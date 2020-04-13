Stick to local issues in local newspaper
To the Editor:
As a resident of Venice, and one of many who subscribe to the Venice Gondolier to get local news and commentary, I respectfully request that you stick to the community you serve when you write editorials.
We get plenty of national news and opinion from the broad-based cable and internet stations as well as newspapers.
What we need and buy your paper for is local news and commentary where you should be more responsive to local happenings.
Save your incessant Trump trashing, like the use of the phrase, “The coronavirus is a hoax” in your editorial Wednesday and the cartoon with the same slam a few weeks ago for the day you join the fake news guys on MSNBC and the NY Times.
In the meantime, please redirect your focus on what Venice needs, for example, getting our bike path from the Venice Waterway Park to Harbor Drive along the beaches reopened.
Bob Kunath
Venice
$500 billion to corporations is dangerous
To the Editor:
The $2.2 trillion stabilization (it’s not a stimulus) bill is absolutely necessary to help American workers and businesses get through the early part of the shutdown of the economy. I hope this dysfunctional government can get the money efficiently to those who need it.
But the $500 billion earmarked for big corporations is dangerous. In the original Republican bill, this money was to be distributed by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin with no oversight. Senate Democrats were able to put restrictions on how this money was to be spent — no bonuses, stock buybacks, etc. — and provided Inspector General and House Committee oversight.
However, when signing the bill, President Trump added a signing statement that asserted that he was not bound by any of those oversight provisions. The reason for doing this is obvious. From the beginning, these $500 billion was to be used by Republicans to buy the 2020 election. Much of the money would go to their friends and supporters, and a lot of it would come right back in the fall to reelect Trump and keep control of the Senate.
Citizens United allows this to happen and billions will shift any election.
Republicans know that they cannot win in a fair election. That’s why they have spent so much time and energy on voter suppression. Their latest ploy is to use our national emergency to get the resources to buy the 2020 election. So much for democracy in America. — David Workman, Venice
Senatorial Stenosis is afflicting Congress
To the Editor:
There is a rare disease afflicting a minimal number of people with devastating effects on our country. It is called Senatorial Stenosis. This is not a narrowing of the vertebrae, but a narrowing of the mind. It dramatically affects 52 Republican lawmakers, with only Sen. Mitt Romney seeming to have some small resistance.
The effects of this illness will be devastating for our democracy.
The symptoms are easily defined: most importantly, a failure to do their constitutional duty and uphold the rule of law. Other symptoms include cowardice, refusing evidence of wrong-doing, enabling, and in extreme cases, abetting.
Do not worry about them. They will weasel their way through the course of the disease; instead, worry about the rest of the country, and how we will survive as a nation in the Age of Trump.
There seems to be little hope that these senators will be cured of this affliction and rise up to stop the impending tyranny from the man who would be king.
Think about this as we proceed into the most critical election of our lifetime. You have the power to turn the tide. To right the ship. To save America. You have the vote. Use it wisely.
Richard Coburn
Venice
Turning to prayer in time of desperate need
To the Editor:
In this time of desperate need for healing of our people, our country, our globe, I’ve been turning moreso to Biblical scripture, especially this one that I have been including in daily prayers:
2Chron. 7:14 “[If] my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (NAS) — Audrey Blackwell, Venice
Humane societies, nonprofits need financial help
To the Editor:
Because of our dire times, I have been inundated with requests for financial help from various non-profits.
I have received two urgent calls from the Suncoast Humane Society ...they are really in need. Realizing that the major emphasis is on family, children, food and shelter (rightfully so) at this time, I have paused and reflected on what is happening to the animals...the pets...the inability to feed and care for them during this horrible down turn in our nation.
To leave them and to abandon them is striking a cord within my spirit. Word needs to get out...any contribution to the SCH would be welcomed. The Soderbergs have set up a challenge of $300,000.
This would carrier the shelter for three months if the SCH can match it. People are fostering many of the animals...45 are still at the shelter.
All thrift stores have been shut down so the income for the care of the animals has been diminished. — Kathleen Cellura, The Kathleen F. Cellura Foundation at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Venice
Some good news about good people
To the Editor:
All you hear nowadays is “negative this, negative that” through the media, on TV, even the radio. The most frequently used word is “let’s mitigate it.”
“Cruise ships loaded with COVID-19 unable to find berthings.” “Remain at home.” “Stay at least 6 feet from other folks.
Good grief, the people are starved for some good news. We can’t even attend Mass, parish the thought.
Well, enough I say. Here is some really good news:
My patient spouce and I reside at Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe with 400 residents ... that’s 4-0-0 people. Here’s the truly good news that should be publicized, not mitigated.
Our management team has organized a staff of employees that are absolutely outstanding. Daily, 400 residents hand receive their well-prepared meals, the cleaning folks sanitize every door knob of the entire complex, security covers every inch of the whole campus and people entering Aston Gardens must have their temperature taken at the gate before they are admitted.
Our management have assembled the finest staff of the most talented and dedicated employees on the planet. As for all 400 occupants, here is the sincerest Thank You. — Tom Barry, Venice
