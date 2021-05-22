COVID was a wake-up call
To the Editor:
As we get older we realize that what was important when we were young is not as important now. We realize that accumulating things and measuring our success in life based on what we own is not a true measure of someone’s wealth. If this COVID has shown us anything it is that we are all connected as human beings.
You can come from a rich or poor country the virus does not care, it shows no favorites. What it does demand is our ability as humans to care about each other and to see each of us as part of a world community.
In America we have lost that feeling of community and caring for others. What we should realize is wealth is not measured in what we own but rather how we have influenced our community.
We believe owning a gun is our right, but not the responsibility to protect each other. We believe that people are poor because they are lazy. Not wearing a mask is our right and we should not be forced to wear one. We believe there is no global warming and we have the right to pollute.
Have humans become so self consumed with their own wants that they cannot see how the virus has exposed our way of life? How we are all interconnected in the world. Have you noticed the virus has not infected other life forms? Is this another wake up call for humans?
We need to start caring for each other.
George Baillie
North Port
Good job on Higgs story
To the Editor:
As a former investigative newspaper reporter, I applaud your recent articles concerning Autumn Higgs. In particular, I would like to acknowledge the great investigative work of those involved in uncovering the information you recently printed, despite the apparent roadblocks put up by local police.
In your recent editorial position on the matter, you were correct in citing other similar incidents where information was readily available. This leaves readers to wonder what police are covering up.
I also noted that Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell doesn’t talk to the newspaper. I had this type of nonsense happen to me during my years on the job and it’s not hard to conclude why he is reluctant to talk to the press.
Anyway, continue the great job in your ongoing coverage of this story.
Anne M. Amato
Port Charlotte
Friends, neighbors helped
To the Editor:
Abundance of thanks to my friends/neighbors. It happens to all of us — an illness, a personal loss, and for some, a bad fall ending with a back fracture. One minute you’re looking up at a blue sky — the next, you are staring down at the pavement, having to call on friends and neighbors for much needed support.
Everything stops in an instant — from retrieving the morning newspaper and afternoon mail, to fetching groceries, prescriptions and medical supplies.
Then comes the organization of kitchen cabinets for food in easy reach. Driving is an impossible task.
Your phone is your life-line. Medications have to be scheduled and written down when to take them and what they’re for.
You start going through your phone book, deciding what person might have the time to assist you without feeling like a beggar on a mission of mercy.
Overwhelming relief comes when you get an answer of pleasantness and willingness to help. One day, you wake up and realize the pain has slowly subsided, and you thank God, knowing recovery is on its way.
You want to shout out appreciation from the rooftops to people that have given you this gift by turning a terrible ordeal into final closure.
So to all that have given their time, by actions of caring, and just being there, thank you. And know, when you need a helping hand, this gal’s hand will be there for you.
With gratitude and love.
Ann Marie Stenhouse
Englewood
City needs more than car washes
To the Editor:
So our economic development officer is retiring.
I am once again optimistic that the city of North Port powers-that-be will search and hire someone with vision, energy, experience and knowledge in bringing independent businesses to fill the void in our beautiful city.
The influx of gas stations and car washes is beyond ridiculous and any hopes of North Port being a destination rather than a fill-your-tank opportunity are quickly going down the drain.
We need help. We need non-chain, ethnic restaurants, independent or small shops, a theater, museums, entertainment, etc.
One-hundred-and-four square miles of potential and we are simply a pass-through on your way to Sarasota, Venice and Fort Myers where we spend our money on activities that most of us want to enjoy here in paradise.
I implore the hiring team to really get serious this time and find someone who has a proven track record and will not just sit on their hands waiting for the next car wash to build on our diminishing land. Oh, and start with Trader Joe’s. Thank you.
Helene Sovern
North Port
Immigrants used to pay their own way
To the Editor:
A nation of immigrants?
True. But there was a process in place before admission. You had to have a sponsor, a place to live, a trade, and upon examination, be in good health. Of note, at times, illiterate government workers changed many family names because of their inability to spell or pronounce them. The significance being the family had the burden to change it back. These immigrants eagerly became tax-paying, English speaking, home owning, productive citizens of our society.
However, we are now witnessing, too many unaccompanied minors entering and being abducted into dangerous gangs. Too many testing positive for Covid and just roaming about homeless.
Additionally, the U.S. birth rate has been plummeting, thereby placing the financial burden on less of the population to sustain the care and welfare of these non-citizens.
The new regime in D.C. is exhibiting a collective lack of wisdom in this respect while having lunch on our dime, flying about in their personal jets, sleeping well in their ivory towers and being rewarded by lobbyist off our backs.
I quote: Genesis 3:17,19 (after the fall) “You shall eat in toil all the days of your life. And you shall eat the plants of the field by the sweat of your face till you return to the ground.” i.e. no work, no eat.
Cathy Bateman
Port Charlotte
Free money making people dependent
To the Editor:
A vulgar display of wealth seems to be the norm nowadays. The problem is that now it’s coming from the White House. Biden and company are throwing money around like it’s confetti.
What they’re really doing is buying more votes and will soon have millions of dependent slackers who will vote for anything that doesn’t require any semblance of real work. This will ensure the Democratic party dominance to the very end. And it will not be long before our nation is no longer free or democratic. Once it becomes time to pay the bills, our so-called elected officials will begin seizing corporations and business assets claiming they must be owned in national interest and not by the greedy few capitalists, much like how it is in places like Russia and China.
You say you can’t believe this dribble? I guess I’m too old. I started my working life when I was 14. You needed “working papers” signed by your parents (remember them)? Oh they’re people who actually raised children and nurtured them into responsible adults. Maybe that’s why I find it so offensive that more and more people want handouts instead of working and applying themselves to obtain independence, freedom if you will.
Big government isn’t the solution, Big government is the big problem and when politicians start throwing your money back at you, it’s no longer government, it’s control. Here sheepy, sheepy,
Thomas Cook
Port Charlotte
Why capitalize Blacks in paper?
To the Editor:
So, when did the word “black” become a proper name? It seemed to begin with Associated Press articles reporting shootings, legal cases and other confrontational issues involving mixed races, throughout these articles the word “black” was capitalized.
And I see this has now extended to the Sun’s reports. This is not a racist question; quite to the contrary, the practice of capitalizing the word “Black” is, in itself, racist, because it should not be capitalized anymore than the word “white” should be capitalized, and so far it has not been. The push toward “political correctness” in this country, led by the media, has gone way beyond where it should, and this practice is one more step toward the edge of the cliff.
Tom Adams
North Port
Vote for policies not person
To the Editor:
Can we just put all party affiliation and political opinions aside for a few minutes, and being honest with ourselves, look in the mirror and ask a few questions, such as: Am I happy with what’s going on at the southern border with illegals and drugs pouring into our country from all over the world? Some of which will show up in our own community.
Am I happy with my government spending at record levels with total disregard as to the real need or concern for our children in the future? Am I happy that we have press conferences with serious questions going unanswered because our President says he’s not allowed to answer questions ? Really! If he’s not, who is? Am I concerned that our adversaries beginning to flex their muscle without any meaningful response by the administration?
Am I happy to watch peace in the Middle East begin to unravel? Am I happy as I watch rapid inflationary pressures begin to erode my hard earned dollars? And, am I happy that boys can now play on girls athletic teams? Other questions could be asked but these are sufficient to determine if one is happy with the current administration. If one is happy with the above, then I am getting what I voted for and feel our country is in good hands.
However, if one is unhappy with the above can he or she do the following with the next round of elections — put all hatred aside and vote for the individual with the best policies and programs for our country vs. voting for a personality.
God Bless America.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Stop nasty messages on flags, signs
To the Editor:
North Port, Port Charlotte have some wonderful communities. My husband and I are fortunate to live on a lovely street with lovely neighbors. We see kids of all ages walking or biking to school, as well as older families walking/biking with children and four-legged family members.
I understand freedom of speech but can you understand my dismay to see flags flying in the wind that say “F---k Biden”, or a sign on a neighbor’s lawn that says “Slow the F---k down.” These are just two of many flags/signs I have seen in my tranquil neighborhood. Is this the kind of message we want to send to our children? That this kind of verbage is okay?
Bonnie Macpherson
North Port
Child tax credit should be permanent
To the Editor:
We can cut child poverty in half — permanently.
The Biden Administration just proposed extending support for workers and families enacted earlier this year, by making permanent both an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit for younger workers and others not raising children and an expansion of the full Child Tax Credit to all low-income families. He also proposes extending the increased CTC amount ($3,000-plus per child) until 2025.
These steps are important, but Congress must make all the CTC changes permanent, including the credit increase. Columbia University estimates this new CTC will cut child poverty by 45 percent! We can pay for this by asking the wealthy and corporations to finally pay their fair share.
If you could cut child poverty in half, why would you not do it? I urge our representatives and senators to make the new CTC and EITC provisions at 2021 levels permanent in recovery legislation.
Colonel Meyer
North Port
AP will have to find new office
To the Editor:
Two terrorist supporting “news” agencies blown to bits by the IDF.
Israel airstrike destroys the building housing “news” agencies Al Jazeera, and AP.
Guess they’ll have to find a new home from which to report their made up “Pallywood” video and biased anti-Zionist, anti-Semitic “news” from.
Maybe CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post, or New York Times. have some spare space for rent. Better check Airbnb.
Joe Biden may be willing to send them a stimulus check. Just ask “The Squad” to send the word.
Eric L Sovern
North Port
