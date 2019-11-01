Will Republic pass ‘dark money’ test
Editor:
Now that the issue of “dark money” has inserted itself into our local election scene here in Venice, Florida, interesting questions come to mind. Why? Where did it come from? Who is funding these mailers? How much money is being spent by unknown individuals?
Campaign finance laws, rules and regulations have devolved deep into the weeds of political controversy. Those who wrote and uphold these laws and rules have deemed it permissible to allow individuals to donated to these PACs and to cloak themselves behind an iron curtain so no one can ever know who put up the money, how much was donated, how much was spent and what were the motives involved.
Free speech is a precious commodity and must be protected at all costs, even though we might disagree with what is being said or being written. However, one simple change in the rules and regs could go a very long way to solving this dilemma. Simply identify the donor of funds to any candidate, any PAC, any campaign without limits as to the amount. Simply let the voters know and understand who has donated the funds and let everyone make up their own minds as to whom they wish to support, given where their funding comes from.
As old Ben Franklin mumbled about our Republic, and wondered whether or not we could keep it. We are facing a test. Let us see.
Cliff Dodge,
Venice.
‘Dark money’ editorial, recommendations ironic
I appreciate your thoughtful editorial visit to the multiple Dark Money sources and your call on them to be more visible, which you understand is futile. Secrecy is the whole idea.
There is an irony, however, in your endorsements of these candidates while not asking why their policies are so attractive to these dark forces which are pouring thousands into Venice mailboxes, and I expect other ads, bots, etc.
In contrast, are three citizens, Finesod, Brady and Sanacore who want to institute more moderate growth policies and have not accepted developer and other funding tied to City contractors. With a serious economic threat from beach closings, environmentally focused candidates are not getting your nod.
If you connect the dots, dark money and pro-development candidates, getting your endorsement, it makes me wonder about the sincerity of your editorial. Would not defeating the dark money candidates not send a stronger message?
Ed Martin
Venice
Potential for a conflict of interest?
Is anyone concerned that the son of Sharky’s Restaurant owner Mike Pachota might have a conflict of interest if he is elected to Seat 5, because of his father’s business so tied to the city?
Sharky’s benefited financially with rent reductions in their contract with the city after the disastrous red tide of 2018, while other business owners and residents just suffered.
Does anyone else think it might be good to have someone on the City Council representing the taxpayers instead of the larger business owners and developers? A little balance might be helpful.
How about voting in a fiscally responsible council member who is currently working for the city, knows the issues inside and out, knows the small business owners and the residents, and has the taxpayers’ interests at heart? That is Debbie Sanacore.
I’m impressed with her qualifications, both as the city of Venice code enforcement officer, Venice homeowner and small business owner, founder of a non-profit assisting women returning to the workforce, and former military wife and mother.
I think she would be a great addition to our Venice City Council.
Mary Solak
Venice
It’s time to ban Pier shark fishing
Editor:
On Friday evening, on the pier at Sharky’s, was a great example of why shark fishing from the pier should be banned.
A small shark, about 3 feet long, was caught by a fisherman. He proceeded to reel it in, unhook it from the line, and put it in the trash can between the can and liner.
While the shark thrashed about inside the can, another fisherman strode about telling people not to touch it.
It was later learned that this small shark was to be used (after it died) for bait to try and catch larger sharks. This act of blatant cruelty to this fish was seen by more than 30 people, including children, on the pier to enjoy the sunset. There are ways to dispatch a fish you wish to use for bait.
This was just one example why “shark fishermen” should be banned from the pier.
Skip Russell, Venice
