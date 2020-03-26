Embarrassed and dismayed by businesses
To the Editor:
I was embarrassed and dismayed by the number of retailers on Venice Avenue who were open for business on Saturday, March 21.
Even if our governor doesn’t have the courage or confidence to issue statewide direction from his office as other governors have, all sources say that non-essential businesses should be closed.
The “10 person limit” is meaningless in a retail store since no matter how many people are in the store at one time, many, many people handle each item.
Any retail owner who cares about our community should not be open. Kudos to those businesses who care enough about the health of their employees and customers to close their doors at this time.
And shame on our city government who shut their offices (as they should), but haven’t directed non-essential business to close their doors.
Debra DerDerian
Venice
Support charities as we await aid package
To the Editor:
As you evaluate a COVID-19 emergency aid package, I urge you to support charities and nonprofit organizations who are serving vulnerable people and communities at this time of need. Charities and nonprofits need the following policies to maintain operations, expand scope to address increasing demands, and stabilize losses from closures throughout the country:
1. Expressly include charitable nonprofits in the $200 billion loan fund for businesses, including airlines. The charitable sector needs an immediate infusion of $60 billion and the loan program is a fast way to get cash in the hands of organizations serving immediate needs in communities, yet facing lost and declining revenue due to the pandemic.
2. Improve the above-the-line charitable deduction by raising the cap to $2,000 and allowing taxpayers to immediately claim the deduction on their 2019 taxes (due on July 15), and afterwards through 2021.
3. Clarify that charitable nonprofits of all sizes are able to participate in the emergency Small Business Loan Program by using the tax-law definition of charitable organizations (Sec. 501©(3) public charities) and removing the language excluding nonprofits that receive Medicaid reimbursements.
Joseph Sabatino
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.