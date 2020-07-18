Disappointment in local leaders, decisions
To the Editor:
Our local, county, state, and federal government officials should be ashamed of themselves.
I cannot tell you how disappointed I am in the Venice City Council’s inaction on mandatory mask wearing in the city of Venice.
I have had many conversations with my friends and I can assure you that we will not shop or eat at a restaurant in Venice due to your cowardice in mandating mask wearing. Studies have shown that mask wearing and social distancing can help lower the risks for transmission of the virus. Our ZIP code is in the lower end of the infections and I would think you would like to keep it that way.
As for a proclamation that merely suggests you wear a mask, it is not worth the breath of discussion.
Judy Coe Rapaport
Venice
Vandalism, anti-Semitism
is unacceptable
To the Editor:
We learned that two Sarasota synagogues were seriously vandalized early on Wednesday morning.
Temple Sinai and Temple Emanu-El were severely defaced with spray-painted swastikas and graphic anti-Semitic language that cannot easily be removed. More damaging than the graffiti or the physical and financial harm are the spiritual wounds this graffiti inflicted on the congregants who built, sustain and cherish these sacred spaces. Entering through these very doors, often in their most vulnerable moments, people gather for worship, comfort and mutual support. Their security and confidence must never be compromised.
We are grateful to all who attend Jewish congregations for their deep dedication to the quality of life in our area. We express our solidarity with the whole Jewish community who have been assaulted by this vandalism.
Sadly, we note that these are not the only incidents of anti-Semitism in our community and in the nation. There have been others. We express our anger at these outrageous acts, and we trust that the perpetrators will quickly be brought to justice. As a community we must work to expose and root out hatred of the Jewish community and all religious intolerance whatever the source.
We rededicate ourselves to strengthening ties that bind us together across faiths and across our community. May we be a refuge for one another in times of great stress, offering mutual aid and support “until the storms of destruction pass us by.” (Psalm 57:2)
Shirley Bascom
president, Venice Interfaith Community Association
No right for anyone to riot
To the Editor:
Almost everyone agrees that the killing of George Floyd was tragic and unlawful. The officers involved are under arrest and deserve punishment.
Most also agree the vast majority of police officers are law abiding citizens personally and professionally. Using this incident to indict all law enforcement is also an injustice.
The solution of liberals and the radical left is to defund or disband police, rendering law enforcement powerless. That is not the answer.
In cities such as New York, Minneapolis and Seattle, where police now have their hands tied, crime is at least double the national average or higher. Groups like Black Lives Matter ignore the circumstances of police involved shootings when quoting their statistics.
They also fail to mention that more police officers die in shootings than do victims of law enforcement shootings. Cases where someone dies or is mistreated should always be reviewed and reform implemented when appropriate.
Peaceful protest is guaranteed under the Constitution, but there is no right to riot and destroy property. Protesters have moved from a demand for police reform to a violent attempt to seize power and undermine authority.
It is time to support the police in the legal execution of their duties.
Stephen Guffanti
Sarasota
