Turning to prayer in time of desperate need
To the Editor:
In this time of desperate need for healing of our people, our country, our globe, I’ve been turning moreso to Biblical scripture, especially this one that I have been including in daily prayers:
2Chron. 7:14 “[If] my people who are called by my name humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (NAS)
Audrey Blackwell
Venice
Humane societies, nonprofits need financial help
To the Editor:
Because of our dire times, I have been inundated with requests for financial help from various non-profits.
I have received two urgent calls from the Suncoast Humane Society ...they are really in need. Realizing that the major emphasis is on family, children, food and shelter (rightfully so) at this time, I have paused and reflected on what is happening to the animals...the pets...the inability to feed and care for them during this horrible down turn in our nation.
To leave them and to abandon them is striking a cord within my spirit. Word needs to get out...any contribution to the SCH would be welcomed. The Soderbergs have set up a challenge of $300,000.
This would carrier the shelter for three months if the SCH can match it. People are fostering many of the animals...45 are still at the shelter.
All thrift stores have been shut down so the income for the care of the animals has been diminished.
Kathleen Cellura
The Kathleen F. Cellura Foundation at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County,Venice
Some good news about good people
To the Editor:
All you hear nowadays is “negative this, negative that” through the media, on TV, even the radio. The most frequently used word is “let’s mitigate it.”
“Cruise ships loaded with COVID-19 unable to find berthings.” “Remain at home.” “Stay at least 6 feet from other folks.
Good grief, the people are starved for some good news. We can’t even attend Mass, parish the thought.
Well, enough I say. Here is some really good news:
My patient spouce and I reside at Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe with 400 residents ... that’s 4-0-0 people. Here’s the truly good news that should be publicized, not mitigated.
Our management team has organized a staff of employees that are absolutely outstanding. Daily, 400 residents hand receive their well-prepared meals, the cleaning folks sanitize every door knob of the entire complex, security covers every inch of the whole campus and people entering Aston Gardens must have their temperature taken at the gate before they are admitted.
Our management have assembled the finest staff of the most talented and dedicated employees on the planet. As for all 400 occupants, here is the sincerest Thank You.
— Tom Barry, Venice
Please learn rules of bicycle safety
To the Editor:
Please know that bicycles are permitted on sidewalks per Florida statute 316.2065, specifically paragraphs 9 and 10. Simply Google Florida 316.2065.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office website on bicycle safety mirrors the language in the Florida statute.
Of course, certain city ordinances can set limits, as does the city of Venice regarding downtown sidewalks. — Mary Kiernan, Venice
Meals on Wheels still working for area residents
To the Editor:
Venice Area Mobile Meals (Venice Meals on Wheels) is still delivering meals. We’ve been delivering meals to Venice area residents for over 50 years — and COVID-19 has been our most difficult challenge to date.
Our dedicated team of volunteers is still delivering a warm nutritious meal and a smile to more than 150 people in need every day, Monday through Friday, plus frozen meals for Saturday and Sunday.
Unlike many food service providers which have had to stop serving, we are accepting new clients within our delivery area. If you or a friend or loved one needs meals, please call our office at 941-488-1889. Office managers are in the office from 8 to 11 a.m., or you can leave a message on our answering machine.
The drivers on each of our 16 daily routes, from Blackburn Point Road to North Port, not only deliver a meal, but also make sure they are OK and have a friendly chat – now at a safe distance outside their front door and with appropriate protective measures. In many cases, we are the only people they see during the day.
We need your help to continue our work. We are an all-volunteer, 501©(3) non-profit organization, with no governmental affiliation or funding. We need volunteers – both drivers and office managers. And we welcome donations. Visit our website to sign up: www.veniceareamobilemeals.com. — Mary Ann Dillahunty, president, Venice Area Mobile Meals
