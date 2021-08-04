Trip West was good reminder of America
To the Editor:
My husband and I just returned from a short trip to Utah. To be honest, I was apprehensive about traveling again.
After 18 months of listening to all of the angry news that was being reported and after watching ordinary American citizens storm the Capitol in January, I was fearful of what we would encounter. I forgot that there is an America out there beyond the bad news.
This trip renewed my faith in the people who live and work in our country.
At the airports, we did experience long lines and wait times, but other travelers and airport personnel were friendly, patient and helpful. We did not experience angry people unwilling to follow CDC guideline.
We encountered many courteous and helpful people in the service industry. Some of them spoke with foreign accents, but it appeared by their smiles and actions that those individuals were trying hard to understand and be understood to improve their English skills.
We returned home with a sense that America is a pretty darn good place to live, despite the shootings and riots that dominate the news. We encounter people who are working hard for whatever their goals, but above all, we found people to be friendly and kind.
Linda Dalton
Venice
Immigrant ailments the same as yours
To the Editor:
As the Texas health department regional medical director for the 19 counties of south Texas that bordered three Mexican states, I worked closely with ICE for over 20 years in disease control among immigrants rescued from smugglers or detained in ICE or contracted facilities.
Many times over the years TV reporters asked about diseases being brought in, but the answer has always been consistent: Immigrants have the same diseases as their neighbors on the U.S. side.
Most of their risk comes from being closely confined by smugglers in the U.S. or in ICE detention centers. It has been a well-documented myth since the early 1900’s that migrants were bringing in infectious diseases, which led to horrific abuses such as dousing with kerosene and pesticide gas (an idea copied from El Paso to Europe in 1920’s) to supposedly kill lice.
Although current detainees should be processed in three days, the average time is over a week, and is often as long as three months. Additional transfers because of crowding are common, with adults being held longer than children.
Any immigrant who has fever would quickly be screened, isolated, and treated by health professionals, guided by trained specialists. Because most persons have COVID symptoms within 5-7 days of exposure, very few recently crossed adult immigrants, who have been in the U.S. for 2 — 12 weeks and then sent by a very long bus ride anywhere beyond south Texas, could have acquired the disease before being exposed to COVID in the U.S.
Looking at U.S. maps of COVID transmission, there is no correlation between disease rates and destinations where immigrants are sent. Currently, the primary factor for high COVID case rates is low immunization rates within counties and states.
Therefore, the claims that COVID is spread by immigrants rather than unvaccinated persons is an ongoing perpetuation of the myth that blames outsiders. The consequences of such rhetoric have been disastrous in history in the impact on the treatment of displaced persons, but also in our failures to address our own problems with honesty.
Dr. Brian R Smith
Venice
Wrongful death suits down the line?
To the Editor:
No mandates, no school closures, no masks, no gathering limits. What will DeSantis use for a defense when the wrongful death suits start coming in?
Bob Faydash
Venice
No, and know, the difference
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis has mandated “in Florida there will be NO lockdowns, there will be NO school closures, there will be NO restrictions and NO mandates in the state of Florida.”
KNOW that between July 19 and Aug. 1 Florida reported 183,890 cases of COVID-19.
KNOW that in the same frame the United States reported 923,340 cases. Twenty per cent of those were in Florida.
KNOW that there have been over 39,000 COVID-19 deaths in our let COVID run-free state.
KNOW that Gov. DeSantis is Gov. Mandate.
NO CDC guidelines.
KNOW that the governor of Florida has NO concerns about you, your child, your family going to a completely unrestricted business, school or activity.
KNOW that this is not on his political road map.
KNOW that your health care and well-being are not a part of his arrogant political calculations.
John McLaughin
Venice
Some headlines make no sense
To the Editor:
Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available.
Florida added more than 21,000 new coronavirus infections to its caseload Saturday, the biggest one-day increase the state has recorded to date.
‘Disney and Walmart mandate that employees be vaccinated’
‘New COVID-19 cases 10 times what they were four weeks ago’
Florida is the epicenter. The state has most infections, hospitalizations in U.S. in past week.
‘DeSantis stops pushing shots. Despite surge in cases, governor no longer encouraging inoculation’
The Republican governor’s team last week began selling beer coozies, caps and T-shirts emblazoned “Don’t Fauci my Florida.”
Norman R. Wirtz
Nokomis
Day that shocked the world
To the Editor:
On Jan. 6, an unruly mob of Nazi swine, exhorted by their leader, President Trump, invaded and desecrated the U.S. Capitol for the express purpose of overturning the 2020 election; threatening to hang the vice president and prevent the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another — a process that had become the envy of the world.
Although Trump was not physically present, he intended to march with them, as he stated in an earlier video. Did bone spurs prevent him from personally leading them.
About 90,000 Americans, who made the supreme sacrifice in World War II, are buried in graves throughout Europe. These graves are cared for with great reverence and respect by our Allies. The thugs involved in the heinous act of Jan. 6 their anti-democracy Republican congressional supporters and their leader, a sitting president of the country, spit on their graves.
In a speech before the U.N., Soviet Union Premier Nikita Khrushchev, predicted the U.S. would destroy itself from within. The destruction may have begun. Jan. 6 was reminiscent of the Nazi storm troopers and brown shirts in Germany during the 1930s, putting Hitler in power.
My early Christmas wish is to see every neo-Nazi involved in the Capitol invasion thrown in prison. Their autocratic, draft dodging ex-president should be tried in a federal court for sedition, inciting an insurrection, and treason.
Let us pray America will remain a democracy and continue as the beacon of hope for the entire world.
John Salvaggi
Venice
Nothing funny about Goebbels
To the Editor
I appreciate the fact that the Venice Gondolier takes an egalitarian approach to publishing letters. I personally enjoy reading letters that I may not agree with but want to understand their point of view.
To cut to the chase, the letter written by Mr. Mullen in Saturday’s edition appalled me. To even refer to “old Joe Goebbels must be celebrating our nation’s corrupt mass media” simply sounds to me to be a lack of empathy or how that would even affect the average citizen not to mention a Jewish average citizen.
There are so many films about Joseph Goebbels along with another Joe; Dr. Josef Mengela that Mr. Mullen should watch to gain a better understanding of their heinous behavior that was considered “a crime against humanity.”
Perhaps then he may re-consider blithely throwing around expressions that are harmful, not harmless.
Rona Elias
North Venice
Disappointed by column, letters
To the Editor:
I wanted to let you know how disappointed I am that you published Don Schilke’s column on July 24, 2021, titled: “Republican: Trump trashes the truth.” What was the point of publishing this? Donald Trump is not the president and I do not want to hear about something he may or may not have done years ago.
By publishing this article you inflamed the Trump follower’s and fed into their unfounded beliefs about anyone who doesn’t love Trump.
And....I really wish you would do a better job screening the letters you print. I am embarrassed for the people who write letters with so many false statements and crazy ideas. I now have to skip that section of the paper because so many of the letters are just too painful to read.
Alexis Lang
Nokomis
Trump was among worst presidents
To the Editor:
I just couldn’t hold back any longer.
Where did these “Trump delivers on his promises” people come from? What promises?
Like maybe the one he made to secretly pressure the Department of Justice to declare the 2020 election results corrupt? They now have the written evidence….a note in his handwriting telling the DOJ officials to declare it corrupt and then let him and the Republicans handle it from there.
Did he promise Mr. Mullin and Mr. Magill he’d do that? Is that one of those promises?
And did he promise to simply walk away from handling a COVID-19 pandemic, dumping it on the states to handle (which they weren’t prepared to do) and as a result 600,000 Americans died of the virus under his watch? Did he promise them that?
Greatest president since sliced bread? Sorry John Mullin and Charles Magill, but the beloved president who you believe kept all his promises (which is not even close to being the truth) is going down in history as the worst president in the history of the United States who came close to ruining our democracy.
Somewhere down the line you’re going to have your “Ahaa” experience and you will finally realize that all along you’ve been duped by this president who didn’t keep his promises.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
