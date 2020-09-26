Supporting Bill Willson for Venice City Council
To the Editor:
I write this letter in support of Bill Willson for Venice City Council. When speaking of the heart and soul of a community there is no one more committed.
I’m not speaking of a couple of years like some, but rather 27 years of continuous service for the betterment of Venice.
Let’s start with our environment.
Bill founded the SunCoast Reef Rovers Scuba Club, which for over 20 years has performed regular cleanups under the Fishing Pier, Mooring Field, and the Venice Jetties. Literally tons of debris (weighed and recorded) has been removed from our local waters.
Bill served as president of Venice Area Beautification, Inc. numerous times. He had the honor of signing the agreement with Sarasota County allowing the creation of the Venice Urban Forest. Hundreds of new trees and thousands of understory plants now grace this natural jewel taking shape along the ICW with more to come.
From nonprofit boards to civic service on the planning commission, and yes Venice City Council. With every endeavor he undertakes, the best interest of our Venice community always, always, comes first.
How do you spell integrity, dedication, leadership? They are all spelled B-I-L-L-W-I-L-L-S-O-N.
Please vote for Bill Willson for Venice City Council.
Carol Binette
Venice
Writers should be ashamed of ‘unpatriotic lies’
To the Editor:
The editorial: “Put the blame where it really belongs” defends Mayor Ron Feinsod against the negative posts and letters concerning some of his behavior and actions, yet on that same issue, the vicious attacks on our president go undefended.
Is the editor going to ask us all to put the blame where it really belongs in this as well?
The truth about our president is out there if one wants to hear or read about it. Biased, Trump-hating characterizations by the left-leaning media personalities 24/7 is nothing more than anti-conservative campaigning.
The writers of “What President said, knew, we’re different,” “President deserved COVID-19 death wall, statue,” “Vet resents putting life on line for President,” and “Combat Veteran ‘appalled’ by Trump’s slurs” should be ashamed for spreading such unpatriotic lies and should endeavor to find the truth.
Virginia Hamer
Venice
Vets must be watching ‘fake news’ about president
To the Editor:
To the veterans that seem set on vitriol for our president, I can only assume you are getting your daily feed from fake news media, the truth is President Trump has done nothing but support your service.
For instance, on June 6, 2018, he signed the VA Mission Act which significantly improves veterans access to VA health care in their own cities, prompting quality telehealth services available to you in your own homes or clinics.
You no longer have to run a bunch of Obama era red tape to get health care.
But even before, in 2017 he signed the veterans accountability and whistleblower act to improve The VA’s ability to be protected and hold employees accountable. And let us not forget the veterans appeal Improvement and Modernization act; also signed in 2017, which streamlines appeals process for veterans, and then the much needed suicide prevention task force.
Due to jobs boom the jobless rate for vets has dipped to an 18 year low or 3.5% in 2018
Now yes it was in very bad taste to publicly make fun of someone’s disability, (however I think that was taken out of context if you use critical thinking and not reactionary thinking) I am deaf and my son has Downs and of course it’s disturbing, but if I let every mistake take up a room in my head I’d never see the good of others and in this case the many great things our president has done for our country our vets and all of us these past four years, a lot of which you never hear on fake news media.
But here’s a suggestion President Trump has set up the White House Veterans hotline so you might want to give him a call about your complaint.
Sandra Gillhouse
Venice
Veteran: Yellow journalism attacking president
To the Editor:
As a veteran Army officer myself, I take exception to the letters responding to the fake/phony, politically-biased “yellow journalism” of Editor-in-Chief Jeffery Goldberg and associate Anne Applebaum in The Atlantic Magazine on Sept. 3, “Trump: Americans Who Died in War are Losers and Suckers,”
Now they write lies about the cancelled 2018 trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. What convenient pre-election timing.
Not only did Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh deny it, but the head of the president’s Secret Service detail, staff on the trip and former National Security Advisor John Bolton who would have an ax to grind against President Trump, said they heard nothing like that from the president.
President Trump respects our military. Out of respect and concern for veterans, in March he signed the Executive Order “National Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End Suicide.” Vaccine/PTSD-related suicides take about 20 veterans daily. No other past presidents addressed this ongoing tragedy of our servicemen and women.
This is yet another blatant example of Trump Derangement Syndrome, disseminated by the left-biased, bought-and-paid-for mainstream media. It’s another attempt to take down President Trump.
Fellow veterans, if you wish to abide by your military oath with our Republic and “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;” then vote for President Trump, not the Marxists, who have admitted they plan to riot and dismantle the police, the rule of law, your hard-fought for liberties, and our Constitution.
Randy Wedin
Venice
Is President Trump’s behavior that of narcissism?
To the Editor:
Donald Trumpism?
What would professional analysts say about our president’s personality and behavior?
Social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists have over many years developed a set of guidelines for analyzing the personality traits of individuals who have a habitual behavior pattern that in certain cases is severe enough to be classified as mental illness.
It’s often treatable if the person is willing to be open to treatment.
The guidance for narcissism is included in the Diagnostic Statistics Manual (DSMIV), and a copy of online at https://app.box.com/s/qkiv4zuffv94anrrqe548b8oigr72ayt.
See what you think.
Laura Curtiss
Venice
Promote citizenship through education, insight
To the Editor:
In his book “We Hold These Truths,” Father Murray addresses the founding principles our country.
It is essential that, in our discussions, we have a level of virtue leading to positive action while restricting prejudice and self interest. That we promote true citizenship through education and honest insight.
That we reject leaders that undermine rational judgment through doubt and bewilderment that our role through self-government transforms facts into forward action while standing united with honesty and integrity rejecting moral corruption, political oppression and social instability.
Sinclair Lewis wrote a novel “It Can’t Happen Here” depicting the results when we fail to stand for the principles in our founding documents...based on fear and the promise of extreme wealth the country has elected a demagogue as president.
Using false promises to honor the principles of our republic, he brings in a regime of suppression, deceit and totalitarianism. It is only after a lengthy brutal struggle that the democratic freedom of our country is restored.
We must maintain and live by the principles of truth written in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
In a movie, Indiana Jones — when facing confrontation with totalitarianism — must make a choice — and he made it wisely. Hopefully when we cast our vote we will choose wisely for the results unlike movies will have a real impact on our present and our future.
Ronald Courtney
Venice
Can’t we all just get along at our socially distanced tables?
To the Editor:
Rude?
Last weekend, my companion and I went to one of our favorite Downtown Venice restaurants for an intimate dinner.
Per social distancing regs, a mid-70s couple was seated approximately 15-18 feet in a booth away. About half way through our meal they began face timing with their great grandchildren and family. Their conversation continued for more than 10 minutes with their exchanges of what presents Jack had received for his birthday and what the mother was fixing for dinner.
It is mild to say that my evening dinner was rudely interrupted by their overly loud and personal face time discussions. I kept thinking that surely when they told their family members that they were at a restaurant having dinner that the conversation would have been politely discontinued by some family member.
I did not even feel like staying for the usual coffee and dessert and on my way leaving the restaurant I stopped by their table to gently but firmly say that I thought they were being extremely rude.
The man stood up and said that I was the one being rude. He even went so far as to run after our car yelling as we pulled out of the parking lot.
I don’t even carry a cellphone with me when in a restaurant, beauty salon, or other public places as I feel everyone deserves their privacy on either side of the conversation.
Is it wrong to politely make people aware of their inconsiderate actions?
Sunny Seabrook
Venice
Snowbirds hoping Florida will be ready for season
To the Editor:
We are perennial “snowbirds” from Colorado.
We spend two months in the Sunshine State in January and February. We are anxiously watching the positivity rate in Florida, hoping that the state we love second to Colorado can get the positivity rate below 5% so we feel safe to come in 2021.
Colorado’s positivity rate is below 3%. If Florida has a rate below 5% then we would feel safe to visit restaurants, amusement parks, beaches, museums and other visitor attractions. Or, in other words, spend our money.
I wonder if we are the only snowbirds that feel this way?
Larry and Becky Roberts
Watkins, Colo.
Is Congress a threat to Social Security, Medicare?
To the Editor:
It’s that time of year again.
I’m addressing this letter particularly to all the senior citizens who appreciate and/or depend on their Social Security checks and their Medicare.
Did you know it was a Democratic president with a Democratic Congress that introduced and signed into law Social Security? Thank Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Republicans want to end Social Security.
Did you know it was a Democratic president with a Democratic Congress that introduced and signed Medicare into law? Thank Lyndon B. Johnson. The Republicans want to end that, too, even though you’ve been paying into it most of your life.
They think that’s a handout, too. Can you afford to survive without your Medicare? Just go to the hospital or E.R. for one day and see what the bill is.
President Johnson also introduced and signed into law Medicaid. Medicaid isn’t just for people under the age of 65; it’s also for the elderly who are in nursing homes whose Social Security isn’t enough to pay the monthly bill.
Our former governor — now our U.S. senator — refused Medicaid money from the federal government for Floridians. I hope this current Republican governor isn’t repeating that idiotic mistake.
Please do some serious thinking when you go to the polls. But by all means, please go and vote.
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
Claims on Amendment 2 changes are baseless
To the Editor:
Regarding Amendment 2; enough of the Sky is Falling and time for the facts on Amendment 2.
Florida’s current minimum wage is $8.56 and for tipped employee’s $5.44. Amendment 2 will increase the minimum wage over five years as follows: September 2021 to $10 and tipped to $6.98, September 2022 to $11 and tipped to $7.98, September 2023 to $12 and tipped to $8.98, September 2023 to $13 and tipped to $9.98, September 2024 to $14 and tipped to $10.98 and finally September 2025 to $15 and tipped to $10.98.
These claims that the restaurant industry will be devastated are baseless; the fact is that known data shows no such calamity befalling restaurants.
The Seattle Times reported that Seattle’s similar wage hike in 2014 showed no real harm to the industry, reporting that in 2018 (fourth year of wage increase) there were 362 restaurant and bar openings versus 71 closures, in 2019 (fifth year of wage increase) Seattle had 395 restaurant-and-bar openings versus 89 closures.
Under Amendment 2, Florida restaurant owners will never be paying wait staff $15 an hour, a year from now they will have to pay their wait staff $6.98 an hour.
Paul Sloan
Venice
