this critical medical crisis.
Sincerely — Lawrence Glynn, Venice
