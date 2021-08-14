Letters to the Editor
Get yourself, kids, vaccinated
To the Editor:
In today’s paper was an article titled “Back to school shots are required.” It listed those vaccinations required for children to have or “Unvaccinated students will be sent home.” Among those shots are: measles, mumps, rubella, polio, DTP and a few others. Students will be sent home. Period.
So, we in our society have accepted the fact that certain vaccinations are necessary for the well-being of the person and the health of people around them. Most of your readers will remember those “terrifying” shots in younger years. They will also fondly glance at the small pox vaccine shot scar on their shoulder.
Yet, millions of those same Americans will not be vaccinated for COVID 19.
Some are as casual as: “oh, I never get flu shots.” Comparing flu to COVID is as dumb as comparing the common cold to pneumonia. Others say: “I’ve heard it has serious side effects, and someday, maybe.” Why would those people rather ignore a death threatening disease today because of some unknown, unlikely and imagined side effect later? Pick the lesser of the evils.
Sadly, many of those unvaccinated people express political reasons. Makes sense to me: surely politicians know more than scientists. They need to flush their “Donald” DeSantis pills down the toilet, and stop drinking “Donald Trump Koolaid.”
Think, people, think.
Dennis Heckart
Venice
DeSantis uses Trump’s play book
To the Editor:
It appears DeSantis has been infected with the “Trump” virus, since he’s doing everything anti-scientific and anti-common sense to stir a dwindling political base solely for fundraising and egotistical reasons, not caring if more people get sick and die as a result.
Then he doubles down. Go figure.
Bruce McGowan
Venice
DeSantis needs better judgement
To the Editor:
Ron DeSantis is employing the same defective judgment that his mentor Donald Trump used in the early months of the COVID pandemic.
His clear failure to address the seriousness of the high rate of COVID infections in Florida by withholding funding from schools that impose mask mandates on students and staff and “coining” terms like “Faucian dystopia” are stupid, childish and irresponsible for a governor to utter. Like Trump he is playing down the seriousness of the outbreak by refusing to take any common sense or pro-active measures to reduce the spread of the virus to unvaccinated Floridians where the virus is out of control.
He should stop casting derogatory comments on those who choose to wear masks and heed the guidelines from the CDC. He needs to make it unequivocally clear that unvaccinated Floridians need to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their circle of family and friends.
Like Trump, who refused to tell the people the truth about the virus early on, his words and inactions are going to come back on DeSantis with a vengeance especially if school-age kids become infected in large numbers when they return to school in the fall. Parents who failed to get their children vaccinated because they believe the virus is not real, or that getting vaccinated poses a health risk, or just because they are Republican and supporters of Trump and believe the “big lie,” will come to rue their choice when they see that their decision played a part in their children getting COVID.
David Pavesic
North Port
DeSantis veto hurts local projects
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis vetoed $1.5 billion in programs, eliminating statewide educational enrichment, mentoring, mental health, and arts education programs that would have been federally funded by the American Rescue Act.
Sarasota and Manatee County projects shut out by these vetoes include:
$750,000 for the Venice Water Booster Station
$500,000 for the Dona Bay Watershed Restoration Project
$286,676 for the city of Venice Emergency Operations Fund
$250,000 for the State College of Florida — Nursing Center of Excellence Program
$62,000 for the Longboat Key Assessment of Sea Level Rise
He is also threatening to withhold funding for any schools who want masking for COVID unvaccinated students and staff.
Even though he is in the bully pulpit, he is not encouraging people to get vaccinated for this horrendous virus that is killing children and young adults.
The majority of you voted for this fool. Why?
Ardis E. Boch
Venice
It’s not outrage, it’s a tantrum
To the Editor:
The lead headline in the Gondolier of Aug. 11 read “Mask mandate sparks outrage.” A more accurate headline would have been “Mask mandate sparks tantrum.”
Steve Oglethorpe
Venice
Rights come with responsibilities
To the Editor:
The irony of certain Catholics outraged over Bishop Dewane’s decision to require masks in diocese schools is at the same time laughable and disgusting, but mostly disgusting.
Complaining about being denied parental rights and claiming it’s all about control from many of the same people who go to great lengths, even resorting to violence to limit contraception and to deny women the rights to make their own reproductive choices, is a grand-slam of hypocrisy, especially when it is about something so simple as wearing a mask.
It would be unfair to single out a few Catholics for their two-facedness in this matter. They are not alone in complaining about their freedoms being infringed and their rights being violated by mask mandates. And in all the baseless blathering about rights being taken away, not a single frothing-at-the-mouth defender of the “American Way,” not even DeSantis, has had the courage to mention the responsibilities that come with having rights.
Parents who object to mask requirements do have rights — they absolutely have the right to home school their children. What they don’t have is an unabridged right to endanger the lives and health of students and teachers, and the families of those students and teachers, simply because they don’t like the rules.
I wonder if those who believe they are entitled to unfettered rights without any consideration for the rights or well-being of others are true enough to their principles to accept that same selfish, narcissistic behavior from their own children.
John Hawk
Venice
Yard waste is Sarasota County problem
To the Editor:
Regarding the pile of yard waste on Pine Street (in Englewood). It’s totally in Sarasota County.
It has been there since before the pandemic, and the yard of the vacant house (absent owner) hasn’t been cut since the pile was placed there. It is also blocking the drainage ditch that is necessary to drain the yards on Pine and Palmetto streets. Factually, the system of ditches in that block need to be cleaned of the soil and grass that is blocking the flow of rainwater. This year my yard has flooded earlier than it ever has before and it’s staying three-four days longer. The complete drainage system for this block needs serious attention.
Before the ditches got so plugged water can’t flow, I witnessed a 4-5-inch walking catfish come out from one culvert and walk/swim into the one going under Pine. Due to the plugging, that couldn’t happen today.
Sarasota County, step up and clean up this mess.
William Hunt
Englewood
Credit where it’s due on climate science
To the Editor:
This letter is to give credit where credit is due. I’ve sent letters to the editor giving credit to Irish physicist John Tyndall for discovering “the greenhouse effect.” In 1859, he did experiments which clearly showed that water vapor, carbon dioxide and methane retained heat more than other gasses, and that if these gasses accumulated in the atmosphere, the atmosphere would become warmer. For the Trumplicans out there, Tyndall was neither a politician nor a Democrat. He was a physicist living in London. But he was not the first person to determine that gasses retained heat at different rates.
The American Journal of Science and Arts indicates a woman beat him to it. The credit belongs to Eunice Newton Foote. In 1856, Eunice Foote presented her results to a top U.S. science conference. She describes filling jars with water vapor, carbon dioxide and air, and comparing how much they heated up in the sun.
“The highest effect of the sun’s rays I have found to be in carbonic acid gas,” she wrote, using the term “carbonic acid gas” (used for “carbon dioxide” then). “The receiver containing the gas became itself much heated – very sensibly more so than the other – and on being removed, it was many times as long in cooling.” She speculated that CO2 concentrations in the air could influence global temperatures. For Trump supporters, Ms. Foote had only science in mind when she did her experiments 165 years ago. She wasn’t thinking about politics at all.
Rik Jimison
North Port
Support Lymphedema Treatment Act
To the Editor:
As Congress considers making improvements to the Medicare program there is another lesser known gap in coverage that must be addressed — lack of coverage for medical compression supplies. Millions of Americans with lymphedema cannot manage this chronic condition without these doctor prescribed supplies, and yet, Medicare and many private insurance plans fail to cover them.
Without the ability to access adequate treatment, many patients experience a progressive worsening of their condition, including costly complications and hospitalizations that could have been prevented. This is a penny-wise, pound-foolish policy.
A bill currently in Congress called the Lymphedema Treatment Act would end this madness and ensure patients have access to the medical care they need and deserve.
Diane Lydiksen
Englewood
Floridians are not disposable
To the Editor:
Gov. DeSantis: As this virus expands its reach into Florida and is now killing younger Floridians and affecting the state as a whole, it would seem prudent to put masks back on people to protect their health.
Your cavalier attitude toward Floridians’ health will not help you in future elections, in a governor’s race or a presidential race.
Picture the optics of news releases and campaign ads featuring the amount of deaths you have piled up of Floridians with your reckless dictates and attacks on public health officials.
Stop using our citizens lives in Florida as your platform for higher office. We are not disposable.
John R. Munn
Englewood
Heads in the sand hurts us all
Editor:
All one must do is look around to see the problems we have caused through the denial of scientific facts.
As result of drought conditions, the air in the Midwest is murky and gray from smoke caused by out-of-control fires in western states.
Due to not following mask-wearing and vaccination advice from doctors and scientists, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Florida, fish killed by red tide are washing up on our beaches in alarming amounts.
While all of us bear some responsibility for these problems, it’s fair to say that the “head in the sand” approach advocated by Republicans such as Governor DeSantis and Senators Rubio and Scott, are not what we need.
While Democrats up and down the ticket have proposed strategies to address the three issues cited above and others, opposition from the other side, mostly in the form of denial, has prevailed.
It’s time for voters to act and select progressive candidates who will enact policies that protect the health and well-being of all of us.
Mady Pennisi
Englewood
