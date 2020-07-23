County Commission are definition of wimps
To the Editor:
Webster defines wimp as “a weak ineffectual timid person.”
That name certainly applies to our five Sarasota County Commissioners who appear speechless and helpless in the midst of the current virus pandemic.
Then we have the head wimp in Tallahassee.
The same man, who by his own words, allowed 20 unrestricted flights per day from virus riddled N.Y.to land in Orlando.
Now that we are the ones riddled, N Y. has restricted flights from Florida.
Instead of leadership, he now sits by his phone awaiting instructions from Washington D C, on what he can say and do.
I admit my error in helping to elect these wimps. I will not make the same mistake again.
Frank Kaprive
Venice
City Council needs to mandate masks for Venice
To the Editor:
Victor Hugo once said, “There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an Idea whose time has come.”
The time has come to be part of the solution and not add to the problem by not mandating masks.
Dr. Fauci said so, the doctors, nurses, first responders have pleaded to do so and now big box stores realize customers are crying for action too.
People are leading hoping the leaders will follow.
The Venice City Council needs to make the right choice and vote to mandate an emergency ordinance to wear masks. Citizens are trusting them to do so.
Kim Eudy
Venice
Time for mayor, City Council, to play nice
To the Editor:
I don’t know, maybe it’s being cooped up. Maybe it’s the great unknown but I’m a bit tired of being polite about politicians.
Boys, Mayor Feinsod Councilmen Newsom and Neunder, play nice in the sandbox, OK? Tempers flare, really? Enough already. All three of you are being ridiculous. With so many other things going on, do your jobs instead of playing partisan politics or quit and let others work.
I emailed all of you asking about the tree removal at City Hall. Simple question. Not one council member responded.
Thankfully, James Clinch was available for an update. Thank you for responding Mr. Clinch, always a pleasure. Kind of pathetic to bypass the council members.
Grow up Gentlemen. This isn’t Mayberry.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
Rose, Robinson best for School Board
To the Editor,
Regarding the upcoming Aug. 18 election, there are two candidates with right backgrounds to succeed on the Sarasota County School Board: Karen Rose and Eric Robinson.
Our Founding Fathers believed in the idea of the “citizen statesmen,” the idea that citizens who lived life in the “real world,” not the career politicians living in a political bubble that has become increasingly common these days.
Karen Rose has spent her entire professional career as an educator. From working with our highest need Exceptional Student Education program, Karen knows what students need. After her time as a teacher, Karen spent two years as assistant principal and 12 years as a principal. Karen’s final three years at the Sarasota County School District were spent as executive director of Middle Schools, one of the most important positions in the school system.
On the other hand, Eric Robinson has been a small business owner in the community for two decades. As an accountant, Eric has the auditing skills necessary to make sure our schools’ money is spent efficiently and on the right things.
These candidates offer the diverse backgrounds we need on our School Board, not more career politicians. Vote Karen Rose and Eric Robinson.
Jorge Arana
Sarasota
Graham, Edwards best for School Board
To the Editor:
I disagree with Barry Dubin in his Saturday Herald Tribune guest editorial.
I cannot help but be concerned that if Karen Rose and Eric Robinson are elected to the School Board, they will be pressured to not support the need for critical new educational material that must be added to educate our children about the changes in our environment.
The changes are due completely to the use of fossil fuels. Where are the huge donations coming from that they have received? How do we know that some of that money is not coming from people who do not want to see us stop using coal and oil and natural gas.
But guess what folks We absolutely have to. It is already too late to stop some very bad things from happening.
We adults are passing on a cruel legacy to our kids and grandkids. We should have listened to climate experts 40 years ago who warned us.
Having done some searching on the internet about the histories of Eric Robinson and Karen Rose, I have other concerns about them too. Think of your grandkids and please do vote for David Graham and Tom Edwards. — Pat Wellington, Venice
Clever robocall from Robinson doesn’t win votes
Last week I received a phone call... the caller ID said “Sarasota Memorial.”
Upon answering the phone, a recorded voice said that their records indicated that a recent hospital visit may have been the result of an accident. If I pressed 1, I would be connected to someone who would legally represent me to get the money I deserved from being a victim.
When I was connected, I asked the gentleman which law firm he represented. He immediately hung up.
I was a little surprised at how clever this robocall was. The legal community has never been adverse to chasing ambulances. Robocalls make this so much easier. This applies to car warranties, credit cards, IRS threats, health insurance, etc.
Sunday night, at 7:01 pm, the caller ID said that Capital One (813-379-3366) was calling me. When I answered the phone, the robovoice said I was invited to join a town hall meeting with Eric Robinson who’s running for a Sarasota County School Board seat.
By pressing 1, I could ask Mr. Robinson a question.
Who benefits from this political scam? Mr. Robinson or the Republican Party? I called this number this morning. An answering machine said, “This meeting is over.” Responding to my wife, Mr. Robinson said he hired an “vendor” to organize this town hall meeting. I didn’t know that Capital One is now a vendor for robocalls.
I cannot support any company, or politician who will lie to enter my home uninvited. — Tony Turlenko, Venice
Not picking up yard waste is unacceptable
To the Editor:
Mr. Jonathan R. Lewis,
We, in Venice Gardens, who phoned Sarasota County government were told that we would not be getting our yard recycle waste picked up for at least three weeks, maybe much longer, also we could take it to the dump, pay another fee.
This is unacceptable for me and all of my neighbors I had a chance to speak with. Waste Management Corp. is a billion dollar entity and none of us believe that they cannot find people to do this job with the thousand of Floridians in Sarasota County who are unemployed.
Waste Management revived tens of millions in government “bailout” money, this is their problem, it’s not our problem in Venice Gardens.
The only question we are asking ourselves, is does Waste Management Corp. work for us; or do we work for them?
Folks in Venice Gardens are not happy about this and it’s a breach of trust to not notify us about this; so we could have input. — Charles W. Rowland, Venice Gardens
Waste Management breaching its county contract
To the Editor:
Recent actions by Sarasota County Waste Management signifies a breach of their contractual responsibilities.
Yes, COVID-19 may be a convenience excuse however does not relieve them of their legal obligations. It’s up to the Sarasota County Commissioners and council lawyers to enforce this contract.
Assuming Waste Management is encountering labor issues, it’s their responsibility to sub-contract these services to third party vendors on their dime.
Why should we, the tax paying recipients, be inconvenienced due to poor management skills?
Secondly, they have audacity to request that we transport our yard waste to landfill and pay as well. This makes no sense.
Another potential solution would be placement of strategically located 30 yard dumpsters (multiple sites).
Participating residents could deposit their yard waste. It’s time for our County Commissioners to get tough and get off their butt. — Gordon Travers, South Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.