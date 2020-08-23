Are Venice City Council members lax or lazy?
To the Editor:
I greatly appreciate the local businesses that are requiring face masks because the city of Venice still hasn’t passed a face mask ordinance.
Home Depot, Lowe’s, Publix and Walmart require face masks and encourage social distancing, and Ace Hardware is even taking people’s temperature as they walk through the door.
Evidently, Mayor Feinsod has called a number of City Council meetings to try to get a face mask ordinance adopted but several of the council members haven’t even bothered to show up at the meetings.
As a result, businesses are suffering because people like me will not shop in venues that don’t follow such a basic safety measure.
Please contact the Venice City Council members to ask them to pass a face mask ordinance to benefit businesses, as well as the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
When preservation, rights collide with old homes
To the Editor:
Preservation vs. homeowner rights.
On the one hand, my wife and I live in one of those small 1926 houses here in Venice by choice.
We love it for the history, beauty, uniqueness and yes to be part of preserving something that is part of Venice’s founding history. It’s a small house that calls for TLC, and an acceptance that old things, and older people like me, need more maintenance.
One of these houses gets torn down, and it’s gone forever. However, I’m also a strong believer in homeowners rights.
Hopefully, local government, preservationists and the homeowner can think out of the box to work together to save one of these historic gems recently featured in an article in The Gondolier.
Do I have the solution? No, not offhand, but in this world of today and the lack of compromise in virtually everything.
Just maybe a solution could be found to save this small piece of Venice history.
Mike Levine
Venice
Nice to hear the opinion of a Venice child
To the Editor:
How nice to read a letter to the editor from an 11 year old ... Logan Porter.
It shows community interest and engagement from a member of an upcoming generation.
Moreover, he reminds us of our responsibility to others rather than selfishly focusing on ourselves and our individual preference.
Wearing a mask along with hand washing, social distancing etc would benefit the whole community, young and old, and ultimately the country. While a few cannot wear a mask for health reasons, most people can.
Glad to hear the viewpoint of a much younger citizen.
Tina King
Venice
Democrat’s road to destroying America
To the Editor:
The radical left is hard at work at destroying our way of life and the country we love.
Treason is an act that “weakens the United States.”
By allowing anarchists, looters and arsonists to run wild in city streets, Democratic “leaders” of multiple states affected are traitors.
Businesses and thus people’s lives are being destroyed, and the mayor of Seattle called it the “summer of love.”
The damage caused is in hundreds of millions of dollars, thousands of innocent people were terrorized, and the death of innocent children left a bloodstain on our country never to be erased.
Left unchecked by Democrat politicians, this will spread nationwide. Can you imagine it happening in your city?
There are more than 2,500,000 citizens who have never owned guns who have recently purchase guns. They are scared and feel threatened as Democrats defund and restrain police from defending us, fueling lawlessness. In my opinion, the DNC has wants to take away your guns.
U.S. Rep. Pelosi seems fine with criminal anarchists ripping down and destroying publicly owned statues, saying “People do what they do.” Where is condemnation of these criminals by any Democrat?
The policies that extremists Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib are advocating are socialistic. One could only conclude that they want a socialistic form of government. We are a Republic and that has made us the best country in the world. Why on Earth would you want to destroy that?
If you want our country and way of life to disappear, elect Biden, the radical left’s figurehead and Kamala Harris.
Whether or not you like or respect Trump, it’s clear that he wants peace in our cities, and for peaceful protests to not be disrupted by lawbreakers. — John Moeckel, North Venice
Home set for demolition is a gem in Venice
To the Editor:
I would like to explain why this little gem of a Spanish Mediterranean style home is so very important to Venice.
In the early 1920’s, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen executives, decided to invest the workers pension money on creating a fabulous seaside resort called Venice.
Venice at the time was mostly farmland, fishing and phosphate mining.
But on the books, big plans were becoming a realization. BLE decided to use the John Nolen renderings of a new Venice that Dr. Albee had procured and shelved. Things were tweaked a bit and Mr. Nolen was in Venice to move the project forward.
Mr. Nolen believed that people of all walks of life should have a piece of the seaside dream. Executive homes were built on Harbor, Venezia and West Venice.
Alongside these large homes were smaller Spanish style hacienda homes. These homes were built for the retired men of BLE. The trains men, engineers and conductors. Because the entire city of Venice was built on the backs of these men’s pensions.
They had dreams of the warm Florida sunshine, too.
Mr. Nolen also believed that all people from every walks of life deserved parks. He had been an orphan and he wanted children as well as adults to have green spaces. Many of those smaller “pocket parks” have disappeared over the years.
The city of Venice is working hard to reclaim the pocket parks you can even see the posts letting you know that you may walk this path or enjoy the pocket park. One such pocket park is behind 233 Pensacola St. Yes, there’s a small alley but it’s mostly a pocket park.
I’m grateful that there is open dialogue and the biggest challenge is making folks aware that these small homes are just as important as the larger homes in Venice. They too are part of The John Nolen plan of Venice historic district.
Can you imagine New Orleans without their shotgun style homes?
Seminole Heights in historic district in Tampa makes a lot of money on tours of 1920’s bungalows.
Denver, Colorado has many smaller style homes. They too are working to save the smaller homes that are still viable for young families and retirees. Remember, most are all on one level.
So yes, this little house does matter to Venice and the numbers swirling around to repair it at $300,000 are based on absolutely nothing. There’s been no estimates put forth no paperwork.
It’s a made up number with no support of real tangible estimates from anyone in the renovation business. This is about tearing down the old and putting up a new home that will not fit on this historic side of the street.
Right now across America, there’s a small-home movement, people are downsizing. This home is perfect for the movement.
So, nothing will change and this will keep happening unless, we remember how this city became the charming, historic community it is that you love. Without the past, there is no future.
Tommye Whittaker
Venice
‘Gobsmacking stupidity’ of Venice City Council
To The Editor:
The article on August 5, headlined “City rejects masks” revealed gobsmacking stupidity on the part of the City Councilors,specifically Newsom and Moore.
Moore doesn’t want to “see re-chewing this again and again.”
Well, here’s something to chew on: Your civil liberties end where my health begins. People are dying here in Sarasota County. Your attitude shows you don’t care about the community. In New Zealand they have few-to-no cases because everyone wears masks. There’s no reason we can’t do the same here. Smarten up.
Erika Veit
Venice
