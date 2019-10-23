Bowden, Maultsby should be removed from school district
Editor:
It is very distressing that the Sarasota School Board has not yet taken overt action against (Chief Operating Officer Jeff) Maultsby in the well publicized and documented sexual harassment claims by an employee in the Sarasota County School district office.
It is the epitome of a provocative coverup by Bowden, as reported by the Venice Gondolier. Bowden is also accused of sexual harassment in an ongoing separate incident.
Is this the caliber of leadership that the residents of Sarasota County condone?
School district employees, parents, and students totally deserve the moral support of our school board members. This support can only be exemplified by the immediate removal of the two administrators that have decimated countywide unity.
School board members, it is time for you to step up to the plate and make the very difficult decision to remove the two stains on our school district leadership.
Gary Swikle,
North Port
Sanacore is best candidate for Seat 5
Editor,
It is my opinion that Debbie Sanacore is the best candidate for Seat 5 of the Venice City Council.
Since having lived in Venice the past 15 years enjoying its beautiful beaches, tree-lined avenues and the opportunities to take part in its many and varied activities, I want it to keep being the special place that it has been for me and my family.
That especially includes my grandkids who discovered that during a visit here from Oregon, they could go to a different nice beach almost every day of the week!
I believe that Debbie will contribute most to support the all of the reasons that brought me here in the first place.
This is why voters should choose Debbie in the Nov. 5 election:
During her 15 years of public service, including four here in Venice, Debbie has met with people coming from all kinds of different backgrounds Listening to them tell her about what they like especially about the services and amenities of their communities and also hearing their concerns, she is well prepared to promote and support programs favoring all of us who live here. She wants to be part of a transparent, effective government to make sure any growth is sustained by the infrastructure and not dealt with after the fact.
Dee Hardin
South Venice
Feinsod capable to be mayor for wonderful city
Editor,
I have known Ron Feinsod for several years and have seen how he has participated in various activities here in our community. Knowing his capabilities, I was planning to vote for him to be our next mayor anyway, but after receiving several negative fliers about him from an organization in Tallahassee, I am even more certain he is the right person to best do what is needed to keep our wonderful city moving in a healthy direction.
Very important, reflecting Ron’s priorities and concern for our environment — so vital to Venice’s livelihood and beauty, he is a supporter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, whose worldwide and strictly non-partisan activities are absolutely critical today. He is a good thinker, has an incredible level of energy and the right background to understand how businesses can thrive, and he listens to other people’s ideas before choosing what he decides is the best course of action.
He will be fair-minded and put the interests and needs of all of our citizens’ foremost, recognizing that development is important while not being in debt to special interests.
Norman Wirtz,
Venice
Reporting on slaying was callous, insensitive
Upon reading about Mr. Juhlin, the 94-year-old man that killed his wife, I was saddened that it had come to the point where he felt he had no choices left. Unless you’re a caregiver of a loved one suffering end stage dementia/Alzheimer’s, you have absolutely no idea what the person goes through.
So, this story could have become a teachable moment. Discussing services in Sarasota County, respite care, support groups, etc. Instead, The Sun’s new editor Mr. Scott Lawson has used this entire storyline to titillate. LISTEN ONLINE in big bold letters. Did I pick up the National Enquirer by mistake?
Of course this is news. But I don’t feel Mr. Lawson understands his base in Venice. There are hundreds of seniors caring lovingly, exhaustively for their terminal loved ones.
Here’s your chance Mr. Lawson. Grab a reporter and if you’re short-handed, grab an intern (there are wonderful VHS students that need this kind of opportunity for their college resume). And try to be part of the solution because your callous, insensitive reporting, is part of the problem.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
